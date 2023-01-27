Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Travis County deputy injured in pileup crash on SH 130
A Travis County deputy was injured in a crash on State Highway 130 Tuesday morning. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 9 a.m. near Pearce Lane. At least three 18-wheelers were involved and flipped. Travis County Fire Rescue said that all bridges and overpasses on SH...
fox7austin.com
Crash leaves Travis County Sheriff's deputy injured
AUSTIN, Texas - Officials say a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy has been injured in a crash. The crash happened in the 3900 block of SH 130 at around 8:50 a.m. Few details about the crash have been released so far, but officials say that one person is critically injured, and another person has non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy's condition has not been released at this time.
Train-pedestrian crash kills woman believed to have been homeless: Waco police
"Please be safe when crossing train tracks and always be mindful when a train is passing through." Cierra Shipley, Waco PIO said.
fox44news.com
Train-pedestrian crash results in one death
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco police officers are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday evening. The crash took place at 6:48 p.m. near the intersection of S. 32nd Street and Clay Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 40-year-old Sonya Spotts, who had already died....
Ice on highway causes crash overnight
Police don't not know how many vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 3 a.m.
CBS Austin
One dead in South Austin crash involving at least 10 cars
One person is dead after a crash involving 10 vehicles in south Austin early Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on West Ben White Boulevard near the intersection of South Congress Avenue just after 6 a.m. At least one pedestrian was also...
KBTX.com
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning in southwest College Station near Dowling and Hopes Creek Rd. The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Police said Grayson Williams, 20, of Jasper, sped through a stop sign on North Dowling Road, then crashed into...
KWTX
Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers as drivers are failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. Waco. The Herring bridge currently closed for traffic, according...
KWTX
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are warning area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. Police identified the woman as 40-year-old Sonya Spotts. The deadly accident happened in the area of S. 32nd...
CBS Austin
Austin Fire Department has responded to over 90 accidents since midnight
The Austin Fire Department has responded to over 90 accidents since midnight as drivers try to navigate icy roads. Around 7:18 a.m., AFD said they were on scene of a collision on East Highway 290 when one of their units was struck. Two other incidents also involved AFD firetrucks. The...
kwhi.com
ROUND ROCK MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
A Round Rock man was arrested this weekend after the report of a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 12:05, Officers were notified of a call received in reference to a reckless driver traveling through Brenham westbound on Highway 290 West. Officer Crystal Buckner located the vehicle and observed that it was failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and observed it almost strike a concrete guard rail. Officer Buckner effected a stop on the vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with the driver, Eduardo Benedetto, 68 of Round Rock, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. Benedetto was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd offence. Benedetto was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
CBS Austin
Two injured in multi-vehicle collision near Manor
MANOR, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after they “either jumped or were struck and thrown from [a] bridge” near Manor. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the northbound lane of State Highway 130 just southwest of Manor at 5:51 a.m.
CBS Austin
Crews respond to garage fire in E Austin
The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a house in east Austin early Tuesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., crews arrived at the scene in the 9800 block of Colfax Drive. A detached garage was fully involved. ALSO | Local and state officials urging drivers to stay off...
Suspects fire rounds at home, property damaged: Temple police
The Temple Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left a residential property damaged.
KWTX
Temple police investigating shooting, property damaged
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a home with damage. Officers responded to a call of a shooting at around 5:22 p.m. in the 600 block of S. 15 Street, at the corner of S. 15 Street and Avenue F. According to...
KBTX.com
Winter weather causes truck accident in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Icy and slick conditions caused havoc on roads in Robertson County on Tuesday. A company box truck drove off an embankment in Hearne, on the overpass of Highway 79 and Highway 6. The truck was coming off a slick bridge when the it ran off the...
fox44news.com
Man accused of abduction from police parking lot
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 42-year-old Killeen man is being held on a half-million dollars bond, and is accused of abducting a woman from the Killeen Police Department parking lot. Jaime Ruben Ochoa remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a...
CBS Austin
'It's really scary': Nearby business owners react to five shot, one dead at hookah lounge
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead, and four others are injured after an overnight shooting at a hookah lounge in northwest Austin. It happened Saturday night at around 10:19 p.m. at the lounge on Research Boulevard. Two people were taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, one was taken with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries and the other with potentially serious, non-life threatening injuries.
KBTX.com
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police. In the first robbery,...
