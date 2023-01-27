Read full article on original website
Related
City of Midland, including garbage pickup, closed Tuesday
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has announced that all offices will be closed, and services will be suspended amid a winter storm that moved into the Basin earlier this week. The closure includes City Hall, Animal Services, Health Services, MLK Community Center, customer service, Municipal Court, garbage pickup and the landfill.
Permian Basin Area Closures and Delays
The weather is not favorable this morning at all and it's only doing to get worse. The roads are very slick and accidents are happening, so be very careful. Here are is a list of closures and delays. Grady ISD- classes canceled. Seminole ISD- 10:00 a.m. start. Greenwood ISD- classes...
Midland ISD, Greenwood ISD, Andrews ISD, Midland College closed Tuesday
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Multiple school districts across the Basin have opted to close Tuesday after evaluating road conditions. Midland ISD, Andrews ISD, Greenwood ISD, and Midland College will be closed January 31, 2023. Districts will continue to monitor road conditions throughout the day and decisions regarding closures or delays for Wednesday will be made at […]
Midland mayor provides Hogan Park update, says vote proves city council is not united on key issues
MIDLAND, Texas — Last week, the Midland City Council made the decision to move on from the Quality of Place Conservancy in the Hogan Park project. Midland Mayor Lori Blong held a press conference Monday afternoon at Midland City Hall to address it once more in order to accept the reality of the situation and move forward.
Manslaughter trial opening statements expected tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Opening statements are expected to be made tomorrow in a manslaughter trial related to a wrong-way crash in 2017. Alexander May of Midland is accused of drinking, speeding, and driving in the wrong lanes of the South Loop when he crashed into Jonathan Pesqueda near Indiana Avenue.
Beatrice Irene Matchus, 96, formerly of Midland
Beatrice Irene Matchus, age 96, formerly of Midland, passed away peacefully Friday, January 20, 2023, in San Angelo, Texas with family by her side. Bea, as she was known to family and friends, was born February 26, 1926, in Niles, Michigan to Edward Howard Klute and Edith Irene (Sittig) Klute. She grew up in Niles and graduated from Niles High School.
The future of Hogan Park and public-private partnerships in Midland
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The ink has dried on the Hogan Park renovations. The Midland City Council denied the proposal for renovation set forth by the Permian Quality of Place Conservancy in a 4-2 vote. The question becomes, what is next? And what is the future of public-private partnerships in...
UPDATED: Closures and delays for Tuesday, January 31
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With winter storm warnings issued across parts of Texas, some school districts and business in the Basin are preparing for closures and delays as weather officials said freezing rain is expected until at least Wednesday. We will update this list as information becomes available, or you can view closings here. Please keep […]
Midland area DPS responds to 55 crashes before noon Monday
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Midland District responded to 55 crashes from 12:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. on Monday after a winter storm rolled into the Basin and created icy roadways, especially along less traveled roads. Now, troopers are asking drivers to continue practicing winter driving safety. “Please reduce your speed […]
Best Things to Do in Midland, Texas
Places to visit in Midland, TX. There are plenty of things to do in Midland that could keep you busy. Plus, Midland has a lot of charming and exciting spots throughout the city. You could look at local events and decide to go there on a given evening, or you could pick an area of town and explore it. Don’t be afraid to talk to people, either—that’s always been the best way to find things to do anywhere.
Correction: Andrews ISD has not made a decision regarding closure or delay for Tuesday
ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- CORRECTION: Earlier this evening in a broadcast on ABC Big 2 News, we incorrectly reported that Andrews ISD will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday. That information was not correct, and we apologize for any confusion. The District said officials are still closely monitoring the weather and have not yet reached a […]
Odessa Police Department provides crash report update
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has responded to approximately 30 crashes so far this morning. OPD said people must use extreme caution if you travel on I-20, Highway 80 and Highway 191. They suggest that you need to reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle.
Jury selected for Hollis Daniels trial
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels now moves to opening statements as jury selection has reportedly been completed. Prosecutors began the arduous task of narrowing down a jury list for the trial and had until Nov. 30, 2022, to determine whether they could make a list that would be impartial or the case would be moved to Midland.
West Texas roads stay mostly clear during winter weather
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. The six-month contract to broker a sale of the ECC expired Jan. 26. Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast. Addressing rising crime rates against Asian Americans. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST.
OPD investigating propane theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a news release, around 11 a.m. om January 27, OPD officers responded to the Lowe’s Market at 4600 N Grant to investigate a theft. Officers said two men were caught on camera […]
MPD still searching for family of found child
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is still searching for the family of a special needs boy found yesterday. According to MPD, on Sunday, January 29, officers found the young man unattended near Ward Street and Shandon Avenue. Officers said he is non-verbal and is unable to communicate; he’s believed to be between the […]
Midland ISD issues statement amid school closure
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD leaders also issued a statement Monday afternoon in response to early morning confusion regarding school closures. “In preparation for the possibility of school closures due to inclement weather, Midland ISD evaluates road conditions early in the morning and consults with the National Weather Service. At the time of this morning’s […]
Odessa Police looking for aggravated assualt suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are looking for the public’s help searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On Jan. 22, at around 8:40 p.m., an aggravated assault happened at the DK, at 4601 Oakwood. A man wearing a blue shirt, gray hoodie, and white hat shown in the...
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through Wednesday
National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Texas, which does include the Dallas-Fort Forth forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel.
16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police Department, a 16-year-old is in custody after being arrested in connection with a murder in Midland on Nov. 30, 2022. The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force which consists of law enforcement officials from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Fire Department’s Fire Marshall’s Office, TXDPS CID, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Thursday in South Midland around 6:15 pm.
