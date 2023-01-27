Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Important Wage Inflation Measure for the Fed Rose Less Than Expected in Q4
The employment cost index increased 1% in the fourth quarter, less than the 1.1% expectation and slower than the third quarter, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Fed officials consider the ECI an important inflation gauge as it adjusts for various labor market conditions. Employment costs increased at a slower than...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury Yields Decline as Fed Meeting Kicks Off
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as Federal Reserve's latest meeting kicked off and investors fretted over its policy outcome. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down about three basis points to 3.52%. Meanwhile, the policy sensitive 2-year Treasury yield fell by more than five basis points and was last trading at 4.207%.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why the Case Is Growing for a Federal Reserve Interest Rate Cut Before Year End
A new CNBC Fed Survey shows more belief among economists and investors that the Fed's talk about taking rates to 5% and holding them "higher for longer" won't be the case by the end of 2023. The Federal Reserve is expected to start cutting rates again before year-end, the survey...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Euro Zone Economy Posts Surprise Expansion in the Fourth Quarter, Curbing Recession Fears
Preliminary Eurostat data released Tuesday showed the euro zone grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter. Economists had pointed to a 0.1% contraction over the same period, according to Reuters. Energy prices cooled off in the latter part of 2022, bringing some relief to the euro zone's broader economic performance. The...
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
IMF Downgrades UK Growth Forecast, Predicting Only Economic Decline Among G-7 Countries
LONDON — The International Monetary Fund downgraded its outlook for the U.K. economy even as it turns more optimistic on global growth. Its new 2023 forecast on Monday evening also sees the U.K. as the only "advanced economy" to contract, by 0.6%. This is 0.9 percentage points lower than its previous estimate.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long Covid Has an ‘Underappreciated' Role in Labor Shortage, Study Finds
Long Covid — also known as long-haul Covid, post-Covid or post-acute Covid syndrome — is a chronic illness with potentially debilitating symptoms. About 18% of people with long Covid hadn't returned to work for more than a year, according to a report by the New York State Insurance Fund, state's largest workers' compensation insurer.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
General Motors Doesn't Expect Significant U.S. Production of EVs Until Second Half of Year
DETROIT – When General Motors launched the GMC Hummer EV in 2021, the automaker touted it as a new benchmark for its vehicle development time, but the production and sales pace of the truck have been anything but that. The Detroit automaker only sold 854 of the vehicles in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Silvergate Capital Shares Jump After BlackRock Reports Increased Stake in the Crypto Bank
BlackRock raised its holding in Silvergate Capital, a crypto-focused bank, according to a Jan. 31 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Silvergate shares jumped on Tuesday afternoon. Crypto has enjoyed a solid rebound in January, but shares of Silvergate have had a rocky start to the year. Silvergate Capital...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Key Things to Know Before Opening a Home Equity Line of Credit
Home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, may be more appealing than a cash-out mortgage refinance or other sources of borrowed money. Last year, HELOC use ticked up as refinancing lost its luster due to quickly rising mortgage rates. However, there are aspects of HELOCs that borrowers should consider before...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ford and General Motors Enter a New Phase of Uncertainty on Prices and Demand
DETROIT – Let's talk about pricing power. At least, General Motors and Ford Motor are this week as they report fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance, with Wall Street watching for signs of weakening consumer demand and a tougher pricing landscape. Either issue would mean lower profits this year for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Charts Suggest the S&P 500 Is Nearing a ‘Decisive' Moment, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer said the benchmark S&P 500 could be at a pivotal moment this week. The S&P fell on Monday ahead of a packed week of earnings and a potential interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said the benchmark S&P 500 could...
Comments / 0