Houston, TX

Houston Chronicle

What's first on Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown's checklist?

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane crossed one major item off of his checklist for the offseason when he hired Dana Brown as the team's new general manager on Jan. 26. The addition of Brown ends a unique period for the Astros in which Crane acted as the effective head of baseball operations. Former general manager James Click left the organization in early November, and between his departure and Brown's arrival, Crane spearheaded the Astros' signing of Josè Abreu and green-lit the re-signing of Michael Brantley. The hiring of Brown should reassure Astros fans who had concerns about Crane's involvement in player personnel, bringing to Houston an impressive track record that most recently includes a stint in Atlanta. As the Astros look to continue their dynasty, the roster appears to be in good hands.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

The greatest Houston Astros players of all-time, by jersey number

Today we are going to take a look at the greatest Houston Astros players to wear each jersey number, dating back to the franchise's early days as the Colt. 45s. There are 79 of these things, so buckle up, you can make this last until pitchers and catchers report. With...
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
Houston Chronicle

Lakers say James questionable, Davis probable to play at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers say LeBron James is questionable to play Tuesday night against the Knicks in what would be his first game at Madison Square Garden in three years. James sat out Monday in Brooklyn with left foot soreness. Coach Darvin Ham said he...
LOS ANGELES, CA

