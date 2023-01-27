ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, GA

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Kelly Cecil Braddy

On Friday, January 27, 2023, Kelly Cecil Braddy, loving husband, father, and grandpa, went on to his eternal home with our Lord and Savior. Kelly was born on September 17, 1942, to Cecil and Emma Braddy. He grew up and lived his entire life in Montgomery County, Georgia. Kelly married Linda Joan Williams on March 27, 1965. They raised two children, Tracy and Michelle.
MOUNT VERNON, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Hart Among Technical College System of Georgia’s Senior Leadership Academy

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) recently launched its Senior Leadership Academy, a professional development program designed to promote career advancement within TCSG and its 22 colleges across Georgia. The first cohort of 25 participants met at TCSG's system office for a two-day session led by Dr. Alvetta Thomas.
GEORGIA STATE
multihousingnews.com

Avenue Living Buys 10-Property Self Storage Portfolio

Situated in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee, the assets total more than 550,000 square feet. Avenue Living Asset Management has acquired a portfolio of 10 self storage properties from Boardwalk Development Group, located in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. The facilities encompass a total of 569,530 rentable square feet. According to county records, six of the assets traded for $43.5 million.
TENNESSEE STATE
donalsonvillenews.com

Cream of the Crop! Young Farmers win top awards at 53rd GYFA Convention

2022 State Farm Family of the Year, Dee and Paige Miller and their children IV & Wiley Miller. The 53rd annual Georgia Young Farmers Association Convention was held this past weekend at the Westin Inn Convention Center at Jekyll Island. The Seminole County Young Farmer chapter was well represented again at this year’s state event.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

Black music history in Georgia: 6 monuments and museums to visit

Georgia is a music lover’s paradise! From gospel to jazz, blues to hip-hop, and everything in between, the state boasts a rich history of African American music that will have you tapping your toes and singing along. A mural honoring the late rapper Takeoff, a member of the group...
MACON, GA
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in Georgia

Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia renews ESAP for seniors

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
GEORGIA STATE
laniercountynewsonline.com

Georgia Peanut Commission honors farmers and industry supporters

One of the highlights of the 46th Annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show & Conference held Jan. 19 was the Georgia Peanut Commission (GPC) honoring the individuals and teams who have helped advance Georgia’s peanut sector. Before the show kicked off at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center, the GPC...
GEORGIA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Georgia’s Peanut Acreage Could Move Closer to 700,000 Acres in 2023

Georgia’s peanut acreage could increase back up to 700,000 acres, if not more, for the 2023 season. That will depend on how farmers approach their cotton acreage. Scott Monfort, University of Georgia Extension peanut agronomist, discussed the crop during the recent Georgia Peanut Farm Show in Tifton, Georgia. “Whether...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing

Gov. Brian Kemp is on a mission to make Georgia the undisputed electric vehicle capital of the nation. The Republican governor’s ambitious plan doesn’t seem too far-fetched after the significant strides made by the state on the economic development front in the last two years, which includes four multibillion-dollar investments into building electric vehicles and […] The post Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE

