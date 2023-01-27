Read full article on original website
explore venango
Man Allegedly Found with Explosive Devices in Seneca Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for a Tionesta man who overdosed in Oil City and was allegedly caught with two active explosive devices after being transported to an area hospital. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel,...
explore venango
Man Accused of Assaulting Nurse at Area Hospital
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony aggravated assault and related charges for assaulting a nurse at Clarion Hospital earlier this month. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old John Aaron Morris, of Clarion, on Wednesday, January 18, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Man Accused of Back-Handing Clarion County Jail Corrections Officer Due in Court Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Punxsutawney man–currently an inmate at the Clarion County Jail–is scheduled for Tuesday morning for reportedly back-handing a corrections officer. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 25-year-old Dane David Kells, of Punxsutawney, is scheduled for Tuesday, January...
explore venango
Man Shot and Killed in Clarion County
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
Man shot in Beaver County, state police issue arrest warrant for suspect
ALIQUIPPA. Pa. — State police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect after a shooting in Beaver County. Officers were called to the area of Linmar Terrace in Aliquippa at around 5:12 a.m. Sunday for reports of a man shot. When they arrived they found 31-year-old Micquel Frison...
venangoextra.com
Oil City couple charged with child endangerment
An Oil City couple have been charged with endangering the welfare of three children in their care. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they received a report in April 2022 of a child who didn’t want to go home because she didn’t feel safe there. Children...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Identity Fraud
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a report of an identity theft fraud at 12:33 a.m. on Friday, January 27, near Walnut Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County. Police say the victim reported an unknown actor(s) filed for unemployment...
74-year-old man killed in Clarion Co. shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One man is dead and another is in jail after a fight turned deadly in Clarion County.State Police say 46-year-old Jeremy Dailey went to a home on Sandy Flat Road in Limestone Township and got into a fight with 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer.Troopers say Dailey shot Kemmer, who died at the scene.Dailey remains in jail this morning without bail.
phl17.com
DA investigating after video of Farrell police, suspect confrontation circulates on social media
FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County’s District Attorney is investigating after a video showing a confrontation between police and a suspect started circulating on social media. According to a press release from DA Peter Acker, the incident occurred Friday at 4 p.m. near the intersection of Bond and...
venangoextra.com
Seneca man facing kidnapping, other charges
A Seneca man is facing kidnapping and other charges for threatening his former girlfriend with a BB gun. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called Wednesday evening to a house in Lewis Alley where Brenton Shaw, 44, had showed up “brandishing a firearm” that police later determined was a black BB gun.
explore venango
Police Ask Public’s Help Regarding Hit-and-Run on Route 257
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a hit-and-run accident that occured on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 6:38 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say an unknown...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges after walking out of a Country Fair Convenience Store with three cans of Red Bull in his pockets. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 26.
Police file charges against man accused of making bomb threat against a local school
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Police have filed charges against a man accused of making a bomb threat against a local school. A man called Lawrence County 911 at around 8:46 p.m. on Wednesday and said he placed a bomb in Neshannock High School. Neshannock Police Department cleared the school...
Boardman man killed in ATV accident Saturday night
A Boardman man is dead after a traffic accident Saturday night in Lawrence County.
CBC News
Niagara police charge two 15-year-olds in relation to school threats in Fort Erie
Niagara police have arrested and charged two 15-year-old males from Fort Erie in relation to a recent series of threats made to local schools. Last week, staff and students at four schools in Fort Erie were told to "shelter in place," causing what Mayor Wayne Redekop said was "a lot of concern" in the closely knit town of 30,000 residents.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Police Investigating Drug Possession in Jenks Township
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Route 66, at its intersection with State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say...
explore venango
Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District...
YAHOO!
DA cites suspected gang ties as Erie man sentenced in 2020 shootout that damaged buildings
The lawyer for a 20-year-old Erie man accused of taking part in a shootout in an eastside neighborhood that involved high-powered weapons said his client's house was mistakenly targeted by the people who fired the first shots. Cazier M. Graham thought his life was in danger and acted accordingly on...
15-year-old suspect arrested for threatening local school
Cortland police have made an arrest stemming from the investigation into a threat Lakeview Local Schools received.
explore venango
Historical Series: The Time the Trial of an Accused Husband Killer, Lydia Dean, Began
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time the Trial of an Accused Husband Killer, Lydia Dean, Began” Part Four. In his opening statement in the first-degree murder trial of Lydia Dean, Venango County District Attorney Robert T. Grannis asked a jury of seven men and five women to return a verdict of guilty.
