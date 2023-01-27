Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Silver Alert: Fernandina Beach police ask for help to find missing man heading west through Florida
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old man in Fernandina Beach. Police said Richard Burton Cramer Jr. was last seen at 3 p.m. Monday at this Fernandina Beach home. Cramer, who goes by “Dick,” is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 182...
News4Jax.com
FDLE asked to investigate death of 32-year-old inmate at Alachua County jail
Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
An Orange Park man was arrested Monday and faces four child sex-related charges, Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported. Robert Michael Serrano, 31, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Malibu Circle in Orange Park, is being held in Clay County Jail on a $355,012 bond.
Bishop John Snyder principal says administration, JSO investigating racist Snapchat messages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has confirmed that two arrests have been made in regard to an incident involving racist Snapchat messages at Bishop J. Snyder High School. JSO confirmed both arrests include felony charges. Bishop John Snyder High School principal said Monday that his administration is...
WCJB
Community members remember a former Putnam County sheriff’s deputy
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Community members, friends, and family remembered a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy. On Saturday, the community gathered to remember the life of former deputy Erick Kuleski. He was raised in Crescent City and was proud of his community. Not only did he serve the community as...
News4Jax.com
Undersheriff set to retire in March, setting off series of new JSO staff appointments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Undersheriff Nick Burgos is set to retire in March after 26 years of service with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and Sheriff T.K. Waters has announced his replacement and a series of other appointments resulting from the change. Burgos began his career as a patrolman, and...
10NEWS
32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody
JSO: Small child drowned in family pool in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood
News4Jax.com
Dave & Buster’s employee arrested after co-worker dies following fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Dave & Buster’s employee is in jail after he was arrested and accused of aggravated battery on a co-worker following a fight earlier this month that resulted in the co-worker’s death. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Cordell Russell, 34, and co-worker Thony...
Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for requiring them to shave lost case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for grooming standards that could help them manage a common skin problem have lost their case, a federal judge has ruled. The firefighters went to court in 2020 arguing the fire department was wrongly burdening Black firefighters by requiring them to...
Police: Toddler dies after wandering into pool in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A toddler between the ages of 2 and 3 died Saturday afternoon after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m....
WCJB
Williston businessman has sentencing hearing in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston businessman Patrick Parker Walsh will have a sentencing hearing in federal court in Gainesville. Walsh plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. This is while defrauding the small business administrations “paycheck protection” loan program on behalf of his company Airsign. He faces...
WCJB
11 year anniversary of a deadly 20 vehicle pileup on I-75
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January 29th marks 11 years since a deadly pileup in Alachua County that killed 11 people. On this day in 2012, a mix of fog and smoke from a nearby brush fire caused a pile-up on the stretch of I-75 in Payne’s Prairie. More than...
WESH
'Can't breathe': Flagler County mulch fire continues to burn two months later, bringing smoke to homes
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in Flagler County are dealing with smoky backyards, still feeling the impact of a mulch fire that broke out in November 2022. County and state officials were up against a massive fire that started on Nov. 26, 2022, at 295 County Road 200 in Bunnell near Favoretta. The property belongs to Arrow Materials & Excavating, a company that collects brush to convert into mulch.
Police: Man accused in vehicular homicide of Clay County 23-year-old died before going to trial
News4Jax.com
Man accused of killing 23-year-old in 2022 fiery Clay County crash dies before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned that a man accused of causing a fiery four-car wreck in Clay County that proved deadly has died. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Clifford Ringer, 41, who was charged in a crash last year that killed a 23-year-old man who was severely burned, has died.
News4Jax.com
Councilman hopes to find compromise in push to rezone Pumpkin Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A continuing land fight in the Pumpkin Hill neighborhood, which is in the northeastern portion of Duval County, has both sides looking for a compromise. The fight involves a push to rezone land right in the middle of the Pumpkin Hill Preserve and build nearly 100 new homes. Residents say it could increase flooding in the area and make homes vulnerable to fires.
‘Irreparable damage’: Hurricanes Ian, Nicole permanently shutter popular Flagler County restaurant
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The building that housed a popular Flagler County restaurant for the better part of seven years is set to be demolished, county officials recently announced. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Bull Creek Fish Camp, which opened in 2014, suffered major damage...
News4Jax.com
JFRD: Red Cross assisting family of 6 after ‘suspicious’ fire on Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshal is investigating a fire that happened on Altamonte Avenue West on the Northside of Jacksonville on Tuesday morning, Captain Eric Prosswimmer with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. A family of six, two adults and four children, now need Red Cross...
Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters releases statement on death of Tyre Nichols
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sheriff T.K. Waters released a statement Saturday night on the death of Tyre Nichols. “Like so many Americans, I am shocked and horrified by the images and reports regarding the actions that led to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. I have spent over half my life in law enforcement, and the actions of those officers are reprehensible and inexcusable. There is no policy in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or any law enforcement agency in this country that permits such brutality. Law enforcement officers are, first and foremost, public servants. Through their actions, those officers have abandoned their fundamental oaths to serve and protect.”
