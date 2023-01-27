Read full article on original website
NECN
Norwood Hotel Partially Evacuated Over Barricaded Person, Police Say
A person barricaded themselves in a hotel in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, police said, though the public was not believed to be in danger. Norwood police believe the person barricaded in the Hampton Inn on Route 1 is in mental distress, Deputy Chief Chris Padden said. "We don’t feel there’s...
Authorities ID driver who died in fiery crash that left car lodged in Haverhill storefront
HAVERHILL, Mass — Authorities have identified the driver who died in a fiery crash that left a car lodged in a Haverhill storefront early Monday morning. A man driving a Honda sedan smashed into the front of KC Carpets in Lafayette Square just after 2 a.m., according to the Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone.
Watertown News
Police Log: Shoplifter Caught with Laptop, Wall Damaged by Vehicle
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 16, 12:24 p.m.: Police received a report of a shoplifting at Best Buy. Store security spotted a man who was observed taking a laptop, and gave the description to police and said he had been seen heading toward Arsenal Street. Officers spotted a man matching the description on a bench in Arsenal Yards. When the man saw the cruiser approaching he began walking away. Offices spotted a bag with a laptop box poking out. They asked him to stop so they could speak with him, and told him to put the bag on the ground. The man kept walking and said he didn’t want to get into trouble and that he needed the laptop for school. He walked and then ran away. Officers pursued and were able to convince him to stop running. They got the laptop and confirmed it was from Best Buy which cost $1,399. They also discovered the man had a warrant. Ian Bass, 26, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of larceny over $1,200 and the warrant from Dudley District Court for driving with a suspended license.
State police investigating motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where driver was ejected
Duxbury, Mass — Mass State Police are investigating a motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where the driver was ejected. According Duxbury Fire, crews responded to a serious rollover crash on Route 3 northbound, north of exit 22 around 4:23 a.m. Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle...
NECN
Person Thrown From Car in Serious Crash on Route 3 in Duxbury
A person was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a serious crash in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in which they were thrown from their vehicle. Firefighters responded to the rollover on Route 3 northbound, north of Exit 22, around 4:25 a.m. and found the driver had been ejected, the Duxbury Fire Department said.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced, 31 charged, after 11 firearms, over one kilo of fentanyl, pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in connection with his involvement in a gang that is accused of committing crimes across the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
'There Will Be Death': Middleton Ex-Naval Officer Admits Of Threatening Wife, Her Mom, Feds Say
A former US Navy officer pleaded guilty to sending his ex-wife and her mom in Iowa threats, authorities announced. Luis De Leon, 30, of Middleton, confessed to three counts of making threats in interstate commerce, but the court had not decided on a sentence, the US Attorney for Massachusetts …
manchesterinklink.com
Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says
MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
Middleboro Fuel Truck Rollover Forces Route 44 Closure
MIDDLEBORO (WBSM) — A stretch of Route 44 in Middleboro will be closed for most of this afternoon following the rollover crash of the oil truck. Middleborough Firefighters Local 3653 posted a traffic advisory on the union’s Facebook page at 9:54 a.m. “Fuel truck rollover in the area...
Amesbury Woman, 20, Rescued From Under Green Line Trolley Needs Prosthetic
Friends of a 20-year-old woman from Amesbury are rallying to get her back on her feet after she was involved in a "horrific" MBTA accident in Boston last week.Ava Harlow sustained serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line trolley at BU Central Station around 11:40 p.m. on…
Watertown News
State Rep. Owens Seeks Applicants for Legislative Intern
The following information was provided by State Rep. Owen’s Office:. Rep. Owens serves the 29th Middlesex District, which consists of Watertown and North/West Cambridge. It includes some of the country’s most significant cultural landmarks: Historic Brattle Street, the Perkins School for the Blind, Mount Auburn Cemetery, Fresh Pond Reservation, the Watertown Arsenal. It’s also a source of technological innovation, a center for education, and home to some of the most engaged and accomplished residents of the Commonwealth.
Former Mass. police officer indicted in multi-million dollar Mass Save scam
A former Massachusetts police officer and his brother were indicted on several additional charges in connection with an alleged Mass Save bribery and kickback that’s netted an estimated tens of millions of dollars for the pair. In federal court Thursday, former Stoneham Police Officer, Joseph Ponzo, 49, and his...
Tyre Nichols Death: Boston protestors demanding justice after deadly police beating video released
BOSTON — Memphis and other cities, including Boston, are preparing for possible protests after video from the arrest of Tyre Nichols was released. Five former Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with murder after Nichols, a Black man, died three days after a violent traffic stop on Jan. 7.
capecod.com
Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy
BOSTON, MA – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was convicted yesterday following a...
nbcboston.com
Tewksbury Police Looking for Missing Woman
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon. Tewksbury police issued a missing person alert for the 29-year-old, saying she was last seen around 3 p.m. Police did not release the woman's name but described her as 5'1" tall and weighing around 200...
Watertown News
Electrical Wiring Project Will Impact Traffic on North Beacon St.
Another one of Watertown’s major roadways will have a project this year that will slow traffic. New electric lines will be installed under North Beacon Street, and could take two to three months to complete. In January, the City Council approved the petition from Eversource to install 1,612 feet...
miltonscene.com
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
NECN
‘So Upsetting': Plymouth Parent Criticizes School's Response to Rat Problem
Parents in Plymouth, Massachusetts, are concerned after learning about reports of rats at South Elementary School. The thought of rats anywhere near where her children learn and play was enough for Doris Duquette to keep them home Monday. She said she received a concerning message from a teacher. "It said,...
2 injured, windows smashed after brawl breaks out on MBTA bus
BOSTON — Two people were injured and a window was smashed after a brawl broke out on an MBTA bus. According to Transit Police, on January 25, around 3:30 p.m., a group of juveniles, unprovoked, attacked another group of juveniles at BHA/Columbia Rd. The group who attacked also used...
An Overdue Open Letter to Steven Tyler About That One Time at JCPenney in Massachusetts Years Ago
I need to start off by apologizing. Unfortunately, I do not remember the year, or my exact age, but, however, when I was about 7 years old I made multiple mistakes in under an hour. I need to apologize to you for my actions when I was younger. I was...
