ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

FDLE asked to investigate death of 32-year-old inmate at Alachua County jail

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is asking the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive hours after being told he was fit to stand trial, according to the sheriff’s office. According to court documents,...
10NEWS

32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Small child drowned in family pool in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a small child drowned near a Jacksonville Heights neighborhood at 8500 Noroad Saturday afternoon. According to JSO, at around 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Norad to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on a possible drowning that was called in for the location.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Williston businessman has sentencing hearing in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston businessman Patrick Parker Walsh will have a sentencing hearing in federal court in Gainesville. Walsh plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. This is while defrauding the small business administrations “paycheck protection” loan program on behalf of his company Airsign. He faces...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

'Can't breathe': Flagler County mulch fire continues to burn two months later, bringing smoke to homes

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in Flagler County are dealing with smoky backyards, still feeling the impact of a mulch fire that broke out in November 2022. County and state officials were up against a massive fire that started on Nov. 26, 2022, at 295 County Road 200 in Bunnell near Favoretta. The property belongs to Arrow Materials & Excavating, a company that collects brush to convert into mulch.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Councilman hopes to find compromise in push to rezone Pumpkin Hill neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A continuing land fight in the Pumpkin Hill neighborhood, which is in the northeastern portion of Duval County, has both sides looking for a compromise. The fight involves a push to rezone land right in the middle of the Pumpkin Hill Preserve and build nearly 100 new homes. Residents say it could increase flooding in the area and make homes vulnerable to fires.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters releases statement on death of Tyre Nichols

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sheriff T.K. Waters released a statement Saturday night on the death of Tyre Nichols. “Like so many Americans, I am shocked and horrified by the images and reports regarding the actions that led to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. I have spent over half my life in law enforcement, and the actions of those officers are reprehensible and inexcusable. There is no policy in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or any law enforcement agency in this country that permits such brutality. Law enforcement officers are, first and foremost, public servants. Through their actions, those officers have abandoned their fundamental oaths to serve and protect.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy