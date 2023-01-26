Read full article on original website
Related
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 28, 2023
Everett J Fowler (36) of Quincy, arrested for Domestic Battery in the 500 Block of Adams. Lodged 136. Melinda R Cox (43) of Quincy, arrested for FTA Driving While License Suspended in the 600 block of Broadway. Lodged 120. Anthony L Baker (52) Burlington Ia for Driving While License Revoked...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Jan. 17-21, 2023
On 01/19/2023 at 5:50 AM Kristen J. Castro of Versailles struck a deer on Court Street @ 650N Ave. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00 and no injuries were reported. On 01/17/2023 at 6:03 AM Biviano F. Favela Jr. of Virginia received a citation for Speeding 80/55 MPH Zone on Hazeldell Rd. and given a court date of 02/27/2023.
muddyrivernews.com
Applications available for students to receive $500 scholarship from Pike County sheriff
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will be awarding more than $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-24 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must...
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
KWQC
Three Burlington men arrested in connection to Century Link wire theft
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Three men have been arrested in connection to reports that began in December of vandalism and copper wire theft from Century Link. Andrew Joseph Stout, 36 of West Burlington, Iowa, Christopher Bernard Oberlander, 33 of Burlington, Iowa, and Troy William Phillips, 53 of South Burlington were arrested Friday on charges of criminal mischief and second-degree theft in connection to Century Link’s reports of vandalism and copper wire theft that began in Dec. 2022 and continued into January, according to a media release from Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.
977wmoi.com
Henderson County Sheriff’s Dept. and Crime Stoppers Seeking Assistance in Locating Suspects Involved in Diesel Fuel Theft
The Henderson County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect or suspects involved of in a theft of over $700.00 worth of diesel fuel from Ayerco in Gulfport, IL. On Thursday, January 26th 2023 at 11:28AM, a Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy were dispatched to...
wlds.com
State Police Release Report on Fatal U.S. 67 Crash
The Illinois State Police have released more information about a two-vehicle crash that killed a Roodhouse woman on Tuesday. According to the report, at approximately 7:30AM on Tuesday a 2010 Yellow Freightliner Straight Truck driven by 28 year old Johnathan Price of Pittsfield was traveling eastbound on the Winchester-Woodson Road. At the same time, a 2017 silver Subaru Forester being driven by 66 year old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 67.
muddyrivernews.com
Drakes Steak and Ale in Hannibal: the restaurant business has changed since COVID
HANNIBAL, Mo. — If you’ve ever hoped to meet Drake from Drakes Steak and Ale it might not be who you would expect. That’s because it’s a duck. The name was sparked by a love of wildlife. “We get asked all the time who Drake is...
KBUR
Des Moines County Sheriff: 3 arrested for copper wire theft
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of three individuals for theft of copper wire. According to a news release, in December 2022, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office began to take reports of vandalism and theft of copper wire from Century Link.
25newsnow.com
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
wlds.com
Sheriff’s Office Seeking Info on Rural Morgan Burglary
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in its investigation into a recent burglary. According to a Morgan, Scott & Cass County Crime Stoppers report, sometime in the last 3 months unknown person(s) entered a farm building in the 600 block of Trinity Church Road in Northwestern Morgan County. Once inside the building, the unknown persons removed various hand tools, cordless power tools, and a chainsaw.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man arrested in connection to death of man found Wednesday night in middle of Lyon Street
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of another Hannibal man on Wednesday night. A warrant was issued Thursday in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Howard J. Rickey, 41, with assault in the first degree and resisting arrest for a felony.
foxillinois.com
Fatal crash at intersection of U.S. Route 67
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police officers (ISP) Morgan County Deputies and emergency and road crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash. ISP says the crash is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Motorists traveling...
wlds.com
Hannibal Man Sentenced To More Than a Decade in Prison For Meth Delivery Charges
A Hannibal, Missouri man with a lengthy criminal history on both sides of the river is going to the Illinois Department of Corrections for over a decade. 30 year old Dylan S. Howell was sentenced on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on methamphetamine delivery charges.
KBUR
Carthage man arrested for methamphetamine possession, 3 others arrested
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of multiple individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, January 25th, at about 9:08 PM, Hancock County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage. The...
muddyrivernews.com
Fifteen QHS students to participate as Illinois All-State musicians at Illinois Music Educators Association Convention
QUINCY — More than 10,000 students from elementary, junior high and high schools around Illinois participated in a virtual audition process in 2022. Of those auditions, more than 7,000 students were selected to participate in district festivals celebrating student musicians in bands, orchestras, choruses and jazz ensembles. Students in...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal Area String Orchestra rehearsals to begin Saturday; new members welcome
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will begin rehearsing for their spring 2023 concert Saturday, Feb. 4. Individuals wishing to become members are welcome to join the group at the first rehearsal. The organization is made up the Beginning String Orchestra, Intermediate String Orchestra and the Advanced...
muddyrivernews.com
Clarksville’s Eagle Days to celebrate iconic American symbol on Jan. 28-29
CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Clarksville Eagle Days, an annual event that celebrates an iconic American symbol, will he held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29. Eagle Days activities take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days in Riverfront Park, the downtown area of Clarksville and The Apple Shed along Highway 79 at the south edge of town. This annual event is sponsored by Raintree Arts Council.
muddyrivernews.com
Movie trivia night on Feb. 18 to benefit Quincy Concert Band
QUINCY — Members of the Quincy Concert Band are inviting people to test their knowledge of movie trivia on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Eagles Lodge, 3737 N. Fifth. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the trivia contest beginning at 7 p.m. The entry fee is $100 for a table of up to eight players. Mulligans will be available at the door. The evening will offer a 50/50 drawing.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Community Theatre holds annual QUILTAs award ceremony
QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre recently held its annual QUILTAs award ceremony at The Corinthian Event Center in Quincy. The QUILTAs, or Quincy Little Theatre Awards, have been awarded since 1970. They recognize volunteers whose unique talents contribute to the mission of QCT. Award winners were recognized for their...
Comments / 0