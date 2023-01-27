ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

NECN

Norwood Hotel Partially Evacuated Over Barricaded Person, Police Say

A person barricaded themselves in a hotel in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, police said, though the public was not believed to be in danger. Norwood police believe the person barricaded in the Hampton Inn on Route 1 is in mental distress, Deputy Chief Chris Padden said. "We don’t feel there’s...
NORWOOD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities ID driver who died in fiery crash that left car lodged in Haverhill storefront

HAVERHILL, Mass — Authorities have identified the driver who died in a fiery crash that left a car lodged in a Haverhill storefront early Monday morning. A man driving a Honda sedan smashed into the front of KC Carpets in Lafayette Square just after 2 a.m., according to the Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone.
HAVERHILL, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Shoplifter Caught with Laptop, Wall Damaged by Vehicle

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 16, 12:24 p.m.: Police received a report of a shoplifting at Best Buy. Store security spotted a man who was observed taking a laptop, and gave the description to police and said he had been seen heading toward Arsenal Street. Officers spotted a man matching the description on a bench in Arsenal Yards. When the man saw the cruiser approaching he began walking away. Offices spotted a bag with a laptop box poking out. They asked him to stop so they could speak with him, and told him to put the bag on the ground. The man kept walking and said he didn’t want to get into trouble and that he needed the laptop for school. He walked and then ran away. Officers pursued and were able to convince him to stop running. They got the laptop and confirmed it was from Best Buy which cost $1,399. They also discovered the man had a warrant. Ian Bass, 26, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of larceny over $1,200 and the warrant from Dudley District Court for driving with a suspended license.
WATERTOWN, MA
NECN

Person Thrown From Car in Serious Crash on Route 3 in Duxbury

A person was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a serious crash in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in which they were thrown from their vehicle. Firefighters responded to the rollover on Route 3 northbound, north of Exit 22, around 4:25 a.m. and found the driver had been ejected, the Duxbury Fire Department said.
DUXBURY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced, 31 charged, after 11 firearms, over one kilo of fentanyl, pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 seized

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in connection with his involvement in a gang that is accused of committing crimes across the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says

MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
SALEM, NH
FUN 107

Middleboro Fuel Truck Rollover Forces Route 44 Closure

MIDDLEBORO (WBSM) — A stretch of Route 44 in Middleboro will be closed for most of this afternoon following the rollover crash of the oil truck. Middleborough Firefighters Local 3653 posted a traffic advisory on the union’s Facebook page at 9:54 a.m. “Fuel truck rollover in the area...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
Watertown News

State Rep. Owens Seeks Applicants for Legislative Intern

The following information was provided by State Rep. Owen’s Office:. Rep. Owens serves the 29th Middlesex District, which consists of Watertown and North/West Cambridge. It includes some of the country’s most significant cultural landmarks: Historic Brattle Street, the Perkins School for the Blind, Mount Auburn Cemetery, Fresh Pond Reservation, the Watertown Arsenal. It’s also a source of technological innovation, a center for education, and home to some of the most engaged and accomplished residents of the Commonwealth.
WATERTOWN, MA
nbcboston.com

Tewksbury Police Looking for Missing Woman

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon. Tewksbury police issued a missing person alert for the 29-year-old, saying she was last seen around 3 p.m. Police did not release the woman's name but described her as 5'1" tall and weighing around 200...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Watertown News

Electrical Wiring Project Will Impact Traffic on North Beacon St.

Another one of Watertown’s major roadways will have a project this year that will slow traffic. New electric lines will be installed under North Beacon Street, and could take two to three months to complete. In January, the City Council approved the petition from Eversource to install 1,612 feet...
WATERTOWN, MA
miltonscene.com

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
MILTON, MA

