KCBD

Texas Tech’s Big 12 football schedule released

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With 14 teams in the Big 12 for 2023, the Conference released the football schedule for the upcoming season. With Texas & Oklahoma still in the Conference, BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston join the Big 12 this season. The Red Raiders have a Thursday Home...
LUBBOCK, TX
stakingtheplains.com

Post-Game Thoughts: Texas Tech 76, Iowa State 68

Kerwin Walton, come on down. Walton went 6 of 7 including 5 of 6 from three, finishing with 17 points. He’s pretty much just a shooter and if he can get a free look, he’s pretty likely to knock it down. The Motion:. That was fun. Let’s talk...
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Chukwuma, Bradford rewrite records at Texas Tech Open

Texas Tech wrapped up the Texas Tech Open and Multis on Jan. 28, finishing a three-day competition hosted at the Sports Performance Center. Two separate program records were broken by junior Rosemary Chukwuma and fifth year Zach Bradford. Beginning on Jan. 26, competition began with the men and women's heptathlon....
LUBBOCK, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Childress, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations For Jan. 31 Freezing Weather

January 31 is a cold one as there is freezing precipitation in the air making visibility when driving difficult. Due to those weather conditions schools, government offices, and businesses in and around the Lubbock area have delayed their start times, canceled, or are starting on time this morning. A complete list of those area delays and cancelation can be found below:
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock and the South Plains Brace For Ice Storm

Last week it was snow, this week another form of wintery precipitation is headed towards Lubbock and the surrounding areas. According to KAMC, Lubbock and the South Plains into the Rolling Plains are under the threat of ice accumulation instead of snow like we experienced last week. Cold temperatures will accompany the winter weather much of the week.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

JUST IN: Luke Bryan Announces Lubbock Show

Country girls and boys get ready to shake it because beloved country artist Luke Bryan is stopping in Lubbock for a tour date. Luke Bryan is one of the most successful and awarded country artists of the 2010s and 2020s. He is a five-time "Entertainer of the Year", from both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association. He is one of the world's best-selling music artists, with over 75 million records sold.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As drizzle falls throughout the South Plains Monday morning, area schools are reporting delays and some closures. Authorities have also closed off a major portion of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, from Interstate 27 to Avenue Q.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

First Alert Weather Day to continue through Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Icy conditions and travel problems are likely through mid-day Wednesday for most of the South Plains. First Alert Weather Days will continue through Wednesday due to projected ice accumulations and travel hazards, along with the cold temperatures. Warm air traveling over colder air at the surface...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s New Texas RoadHouse Finally Sets Grand Opening

We all know for some reason people have been dying to know when the new Texas Roadhouse will open and it is finally time. Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. So they are moving locations to make more room and hopefully help out the long waitlists. The new Texas Roadhouse location is being built at the site of the old Babies "R" Us location, which shared a building and parking lot with the old Toys "R" Us. The address is 6101 Slide Road.
LUBBOCK, TX
