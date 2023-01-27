ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toombs County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Toombs Co. Clerk of Court Announces FANS

Toombs County Superior Court Clerk Nancy Pittman, in conjunction with the Georgia Superior Court Clerk’s Cooperative Authority, announced that there’s a new system to help Georgia citizens to monitor activity regarding their property and records. The Filing Activity Notification System, or FANS as it will be referred, is...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Long-time Appling County judge dies after extended illness

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. — A long-time Appling County judge has died at the age of 79. Diane Hallman passed away on Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. A funeral was held for her on Sunday. Hallman grew up in Baxley. Her obituary describes her as a...
APPLING COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mrs. Faye E. Wilcox, Alston

Mrs. Faye E. Wilcox, age 76, of Alston, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at The Oaks Bethany in Vidalia after an extended illness. She was a native of the Kibbee Community, lived in Toombs County most of her life, and returned to Montgomery County in 2003. She was a 1964 graduate of Montgomery County High School, attended Brewton-Parker College, and Southeastern Technical College. Earlier in her life, she worked at Belk and Oxford Industries, and retired from the nursing facility at Meadows Regional Medical Center in medical billing and coding. She was a former member of the Vidalia Church of God and a charter member of Harvest Chapel in 2006, serving as secretary, board member, and pianist. She was an active member of the Vidalia Church of God Small Group. She enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking, canning, traveling, plants, flowers, Southern Gospel music, singing, and scrapbooking. Preceding her in death was her husband, Floyd Wilcox; former husband, Gary Osborne; and parents, Ervin Edge and Annie Lou McGahee Edge.
ALSTON, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

February 11--Women's Day in Vidalia

February 11--The Women's Fellowship of New Life in Christ Ministries, 208 Meadowbrook Street in Vidalia, cordially invites you to celebrate their 19th Women's Day Program, Saturday February 11th at 10:00. The theme: "The Woman Behind The Mask".
VIDALIA, GA
WALB 10

Ben Hill Co. superintendent controversy draws in hundreds of supporters

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of parents, teachers and community members showed up to a called board of education meeting Saturday regarding the controversy surrounding the interim superintendent. Dawn Clements was the interim superintendent for 8 months. She recently resigned and retired after concerns over her sexuality. According to residents,...
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Indian Track and Field Teams Compete in Birmingham

The Indians traveled to Birmingham, Alabama on Friday, January 27 to compete in the annual Last Chance Invitational Indoor Track Meet. This meet featured athletes represented from 4 different states and included over 1600 registered participants. The Indians are not accustomed to the 200 meter indoor track but they still...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mr. Bernard Preston Foskey, Uvalda

Mr. Bernard Preston Foskey, age 98, of Uvalda, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia. He was a native of Toombs County, living in Montgomery County most of his life, and was a 1942 graduate of Uvalda High School. During World War II, he worked as a welder at the Savannah Shipyard. He worked with Piggly Wiggly for more than twenty-two years, also with the Ford Calhoun-Currie in Uvalda, Holland Construction, and T.D. Lamb Construction. He was a member of Smyrna Church since 1952, a member of the Smyrna Men’s Club, and served as Sunday School Superintendent for more than forty years. He enjoyed spending time with his church family, friends, and gardening. He is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Angela Foskey Hart; his parents, James Arthur Foskey and Lennie Viola Smith Foskey; two brothers, Milton Foskey and Dorman Foskey; a sister, Altine Foskey Burke.
UVALDA, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Elementary Student Brings BB Gun to School

The actions of a student at Toombs Central Elementary School last Friday caused the administration to call for the assistance of the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office. According to Captain Jordan Kight, around 12:33 deputies were called to the school after a teacher learned a juvenile may have a gun in his backpack. For safety reasons, the teacher escorted the student with the bookbag to the library and away from other students and staff. The teacher found what looked to be a firearm and notified the appropriate channels.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school football player

A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County. Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school …. A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County. NewsChannel 6 at 10 on MeTV. 10 injured in Lakeland mass shooting. Investigators...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wbtw.com

Woman dies after medical emergency, crash in Georgia

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Toombs County. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:13 p.m., dispatch received a call that a vehicle had crashed near the intersection of Cedar Crossing Vidalia Road and J.P. Milligan Road in Uvalda.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Drugs Seized at Traffic Stop in Candler County Test Positive for Fentanyl

Candler County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized an amount of drugs during a traffic stop Saturday night. One substance tested positive for fentanyl. William Knight Jr. was arrested and charged. From Candler Co Sheriff’s Office:. Deputies discovered these illegal substances during a traffic stop last night. William Knight Jr....

Comments / 0

Community Policy