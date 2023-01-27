Read full article on original website
lootpress.com
Several units respond to 2-story residential Wyoming County structure fire
MATHENY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A residential structure fire drew response from several Wyoming County emergency units over the weekend. The Oceana Fire Department reports that, at approximately 12:10am on Saturday, the department was dispatched to the Matheny area in response to a 2-story residential structure fire with flames showing on the second floor.
Missing 12yo found safe in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (11:40 a.m. Jan. 31, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Brooklynn Washington has been found safe and is now home. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. KCSO says that 12-year-old Brooklynn Washington was reported missing on Monday. They say she […]
connect-bridgeport.com
State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental
One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
Volunteer firefighters battle brush fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was a brush fire in the Wallace area of Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. Responders arrived at the scene near 10 Gander Lane around 1:54 p.m., dispatchers say. One person with injuries was taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers. They do not know […]
WSAZ
Firefighters battle fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to the scene of a fire along Hillcrest Drive in Kanawha County. Dispatchers report the fire was reported just before noon Monday. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
WVNT-TV
Gloomy Monday turns messy with freezing rain and snow overnight
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES Have been issued ahead of our next messy winter system tonight into Tuesday. Freezing rain is the main threat with some ice accretions (totals) inching towards the tenth of an inch mark. Enough to create hazardous travel conditions and isolated power outages. While snow is not a major concern, higher elevations may pick up close to an inch by Tuesday morning on top of any ice that accumulates, hiding the icy danger on roadways. Here is the full list of alerts and times issued for each county:
wchstv.com
Deputies: Two arrested at break-in, where copper wire wire was stripped from components
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people were arrested after Kanawha County deputies said they were found at the scene of a business where copper wire had been stripped from electrical components and multiple electrical mechanisms had suffered extensive damage. Randy Lee Justice, 43, of Handley and Brandy Nichole...
The West Virginia hospital that once sat in the middle of nowhere
MCKENDREE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Deep in the New River Gorge near Prince sat a miner’s hospital virtually in the middle of nowhere that treated patients for 40 years, but today there is not much that remains of the once-busy medical facility. In 1899, the West Virginia Legislature recognized...
Emergency services respond to vehicle accident in Sophia
SOPHIA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Several emergency units responded to the Sophia area Tuesday morning regarding a vehicle accident which had taken place. The Coal City Volunteer Fire Department reports that on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at around 7:00am, Coal City VFD units were dispatched to the 300 Block of Independence Road in Sophia to assist with a vehicle accident.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
WSLS
One dead, one hospitalized after Pulaski County incident
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an incident in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Jan. 30 in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road, authorities said. One man died during the...
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
wchstv.com
Fire officials release safety guidelines after four die in W.Va. house fires
wchstv.com
Deputies: Cross Lanes teen located, returned home safely after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 4:30 p.m., 1/29/23. Deputies report a Kanawha County teen reported missing has been located. Matthew Devan Carroll, 16, was reported missing Friday by family members, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies reports Carroll was...
woay.com
Mountaineer Food Bank to host a food giveaway in McDowell County today
McDowell County, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is hosting a food giveaway today in McDowell County at A New Beginning Church in War. The giveaway will start at 11:00 am and end at 12:30 pm while supplies last. For more information, call 304-364-5518 or visit...
lootpress.com
Nicholas County shooting leaves one man dead
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person dies after a weekend shooting in Nicholas County. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at approximately 5:22 pm, Trooper A. L. Shaffer and other Troopers responded to a domestic-related shooting that had occurred on Youngs Monument Road in Clay County. Upon arrival, officers...
Several emergency units respond to Raleigh County structure fire
JONBEN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple emergency units throughout the Raleigh County area responded to a late-night structure fire on Wednesday. The Coal City Volunteer Fire Department reports that on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 10:40pm, units were dispatched in response to an active structure fire at the 200 Block of Tolly Drive in the Jonben area of Raleigh County.
West Virginia animal shelter in code-red status
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — For the first time in several years, Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) announced a code-red status due to an exceeding amount of animals in the shelter. On January 11, 2023, MCAS announced on their Facebook the code-red status. The code-red means due to the exceeding amount of animals, some animals may […]
lootpress.com
22-year-old man charged with probation violation
UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested in the Boone County area Tuesday for violation of probation. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Boone County Deputies were called to assist WV State Probation officers in the Uneeda area. Upon responding to...
