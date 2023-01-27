ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
majorleaguefishing.com

All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
PROSPERITY, SC
roadtripsandcoffee.com

Road Trip Exploring the Revolutionary War in South Carolina’s Old 96 District

Explore the Revolutionary War with this 12-part series featuring road trip itineraries, history of the American Revolution, and information about the historic sites, museums, and battlefields across the state. Read the Series. The American Revolution in South Carolina began in Charleston. But the Revolutionary War in South Carolina started in...
GEORGIA STATE
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina to receive $20 million towards Broad River Electric project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced South Carolina will be granted $20 million towards the Broad River Electric Cooperative, Inc. project. The initiative aims to help rural utilities and cooperatives create more reliable, efficient, and affordable energy. The funding is part of USDA’s...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 02/02 – Arthur A. Ferguson

Arthur A. Ferguson, Jr., 94, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 1:45 pm January 29, 2023, at White Oak Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. He was born June 8, 1928, in Spokane, Washington to the late Arthur A. and Mariamme (Byers) Ferguson, Sr. Arthur is survived by his Victory...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
power98fm.com

Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?

Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia

Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
COLUMBIA, SC
country1037fm.com

Popular South Carolina Restaurant To Open In Charlotte North Carolina

We moved to Indian Land, South Carolina in Fall of 2021. Of course, we noticed a slew of great restaurants to try, and that’s just what we did. And, one of our favorites is The Office Craft Bar & Kitchen located in the Red Stone shopping center. So, we are very excited to hear the popular South Carolina restaurant plans expansion into the Stonecrest Shopping Center near I-485 and Rea Road in Charlotte. The Charlotte Observer reports the new location expects to open in June. The spot it will occupy formerly belonged to Dean & DeLuca. The empty 4000 square foot space already saw demolition begin. The Office is not only a great place to gather with friends to watch games and socialize, the food is outstanding. They have amazing wings and delicious salads, burgers, sandwiches and even flatbreads. The new location plans a 2000 square foot outdoor space, as well. We often sit outside around the fire feature at the Indian Land location.
CHARLOTTE, NC
coladaily.com

Midlands events celebrate Black History Month

Midlands area residents who want to celebrate or learn more about the contributions and achievements of African Americans in our history can take advantage of dozens of events across the area during Black History Month. Every American president since 1976 has designated February as Black History Month and endorsed a specific theme. This year’s theme, “Black Resistance,” explores how African Americans have resisted historic and ongoing oppression, especially the racial terrorism of lynching, racial pogroms and police killings since the nation's earliest days.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

13 outdoor recreation projects in SC to receive over $4M in federal grants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thirteen recreation projects across South Carolina are set to receive $4.2m from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), three of them being in the Lowcountry. The funds will be used to expand or improve local parks, public boating areas, and more. The LWCF is...
Soda City Biz WIRE

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Recognizes Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School as Educator of the Month

South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized Richland County School District Two’s Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School in Blythewood as the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program’s Educator of the Month for January. “Helping students create strong financial habits and teaching them to avoid financial...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company

Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Center Square

South Carolina gives job development credits for Milo's Spartanburg County project

(The Center Square) — South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Milo's Tea Company project in Spartanburg County. The company plans to spend $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operation and its fourth plant in the United States. Milo's officials said the project would create 103 new jobs. A South Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman told The Center Square that the value...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy