Mrs. Faye E. Wilcox, age 76, of Alston, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at The Oaks Bethany in Vidalia after an extended illness. She was a native of the Kibbee Community, lived in Toombs County most of her life, and returned to Montgomery County in 2003. She was a 1964 graduate of Montgomery County High School, attended Brewton-Parker College, and Southeastern Technical College. Earlier in her life, she worked at Belk and Oxford Industries, and retired from the nursing facility at Meadows Regional Medical Center in medical billing and coding. She was a former member of the Vidalia Church of God and a charter member of Harvest Chapel in 2006, serving as secretary, board member, and pianist. She was an active member of the Vidalia Church of God Small Group. She enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking, canning, traveling, plants, flowers, Southern Gospel music, singing, and scrapbooking. Preceding her in death was her husband, Floyd Wilcox; former husband, Gary Osborne; and parents, Ervin Edge and Annie Lou McGahee Edge.

ALSTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO