Read full article on original website
Related
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
WJBF.com
Lisa Loring, who played original Wednesday Addams, dies
(NEXSTAR) – Lisa Loring, the actress best known for portraying Wednesday Addams in “The Addams Family,” has died, her family confirmed to Variety on Sunday night. She died following a stroke, Variety reported. She was 64 years old. Loring starred in the original version of the series...
Comments / 0