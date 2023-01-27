ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Gunn’s new DC slate features Superman, Supergirl and Batman

NEW YORK (AP) — New DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran debuted their plans for a revamped and newly unified DC Universe of films and television series, including a new Superman film in 2025, a Wonder Woman prequel and a Batman movie that won’t star Robert Pattinson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy