How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?
Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks.
2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023
Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers.
4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale
Sinking stock prices have driven up dividend yields. Several high-quality stocks currently offer payouts above 4%. Those levels might not last as their share prices recover.
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Meta Platforms and Netflix are undergoing significant business transformations. Amazon and Alphabet are cheaply valued, despite plans to cut costs.
Blackstone's Stunning Outperformance Showcases Why Investors Continue Flocking to Its Platform
Blackstone's funds delivered massive outperformance last year. That led investors to entrust it with more of their capital. The company's excellent brand reputation should continue drawing more investor capital to the firm.
This REIT Has Raised Its Dividend for 44 Straight Quarters. But Is AMT Still a Buy?
American Tower is the largest owner of cell towers. In the past decade, its total return has more than quadrupled that of the S&P 500. An attractive share price as well as rising earnings and FFO point to a buy.
Why Rivian Stock Plunged Today
Formidable rivals in the EV space are slashing prices. Profits could be harder to come by for the EV upstart.
Shiba Inu Is Soaring in 2023: How Much Higher Can It Go?
Shiba Inu has jumped year to date primarily because investors aren't as risk-averse as they were in 2022. The digital token could rise a lot more this year, but don't expect a repeat of the performance in 2021. Shiba Inu could also sink yet again due to several possible factors,
1 Underrated Growth Stock Down 48% to Buy in 2023
Take-Two's valuation slumped amid macroeconomic pressures and the evaporation of pandemic-driven tailwinds. But the company's core business looks strong, and it has major growth catalysts on the horizon.
Is It Too Late to Buy Lucid Group Stock?
Lucid's stock soared amid speculation of a takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). The PIF already owns nearly two-thirds of Lucid, and the Saudi government has been funding its expansion plans. The potential rewards outweigh the near-term risks at these levels.
2 Stocks Up Over 10% in 2023 That Remain Screaming Buys
However, investors are beginning to regain their faith in tech stocks. With exciting developments ahead, now is an excellent time to invest in AMD and Alphabet.
Why Spotify Stock Surged Today
Spotify sees its user base growing to 500 million in the first quarter. CEO Daniel Ek wants to bolster the company's profitability by cutting costs.
Why Redfin Stock Surged This Week
"Housing in January has been stronger than anyone could've hoped," according to CEO Glenn Kelman.
Fortunes Turn for Short-Sellers in 2023
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
2 Terrific Growth Stocks That Doubled and Could Climb Higher
Shares of e-commerce stocks have been marching higher in response to signs of a soft landing for the U.S. economy. Shopify is up 112% from its 52-week low, but its valuation is still a lot lower than it looks on the surface. Etsy has gained around 106% since hitting its
Looking for a Big Dividend? This Energy Stock Is One of the Best in the S&P 500.
The pipeline giant's big payout is on a very sustainable foundation. The company should be able to continue increasing its dividend in the future.
Why Plug Power Stock Popped Almost 5% Today
Plug Power announced a long-term supply agreement for fuel cell parts with a British supplier. Plug says this deal will help ensure it hits its target of generating $20 billion in sales by 2030.
Why Blackstone Believes It Has Enormous Growth Potential
Blackstone is currently facing some growth headwinds. The company has a faction of a massive market opportunity. It has several drivers that should enable it to continue growing at a rapid rate.
Upstart Slashes 20% of Workers: Savvy Move or Sign of Trouble?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Lending industry disrupter Upstart Holdings (UPST -0.43%) is...
The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Inspire Medical Systems' implantable device helps those with sleep disorders. Axsome Therapeutics jumped last year from being a clinical-stage biotech to a commercial one. Albemarle is the world's largest producer of lithium, which is necessary for EV batteries.
