Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Americans Would Pay Over $27,000 to Be Rid of Insomnia Forever, New Survey Finds
Can you imagine simply writing a check and being rid of health conditions like Covid-19, acne and insomnia forever? More than 3,000 Americans were asked to do just that, in a recent poll conducted by Assurance IQ, a company that helps people secure insurance and loans. The survey asked respondents...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Important Wage Inflation Measure for the Fed Rose Less Than Expected in Q4
The employment cost index increased 1% in the fourth quarter, less than the 1.1% expectation and slower than the third quarter, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Fed officials consider the ECI an important inflation gauge as it adjusts for various labor market conditions. Employment costs increased at a slower than...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long Covid Has an ‘Underappreciated' Role in Labor Shortage, Study Finds
Long Covid — also known as long-haul Covid, post-Covid or post-acute Covid syndrome — is a chronic illness with potentially debilitating symptoms. About 18% of people with long Covid hadn't returned to work for more than a year, according to a report by the New York State Insurance Fund, state's largest workers' compensation insurer.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury Yields Decline as Fed Meeting Kicks Off
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as Federal Reserve's latest meeting kicked off and investors fretted over its policy outcome. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down about three basis points to 3.52%. Meanwhile, the policy sensitive 2-year Treasury yield fell by more than five basis points and was last trading at 4.207%.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Medicare Users Still Have Time to Change, Drop 2023 Advantage Plan Coverage. What to Know
Roughly 29.1 million people are enrolled in Medicare Advantage Plans. Each year from Jan. 1 through March 31, those beneficiaries can switch to another Advantage Plan or drop their current one altogether. Here's what to be aware of if you consider making a change. For Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in an...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kelly Evans: Hikes? How About Rate CUTS
The Fed is about to hike interest rates once again tomorrow. But the market is already betting they'll be doing rate cuts before too long. In fact, the reason why stocks are down this morning and yields are up is because of "fears of a hawkish Powell" at the Fed's press conference tomorrow, as Andrew Brenner at Natalliance observed this morning. The market knows two things right now: one, that Powell won't back down from more rate hikes, because he's afraid of repeating the sins of central bankers past. And two, that he will nevertheless be forced to, because the economy is slowing sharply and several recession indicators have already peaked.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why the Case Is Growing for a Federal Reserve Interest Rate Cut Before Year End
A new CNBC Fed Survey shows more belief among economists and investors that the Fed's talk about taking rates to 5% and holding them "higher for longer" won't be the case by the end of 2023. The Federal Reserve is expected to start cutting rates again before year-end, the survey...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Child Tax Credit: You Could Get Up $2K in Your Taxes. Find Out If You're Eligible
This tax season might look at little different for some filers, but especially those who qualify for the child tax credit. While last year saw returns rise due to the coronavirus pandemic, another change is in store for this year. Tax filing season is officially underway, with both state governments...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Key Things to Know Before Opening a Home Equity Line of Credit
Home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, may be more appealing than a cash-out mortgage refinance or other sources of borrowed money. Last year, HELOC use ticked up as refinancing lost its luster due to quickly rising mortgage rates. However, there are aspects of HELOCs that borrowers should consider before...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's Who Can Claim the Home Office Deduction on This Year's Taxes
Most employees aren’t eligible for the home office deduction, but you may qualify as a contractor or with a side business. To claim the tax break, your workspace must be the main place for your business, used exclusively and regularly for work. If you worked from home in 2022,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Obamacare Enrollment to Open This Spring for People Losing Medicaid After Pandemic Protections End
Millions of people could lose Medicaid this year as pandemic-era coverage protections come to an end. In April, states can start kicking people off Medicaid if they no longer meet eligibility criteria. HHS is opening a special enrollment period so these individuals can apply for coverage through Obamacare. Millions of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
After a Tough Year for Crypto, Here's How to Handle Losses on Your Tax Return
The digital currency industry lost nearly $1.4 trillion in 2022 after a slew of bankruptcies and liquidity issues. Experts cover what to know about claiming crypto losses on your 2022 tax return. After a tough year for crypto, you may be looking for ways to turn steep losses into possible...
Comments / 0