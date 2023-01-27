Springfield Street in Wilbraham reopened after serious crash

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Springfield Street in Wilbraham was closed after a serious motor vehicle crash Thursday night.

The Wilbraham Police Department posted on Facebook at around 10:45 p.m. that Springfield Street in the area of Wilton Drive was closed for several hours after a serious crash. Drivers were asked to take a different route.

National Grid was called to replace a pole that was damaged and the road has since reopened.

