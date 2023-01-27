ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WLOS.com

Biden administration's migrant mobile app quickly overwhelmed

WASHINGTON (TND) — The Biden administration's mobile app migrants are using to try to enter the U.S. is reportedly full of glitches and errors. Former Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan joined The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat Tuesday morning to discuss the new development. The...
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
WLOS.com

Twitter Files 15 furthers the misunderstanding of ‘Hamilton 68’

WASHINGTON (TND) — In the latest, and 15th, installment of the “Twitter Files” from Friday, Substack writer Matt Taibbi attempted to lay out a case of “McCarthyism” behavior by the now-defunct web dashboard Hamilton 68. Hamilton 68 was a dashboard – a “graphical report (as...
