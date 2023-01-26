ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 28, 2023

Everett J Fowler (36) of Quincy, arrested for Domestic Battery in the 500 Block of Adams. Lodged 136. Melinda R Cox (43) of Quincy, arrested for FTA Driving While License Suspended in the 600 block of Broadway. Lodged 120. Anthony L Baker (52) Burlington Ia for Driving While License Revoked...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Jan. 17-21, 2023

On 01/19/2023 at 5:50 AM Kristen J. Castro of Versailles struck a deer on Court Street @ 650N Ave. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00 and no injuries were reported. On 01/17/2023 at 6:03 AM Biviano F. Favela Jr. of Virginia received a citation for Speeding 80/55 MPH Zone on Hazeldell Rd. and given a court date of 02/27/2023.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Three Burlington men arrested in connection to Century Link wire theft

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Three men have been arrested in connection to reports that began in December of vandalism and copper wire theft from Century Link. Andrew Joseph Stout, 36 of West Burlington, Iowa, Christopher Bernard Oberlander, 33 of Burlington, Iowa, and Troy William Phillips, 53 of South Burlington were arrested Friday on charges of criminal mischief and second-degree theft in connection to Century Link’s reports of vandalism and copper wire theft that began in Dec. 2022 and continued into January, according to a media release from Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.
BURLINGTON, IA
wlds.com

State Police Release Report on Fatal U.S. 67 Crash

The Illinois State Police have released more information about a two-vehicle crash that killed a Roodhouse woman on Tuesday. According to the report, at approximately 7:30AM on Tuesday a 2010 Yellow Freightliner Straight Truck driven by 28 year old Johnathan Price of Pittsfield was traveling eastbound on the Winchester-Woodson Road. At the same time, a 2017 silver Subaru Forester being driven by 66 year old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 67.
ROODHOUSE, IL
KBUR

Des Moines County Sheriff: 3 arrested for copper wire theft

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of three individuals for theft of copper wire. According to a news release, in December 2022, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office began to take reports of vandalism and theft of copper wire from Century Link.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
25newsnow.com

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
STARK COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Sheriff’s Office Seeking Info on Rural Morgan Burglary

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in its investigation into a recent burglary. According to a Morgan, Scott & Cass County Crime Stoppers report, sometime in the last 3 months unknown person(s) entered a farm building in the 600 block of Trinity Church Road in Northwestern Morgan County. Once inside the building, the unknown persons removed various hand tools, cordless power tools, and a chainsaw.
foxillinois.com

Fatal crash at intersection of U.S. Route 67

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police officers (ISP) Morgan County Deputies and emergency and road crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash. ISP says the crash is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Motorists traveling...
KBUR

Carthage man arrested for methamphetamine possession, 3 others arrested

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of multiple individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, January 25th, at about 9:08 PM, Hancock County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage. The...
CARTHAGE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Fifteen QHS students to participate as Illinois All-State musicians at Illinois Music Educators Association Convention

QUINCY — More than 10,000 students from elementary, junior high and high schools around Illinois participated in a virtual audition process in 2022. Of those auditions, more than 7,000 students were selected to participate in district festivals celebrating student musicians in bands, orchestras, choruses and jazz ensembles. Students in...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal Area String Orchestra rehearsals to begin Saturday; new members welcome

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will begin rehearsing for their spring 2023 concert Saturday, Feb. 4. Individuals wishing to become members are welcome to join the group at the first rehearsal. The organization is made up the Beginning String Orchestra, Intermediate String Orchestra and the Advanced...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Clarksville’s Eagle Days to celebrate iconic American symbol on Jan. 28-29

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Clarksville Eagle Days, an annual event that celebrates an iconic American symbol, will he held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29. Eagle Days activities take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days in Riverfront Park, the downtown area of Clarksville and The Apple Shed along Highway 79 at the south edge of town. This annual event is sponsored by Raintree Arts Council.
CLARKSVILLE, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Movie trivia night on Feb. 18 to benefit Quincy Concert Band

QUINCY — Members of the Quincy Concert Band are inviting people to test their knowledge of movie trivia on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Eagles Lodge, 3737 N. Fifth. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the trivia contest beginning at 7 p.m. The entry fee is $100 for a table of up to eight players. Mulligans will be available at the door. The evening will offer a 50/50 drawing.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Community Theatre holds annual QUILTAs award ceremony

QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre recently held its annual QUILTAs award ceremony at The Corinthian Event Center in Quincy. The QUILTAs, or Quincy Little Theatre Awards, have been awarded since 1970. They recognize volunteers whose unique talents contribute to the mission of QCT. Award winners were recognized for their...
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy