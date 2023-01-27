Read full article on original website
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Kelly Cecil Braddy
On Friday, January 27, 2023, Kelly Cecil Braddy, loving husband, father, and grandpa, went on to his eternal home with our Lord and Savior. Kelly was born on September 17, 1942, to Cecil and Emma Braddy. He grew up and lived his entire life in Montgomery County, Georgia. Kelly married Linda Joan Williams on March 27, 1965. They raised two children, Tracy and Michelle.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Hart Among Technical College System of Georgia’s Senior Leadership Academy
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) recently launched its Senior Leadership Academy, a professional development program designed to promote career advancement within TCSG and its 22 colleges across Georgia. The first cohort of 25 participants met at TCSG's system office for a two-day session led by Dr. Alvetta Thomas.
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $572 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot, but in Georgia, there was a six-figure winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 28 were 2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15. The Power Play was 4x. With no $572 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $613 million for Monday's...
mahoningmatters.com
Lottery player buys last ticket on the shelf. Then she wins jackpot in South Carolina
A South Carolina woman bought the last ticket on the rack of Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-offs from a convenience store in Aiken. That ticket won $250,000. The woman told lottery officials the winning ticket was the “best surprise of my life.”. She said she hadn’t felt particularly lucky but...
‘This has to stop:’ Georgia leaders react to video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Moments after Memphis police released video of five officers’ interaction with Tyre Nichols three days before he died, Georgia leaders began posting their reactions. Nichols died earlier this month after being beaten by five Memphis police officers after a traffic stop. All five of those officers...
multihousingnews.com
Avenue Living Buys 10-Property Self Storage Portfolio
Situated in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee, the assets total more than 550,000 square feet. Avenue Living Asset Management has acquired a portfolio of 10 self storage properties from Boardwalk Development Group, located in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. The facilities encompass a total of 569,530 rentable square feet. According to county records, six of the assets traded for $43.5 million.
donalsonvillenews.com
Cream of the Crop! Young Farmers win top awards at 53rd GYFA Convention
2022 State Farm Family of the Year, Dee and Paige Miller and their children IV & Wiley Miller. The 53rd annual Georgia Young Farmers Association Convention was held this past weekend at the Westin Inn Convention Center at Jekyll Island. The Seminole County Young Farmer chapter was well represented again at this year’s state event.
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday’s $20 million jackpot
ATLANTA — The winning numbers on Jan. 27, 2023, were 4, 43, 46, 47, 61 and Mega Ball 22. The Megaplier was 4x. The jackpot will now climb to $31 million for Tuesday’s drawing. The Georgia Lottery says there were different winning tickets sold in the state, with...
AccessAtlanta
Black music history in Georgia: 6 monuments and museums to visit
Georgia is a music lover’s paradise! From gospel to jazz, blues to hip-hop, and everything in between, the state boasts a rich history of African American music that will have you tapping your toes and singing along. A mural honoring the late rapper Takeoff, a member of the group...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia renews ESAP for seniors
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles part of Georgia
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook part of Georgia Friday morning. The earthquake was near Milledgeville at 7:13 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The epicenter of the quake was located near Lake Sinclair.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man sentenced to 50 years for dismembering woman after her fatal overdose
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia to hide her death from an overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg,...
Southwest Georgia to participate in special elections Tuesday
Special elections for two districts in the Georgia General Assembly will be contested Tuesday in southwest Georgia counties.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Georgia Peanut Commission honors farmers and industry supporters
One of the highlights of the 46th Annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show & Conference held Jan. 19 was the Georgia Peanut Commission (GPC) honoring the individuals and teams who have helped advance Georgia’s peanut sector. Before the show kicked off at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center, the GPC...
Here’s what the weekend weather has in store for Georgia
Get ready for a sunny start to the day Friday with a high of 53 degrees. The northwest wind will be blowing at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, mostly clear skies will bring a low of 31 degrees with a calm southwest wind. Saturday is shaping up to be another...
southeastagnet.com
Georgia’s Peanut Acreage Could Move Closer to 700,000 Acres in 2023
Georgia’s peanut acreage could increase back up to 700,000 acres, if not more, for the 2023 season. That will depend on how farmers approach their cotton acreage. Scott Monfort, University of Georgia Extension peanut agronomist, discussed the crop during the recent Georgia Peanut Farm Show in Tifton, Georgia. “Whether...
Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing
Gov. Brian Kemp is on a mission to make Georgia the undisputed electric vehicle capital of the nation. The Republican governor’s ambitious plan doesn’t seem too far-fetched after the significant strides made by the state on the economic development front in the last two years, which includes four multibillion-dollar investments into building electric vehicles and […] The post Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WJCL
Georgia man convicted of murder after beating 63 year old to death over card game
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. A Georgia man has been convicted of murder stemming from a deadly attack over a card game. According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Sherrod Sinteze Montgomery, 41, attacked Ricky Buchanan Cox, 63, on May 20, 2021 after a dispute over a card game. Montgomery punched Cox, then kicked and stomped him.
