ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols traffic stop video to be released Friday

By David Royer, Jessica Gertler
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2erZB4_0kTM9F5F00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will release video of the police stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after 6 p.m. (CT) Friday.

The announcement was made Thursday by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and later confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Officials have said they wanted to give Nichols’ family opportunity to see the video before the public.

“The actions of these officers were awful, and no one, including law enforcement, is above the law,” Strickland said in a video statement. “We are initiating an outside, independent review of the training, policies and operations of our specialized units.”

Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

Earlier Thursday, a grand jury returned indictments against five former Memphis Police officers after Nichols’ death earlier this month.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were booked into the Shelby County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression.

Tyre Nichols’ family had called for first-degree murder but Mulroy explained first-degree murder usually falls into one of the following two categories: premeditated, intentional killings and felony murder.

Mulroy said Second-degree murder is generally an unplanned, intentional killing or death caused by reckless disregard of human life.

Mulroy said he met with the family about these charges and it went well. Their attorney Ben Crump released a statement, saying the charges give them hope.

No spectators allowed Monday at Verbena basketball game following “incidents” this week

We asked if others, like the two Memphis fire personnel who’ve been put on leave following their actions, might be charged.

“Nothing we do today, or did today, precludes the addition of any further charges regarding any of the people that you mentioned. We’re still actively reviewing everything,” he said.

Mulroy said he hoped the incident would lead to a conversation about the need for police reform.

“The world is watching us and we need to show the world what lessons we can learn from this tragedy,” he said. “I’m hopeful that we can show them who I know us to be: a community working towards positive change here in Memphis and Shelby County.”

Video of the traffic stop Memphis Police initiated against Nichols that led to his death on Jan. 7 has so far been released only to public officials, attorneys, and family members. Attorneys for the Nichols family have said the video showed three minutes of “savage” treatment against Nichols.

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, described it as “absolutely appalling.”

“Let me be clear: What happened here does not at all reflect proper policing. This was wrong, and this was criminal,” Rausch said.

Police stopped Nichols near his home in the Hickory Hill neighborhood around 8:22 p.m. Jan. 7. There was an altercation between Nichols and several officers and pepper spray was deployed, Mulroy said.

Nichols fled on foot before a second confrontation with police. He experienced “serious injuries” at this location, Mulroy said, and later was taken away by ambulance.

Mulroy said there was an “elapsed period of time” before an ambulance was called.

He confirmed that the officers involved were part of the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsOne

Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged?

The white Memphis cop in the Tyre Nichols bodycam video heard hoping officers will "stomp his ass" is named "Detective Preston Hemphill," according to a new report. Only the Black cops have been fired, arrested and charged with murder. The post Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged? appeared first on NewsOne.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Hemphill, hired in 2018, is the sixth officer implicated in the fatal beating of Nichols. Five other officers were fired and have been charged with second-degree murder. According to MPD, Hemphill […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
CBS 42

CBS 42

79K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy