These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Motley Fool
How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?
Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks.
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023
Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers.
This Is Who Ends Up Rich When the Stock Market Crashes
It takes a cool head to prosper during a market crash.
Motley Fool
4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale
Sinking stock prices have driven up dividend yields. Several high-quality stocks currently offer payouts above 4%. Those levels might not last as their share prices recover.
1 Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
If management can hit its restructuring goals and a long cycle of investment in the industry plays out, then this equipment and services company is set to benefit.
Motley Fool
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Meta Platforms and Netflix are undergoing significant business transformations. Amazon and Alphabet are cheaply valued, despite plans to cut costs.
Motley Fool
Could the S&P 500 Soar 20% in 2023? Here's What History Shows.
In most of the previous years following a big S&P 500 decline, there was a big rebound. The only two exceptions occurred during the Great Depression when the economy was much worse than it is today.
Motley Fool
3 Beaten-Down Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now
CVS Health stock could soar more than 30%, according to Wall Street analysts. Johnson & Johnson could benefit from a weaker dollar and the upcoming spinoff of its consumer health unit. UnitedHealth Group has beaten the S&P 500 in nine of the past 10 years and could do it again...
Motley Fool
Time to Buy This High-Yield Blue Chip Stock?
3M's underperformance isn't just about litigation risk. Despite extensive portfolio restructuring and job cuts, the company's fortunes haven't improved.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Surefire Growth Stock to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
All three of the major U.S. stock market indexes plunged over the past year, but only the Nasdaq remains in bear market territory. Severe market downturns have historically provided long-term investors with the absolute best opportunity to buy top-notch companies at heavily discounted prices. Nvidia was piling up record revenue...
Motley Fool
Why Rivian Stock Plunged Today
Formidable rivals in the EV space are slashing prices. Profits could be harder to come by for the EV upstart.
Motley Fool
Want $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $23,600 in This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Trio.
Buying dividend stocks can be a smart decision when the broader market struggles. These high-octane energy stocks, with yields ranging from 7.5% to 9.8%, can generate $500 in income every three months with an initial investment of less than $24,000.
Motley Fool
Here Are 4 Stocks I've Already Bought in 2023
Even though his stock portfolio dropped by more than 20% in 2022, this Fool is extremely optimistic about some of the bargains he's been seeing in the market. Shortly after New Year's Day, he made a deposit into a brokerage account and bought four stocks. All of these are...
Motley Fool
Blackstone's Stunning Outperformance Showcases Why Investors Continue Flocking to Its Platform
Blackstone's funds delivered massive outperformance last year. That led investors to entrust it with more of their capital. The company's excellent brand reputation should continue drawing more investor capital to the firm.
Motley Fool
Shiba Inu Is Soaring in 2023: How Much Higher Can It Go?
Shiba Inu has jumped year to date primarily because investors aren't as risk-averse as they were in 2022. The digital token could rise a lot more this year, but don't expect a repeat of the performance in 2021. Shiba Inu could also sink yet again due to several possible factors,...
Motley Fool
This REIT Has Raised Its Dividend for 44 Straight Quarters. But Is AMT Still a Buy?
American Tower is the largest owner of cell towers. In the past decade, its total return has more than quadrupled that of the S&P 500. An attractive share price as well as rising earnings and FFO point to a buy.
Motley Fool
Down 45%, 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Buy in 2023
Amazon's valuation has been pressured by macroeconomic conditions and some mistimed investments. However, the company's core businesses still look very strong, and the stock is attractively valued.
Motley Fool
Is Intel's Dividend in Trouble?
The CFO's comments about the dividend seem open to interpretation. The company still believes its investment strategy will grow its cash flow in the future.
