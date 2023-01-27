Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Casey Mt Vernon Wins Class L State Girls Title, TSJ Nashville Champs Of Class S
In middle school girls state basketball over the weekend in Class L, Casey Mt Vernon knocked off Marion in the title game 38-35, Wesclin won 3rd over Wolf Branch 47-35. In Class S it was TSJ Nashville winning the title over Bartelso 54-20 and New Hope won 3rd over Breese All Saints 45-33.
majorleaguefishing.com
All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray
PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
roadtripsandcoffee.com
Road Trip Exploring the Revolutionary War in South Carolina’s Old 96 District
Explore the Revolutionary War with this 12-part series featuring road trip itineraries, history of the American Revolution, and information about the historic sites, museums, and battlefields across the state. Read the Series. The American Revolution in South Carolina began in Charleston. But the Revolutionary War in South Carolina started in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Central Illinois starting at six Sunday night
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from six Sunday night until nine Monday morning for portions of south-central and southwest Illinois as well as portions of central, east-central, and southeast Missouri. A light mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain and/or drizzle is expected. Total snow...
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina to receive $20 million towards Broad River Electric project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced South Carolina will be granted $20 million towards the Broad River Electric Cooperative, Inc. project. The initiative aims to help rural utilities and cooperatives create more reliable, efficient, and affordable energy. The funding is part of USDA’s...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 02/02 – Arthur A. Ferguson
Arthur A. Ferguson, Jr., 94, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 1:45 pm January 29, 2023, at White Oak Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. He was born June 8, 1928, in Spokane, Washington to the late Arthur A. and Mariamme (Byers) Ferguson, Sr. Arthur is survived by his Victory...
mahoningmatters.com
Lottery player buys last ticket on the shelf. Then she wins jackpot in South Carolina
A South Carolina woman bought the last ticket on the rack of Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-offs from a convenience store in Aiken. That ticket won $250,000. The woman told lottery officials the winning ticket was the “best surprise of my life.”. She said she hadn’t felt particularly lucky but...
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
power98fm.com
Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?
Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
golaurens.com
Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia
Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
country1037fm.com
Popular South Carolina Restaurant To Open In Charlotte North Carolina
We moved to Indian Land, South Carolina in Fall of 2021. Of course, we noticed a slew of great restaurants to try, and that’s just what we did. And, one of our favorites is The Office Craft Bar & Kitchen located in the Red Stone shopping center. So, we are very excited to hear the popular South Carolina restaurant plans expansion into the Stonecrest Shopping Center near I-485 and Rea Road in Charlotte. The Charlotte Observer reports the new location expects to open in June. The spot it will occupy formerly belonged to Dean & DeLuca. The empty 4000 square foot space already saw demolition begin. The Office is not only a great place to gather with friends to watch games and socialize, the food is outstanding. They have amazing wings and delicious salads, burgers, sandwiches and even flatbreads. The new location plans a 2000 square foot outdoor space, as well. We often sit outside around the fire feature at the Indian Land location.
coladaily.com
Midlands events celebrate Black History Month
Midlands area residents who want to celebrate or learn more about the contributions and achievements of African Americans in our history can take advantage of dozens of events across the area during Black History Month. Every American president since 1976 has designated February as Black History Month and endorsed a specific theme. This year’s theme, “Black Resistance,” explores how African Americans have resisted historic and ongoing oppression, especially the racial terrorism of lynching, racial pogroms and police killings since the nation's earliest days.
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this week
Sadly, another grocery store in South Carolina has closed its doors this week. Read on to learn more. Sunday, January 29, 2023, was the last day the Piggly Wiggly grocery store located at 760 US-378 in Lexington was open to the public, according to a post on the store's Facebook page.
wach.com
Daily rain chances for the week ahead, rain totals stacking up to several inches
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Rain starting over the weekend won't let up for at least a couple more days. Heavy pockets of showers will still stick around for Sunday night and Monday morning. For the Monday morning commute, expect to still see a couple of scattered showers in the area.
live5news.com
13 outdoor recreation projects in SC to receive over $4M in federal grants
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thirteen recreation projects across South Carolina are set to receive $4.2m from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), three of them being in the Lowcountry. The funds will be used to expand or improve local parks, public boating areas, and more. The LWCF is...
Soda City Biz WIRE
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Recognizes Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School as Educator of the Month
South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized Richland County School District Two’s Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School in Blythewood as the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program’s Educator of the Month for January. “Helping students create strong financial habits and teaching them to avoid financial...
Renewables advocate blasts Duke Energy over rolling blackouts
Officials from renewable energy entities held a meeting recently to discuss the rolling blackouts that left thousands in North and South Carolina without power over the Christmas holidays and what can be done to avoid them in the future. Those at the meeting touted the durability of alternative energy sources,...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company
Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
South Carolina gives job development credits for Milo's Spartanburg County project
(The Center Square) — South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Milo's Tea Company project in Spartanburg County. The company plans to spend $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operation and its fourth plant in the United States. Milo's officials said the project would create 103 new jobs. A South Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman told The Center Square that the value...
southernillinoisnow.com
Illinois Department of Revenue reminding tax payers about earned income tax credit
The Illinois Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers to check if they qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit. The Illinois Department of Revenue Spokesperson Maura Kownacki says the credit is for low to moderate wage workers, and the process starts with your Federal Income Tax Return. “Tax payers eligible...
