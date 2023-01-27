Read full article on original website
Social media reaction to Texas Tech's historic comeback win over Iowa State
Texas Tech completed its largest comeback victory in Red Raider basketball history on Monday night after erasing a 23-point deficit to defeat Iowa State, 80-77, in overtime. The Red Raiders moved to 12-10 overall and 1-8 in the Big 12 with the improbable victory. The following is a list of...
Texas Tech Fans Rush Court After Incredible Comeback Against Iowa State
Texas Tech basketball was dead in the water at 0-8 in the Big 12. Mark Adams was on the ropes with press conference quotes about taking the blame for the poor start and holding accountability for most issues around the team. Then, Texas Tech went to LSU and beat the Tigers.
KCBD
Texas Tech’s Big 12 football schedule released
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With 14 teams in the Big 12 for 2023, the Conference released the football schedule for the upcoming season. With Texas & Oklahoma still in the Conference, BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston join the Big 12 this season. The Red Raiders have a Thursday Home...
Largest comeback in school history leads to first Big 12 win
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech picked up its first Big 12 win of the season Monday thanks to the largest comeback in program history. The Red Raiders battled back from a 23-point second-half deficit to beat No. 13 Iowa State 80-77 in overtime at United Supermarkets Arena. “I don’t know as a coach if I’ve […]
stakingtheplains.com
Post-Game Thoughts: Texas Tech 76, Iowa State 68
Kerwin Walton, come on down. Walton went 6 of 7 including 5 of 6 from three, finishing with 17 points. He’s pretty much just a shooter and if he can get a free look, he’s pretty likely to knock it down. The Motion:. That was fun. Let’s talk...
University Daily
Chukwuma, Bradford rewrite records at Texas Tech Open
Texas Tech wrapped up the Texas Tech Open and Multis on Jan. 28, finishing a three-day competition hosted at the Sports Performance Center. Two separate program records were broken by junior Rosemary Chukwuma and fifth year Zach Bradford. Beginning on Jan. 26, competition began with the men and women's heptathlon....
Childress, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KCBD
‘Not an easy decision:’ Lubbock ISD explains process for canceling or delaying school for bad weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With another First Alert Weather Day in the forecast because of icy conditions, a number of smaller school districts in outlying counties have already made the decision to delay or cancel classes Tuesday. The larger districts in and around Lubbock are expected to make that call early in the morning.
Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations For Jan. 31 Freezing Weather
January 31 is a cold one as there is freezing precipitation in the air making visibility when driving difficult. Due to those weather conditions schools, government offices, and businesses in and around the Lubbock area have delayed their start times, canceled, or are starting on time this morning. A complete list of those area delays and cancelation can be found below:
Lubbock and the South Plains Brace For Ice Storm
Last week it was snow, this week another form of wintery precipitation is headed towards Lubbock and the surrounding areas. According to KAMC, Lubbock and the South Plains into the Rolling Plains are under the threat of ice accumulation instead of snow like we experienced last week. Cold temperatures will accompany the winter weather much of the week.
Lubbock Don’t Miss Out On The 2023 West Texas Winter Classic
We are still in the middle of Winter and that can only mean one thing, the West Texas Winter Classic is back in town. Some of you, if not a lot of you, may not actually know what that is and even though it may sound like a cool car show or even like some kind of race it's actually for the birds.
Weather related announcements for Tuesday, January 31
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC.
JUST IN: Luke Bryan Announces Lubbock Show
Country girls and boys get ready to shake it because beloved country artist Luke Bryan is stopping in Lubbock for a tour date. Luke Bryan is one of the most successful and awarded country artists of the 2010s and 2020s. He is a five-time "Entertainer of the Year", from both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association. He is one of the world's best-selling music artists, with over 75 million records sold.
KCBD
Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As drizzle falls throughout the South Plains Monday morning, area schools are reporting delays and some closures. Authorities have also closed off a major portion of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, from Interstate 27 to Avenue Q.
everythinglubbock.com
More wintry precipitation expected through Thursday, along with icing concerns
LUBBOCK, Texas — More wintry precipitation is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through Thursday. Unlike last week’s winter weather event, the threat this week comes in the form of ice accumulation and less on snowfall accumulation. Tuesday – Thursday:. The National Weather Service...
Deadly crash in Wolfforth, 2 from Ropes involved, DPS said
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two Ropes ISD students were involved in a crash in Wolfforth on Tuesday that ended up being fatal. One student was killed and one was seriously injured, DPS said. The roads were still closed off as of 11:38 a.m. “We lost one of our […]
Jury selected, young man accused of murdering police officer at Texas Tech
A jury was selected Monday in the capital murder trial of Hollis Alvin Daniels in Lubbock, Texas.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 44 People Arrested The Week of Snow, One Person With 12 Charges
We have officially made it past the snow storm that terrorized the South Plains and all we have left is the freezing temperatures that just sends shiver's down a prairie dogs spine. In fact we wanted to know exactly what a prairie dog does during a snow day when the rest of Lubbock is figuring out how to drive.
KCBD
First Alert Weather Day to continue through Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Icy conditions and travel problems are likely through mid-day Wednesday for most of the South Plains. First Alert Weather Days will continue through Wednesday due to projected ice accumulations and travel hazards, along with the cold temperatures. Warm air traveling over colder air at the surface...
Lubbock’s New Texas RoadHouse Finally Sets Grand Opening
We all know for some reason people have been dying to know when the new Texas Roadhouse will open and it is finally time. Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. So they are moving locations to make more room and hopefully help out the long waitlists. The new Texas Roadhouse location is being built at the site of the old Babies "R" Us location, which shared a building and parking lot with the old Toys "R" Us. The address is 6101 Slide Road.
