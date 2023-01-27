ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

NBCMontana

Biden administration's migrant mobile app quickly overwhelmed

WASHINGTON (TND) — The Biden administration's mobile app migrants are using to try to enter the U.S. is reportedly full of glitches and errors. Former Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan joined The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat Tuesday morning to discuss the new development. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBCMontana

Uncertainty over US strategy in Ukraine grows following decision to send tanks

WASHINGTON (TND) — It’s been nearly one year since Russia's attack on Ukraine. There is now a strategy shift with the U.S. and Germany sending tanks to the region. The quiet farming down of Dovhen’ke has largely been reduced to rubble. It’s one of many as Russia continues its assault in eastern Ukraine, beefing up its forces and hitting multiple regions with artillery strikes.
WASHINGTON STATE

