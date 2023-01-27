Read full article on original website
Toombs Co. Clerk of Court Announces FANS
Toombs County Superior Court Clerk Nancy Pittman, in conjunction with the Georgia Superior Court Clerk’s Cooperative Authority, announced that there’s a new system to help Georgia citizens to monitor activity regarding their property and records. The Filing Activity Notification System, or FANS as it will be referred, is...
Long-time Appling County judge dies after extended illness
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. — A long-time Appling County judge has died at the age of 79. Diane Hallman passed away on Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. A funeral was held for her on Sunday. Hallman grew up in Baxley. Her obituary describes her as a...
Mrs. Faye E. Wilcox, Alston
Mrs. Faye E. Wilcox, age 76, of Alston, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at The Oaks Bethany in Vidalia after an extended illness. She was a native of the Kibbee Community, lived in Toombs County most of her life, and returned to Montgomery County in 2003. She was a 1964 graduate of Montgomery County High School, attended Brewton-Parker College, and Southeastern Technical College. Earlier in her life, she worked at Belk and Oxford Industries, and retired from the nursing facility at Meadows Regional Medical Center in medical billing and coding. She was a former member of the Vidalia Church of God and a charter member of Harvest Chapel in 2006, serving as secretary, board member, and pianist. She was an active member of the Vidalia Church of God Small Group. She enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking, canning, traveling, plants, flowers, Southern Gospel music, singing, and scrapbooking. Preceding her in death was her husband, Floyd Wilcox; former husband, Gary Osborne; and parents, Ervin Edge and Annie Lou McGahee Edge.
February 11--Women's Day in Vidalia
February 11--The Women's Fellowship of New Life in Christ Ministries, 208 Meadowbrook Street in Vidalia, cordially invites you to celebrate their 19th Women's Day Program, Saturday February 11th at 10:00. The theme: "The Woman Behind The Mask".
Ben Hill Co. superintendent controversy draws in hundreds of supporters
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of parents, teachers and community members showed up to a called board of education meeting Saturday regarding the controversy surrounding the interim superintendent. Dawn Clements was the interim superintendent for 8 months. She recently resigned and retired after concerns over her sexuality. According to residents,...
Indian Track and Field Teams Compete in Birmingham
The Indians traveled to Birmingham, Alabama on Friday, January 27 to compete in the annual Last Chance Invitational Indoor Track Meet. This meet featured athletes represented from 4 different states and included over 1600 registered participants. The Indians are not accustomed to the 200 meter indoor track but they still...
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Jan 19 – 28, 2023
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. WAFFLE HOUSE 910. 446 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (478) 394-0913. Permit Type: Food Service.
Mr. Bernard Preston Foskey, Uvalda
Mr. Bernard Preston Foskey, age 98, of Uvalda, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia. He was a native of Toombs County, living in Montgomery County most of his life, and was a 1942 graduate of Uvalda High School. During World War II, he worked as a welder at the Savannah Shipyard. He worked with Piggly Wiggly for more than twenty-two years, also with the Ford Calhoun-Currie in Uvalda, Holland Construction, and T.D. Lamb Construction. He was a member of Smyrna Church since 1952, a member of the Smyrna Men’s Club, and served as Sunday School Superintendent for more than forty years. He enjoyed spending time with his church family, friends, and gardening. He is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Angela Foskey Hart; his parents, James Arthur Foskey and Lennie Viola Smith Foskey; two brothers, Milton Foskey and Dorman Foskey; a sister, Altine Foskey Burke.
Elementary Student Brings BB Gun to School
The actions of a student at Toombs Central Elementary School last Friday caused the administration to call for the assistance of the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office. According to Captain Jordan Kight, around 12:33 deputies were called to the school after a teacher learned a juvenile may have a gun in his backpack. For safety reasons, the teacher escorted the student with the bookbag to the library and away from other students and staff. The teacher found what looked to be a firearm and notified the appropriate channels.
Family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing asks for community support
The family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing has asked the Statesboro-Bulloch County community to show their support and solidarity during the trial for her murder by wearing certain colors each day. Their schedule is as follows:. Tuesday, January 31: Black. Wednesday, February 1: Tan. Thursday, February 2: Navy. Friday, February 3:...
Officer, suspect shot at East Dublin trailer park, GBI says
A man shot an East Dublin police officer and the officer returned fire Monday in a Laurens County trailer park, state of...
Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school football player
A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County. Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school …. A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County. NewsChannel 6 at 10 on MeTV. 10 injured in Lakeland mass shooting. Investigators...
Country superstar, Georgia Southern alum Luke Bryan coming to Savannah this fall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell at CMA. Country music superstar Luke Bryan is on his way to the Hostess City of the South. According to the Enmarket Arena, Bryan, a Georgia Southern University alum, will perform Friday, October 6. It's part of the...
UPDATE: GBI investigating after 35-year-old man shoots East Dublin officer at trailer park
DUBLIN, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:30 p.m.:. According to the GBI, the East Dublin Police Department asked for help in investigating after two people were shot, including a police officer. A release from the GBI says the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Monday about shots fired in the Ponderosa...
2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
Woman dies after medical emergency, crash in Georgia
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Toombs County. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:13 p.m., dispatch received a call that a vehicle had crashed near the intersection of Cedar Crossing Vidalia Road and J.P. Milligan Road in Uvalda.
Defense for family members charged in Effingham teens' murders, burial take issue with indictment
The Effingham County trio accused of murdering two children and burying them in their backyard were back in court Thursday, taking issue with their original indictment. From just after 10 a.m. until close to 6 p.m., defense attorneys were working hard to pick apart the original grand jury indictment. It...
Drugs Seized at Traffic Stop in Candler County Test Positive for Fentanyl
Candler County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized an amount of drugs during a traffic stop Saturday night. One substance tested positive for fentanyl. William Knight Jr. was arrested and charged. From Candler Co Sheriff’s Office:. Deputies discovered these illegal substances during a traffic stop last night. William Knight Jr....
