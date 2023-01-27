The Fed is about to hike interest rates once again tomorrow. But the market is already betting they'll be doing rate cuts before too long. In fact, the reason why stocks are down this morning and yields are up is because of "fears of a hawkish Powell" at the Fed's press conference tomorrow, as Andrew Brenner at Natalliance observed this morning. The market knows two things right now: one, that Powell won't back down from more rate hikes, because he's afraid of repeating the sins of central bankers past. And two, that he will nevertheless be forced to, because the economy is slowing sharply and several recession indicators have already peaked.

1 DAY AGO