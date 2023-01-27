Read full article on original website
Related
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
physiciansweekly.com
Impact of postoperative physical activity on the development of pneumonia in the subacute phase after esophagectomy in patients with esophageal cancer: A retrospective cohort study.
Contributor: Shin Kondo,Tatsuro Inoue,Takashi Saito,Takashi Fujikawa,Motomu Kamada,Seiya Inoue,Satoshi Fujiwara,Masakazu Goto,Nori Sato,Rei Ono,Toshihiro Akisue,Shinsuke Katoh,Hiromitsu Takizawa,Tetsuya Matsuura. Physical activity is important to improve recovery following surgery. This study investigated the impact of physical activity on the development of pneumonia after radical esophagectomy in patients with thoracic esophageal cancer in the subacute...
physiciansweekly.com
Two ischemic stroke events within 48 h: a case report of an unusual presentation of thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.
Contributor: Melika Jameie,Sanaz Heydari,Mojdeh Ghabaee,Hamed Amirifard. Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP) considers a rare cause of ischemic stroke (IS). We reported a case of a newly diagnosed patient with acquired immune-mediated TTP (iTTP), in whom two IS events developed during 48 h. A 59-year-old diabetic male was presented to the hospital...
physiciansweekly.com
Evaluating the Medical Adhesive Allergens
The following is a summary of “Medical adhesive allergens: Retrospective analysis of cross-sectional data from the North American Contact Dermatitis Group, 2001-2018,” published in the November 2022 issue of Dermatology by Atwater, et al. It was challenging to pinpoint the allergens that caused medical adhesive contact allergy. For...
physiciansweekly.com
Narrative review of migraine management in patients with renal or hepatic disease.
Contributor: Jennifer I Stern,Shae Datta,Chia-Chun Chiang,Ivan Garza,Dorice L Vieira,Carrie E Robertson. Treatment of migraine in the setting of either renal or hepatic disease can be daunting for clinicians. Not only does the method of metabolism have to be considered, but also the method of elimination/excretion of the parent drug and any active or toxic metabolites. Furthermore, it is difficult to think about liver or kidney disease in isolation, as liver disease can sometimes contribute to impaired renal function and renal disease can sometimes impair hepatic metabolism, through the cytochrome P450 system.
Ease Anxiety to Make Life Easier
Most people have experienced anxiety at some point in their lives. When we are worried or stressed, it can lead us to feel more anxious about life. Learning to ease anxiety before it spirals will make your life easier.
physiciansweekly.com
Association Between Antibiotic Prophylaxis Before Cystectomy or Stent Removal and Infection Complications: A Systematic Review.
Contributor: Luca Antonelli,Kirby Sebro,Abdelilah Lahmar,Peter C Black,Saum Ghodoussipour,Jill M Hamilton-Reeves,Jay Shah,Jensen Bente Thoft,Seth Paul Lerner,Carlos Llorente,Ilaria Lucca,Mark A Preston,Sarah P Psutka,John P Sfakianos,Susanne Vahr Lauridsen,Stephen B Williams,James Catto,Hooman Djaladat,Wassim Kassouf,Katherine Loftus,Siamak Daneshmand,Christian D Fankhauser,. Patients undergoing radical cystectomy frequently suffer from infectious complications, including urinary tract infections (UTIs) and surgical...
physiciansweekly.com
Tips for Avoiding Medical Claim Denials & Getting Paid
Adhering to billing guidelines can be a frustrating and challenging task. Despite painstakingly trying to do so, physicians often nonetheless find themselves facing denied claims and post-payment recoupments. According to a coding guide published in August 2022 Volume 8, Issue 99 of the Medical Economics Journal, concentrating on coding and...
physiciansweekly.com
The low dopamine hypothesis: A plausible mechanism underpinning residual urine, overactive bladder and nocturia (RON) syndrome in older patients.
Contributor: R Haddad,J N Panicker,I Verbakel,K Dhondt,L Ghijselings,F Hervé,M Petrovic,M Whishaw,D L Bliwise,K Everaert. Aging is associated with a combination of several lower urinary tract (LUT) signs and symptoms, including residual urine, overactive bladder and nocturia. One of the mechanisms of this LUT dysfunction that has not been discussed in dept so far is the role of dopamine (DA).
physiciansweekly.com
Risk factors and molecular epidemiology of fecal carriage of carbapenem resistant Enterobacteriaceae in patients with liver disease.
Contributor: Fangbing Tian,Yin Li,Yue Wang,Bing Yu,Jianxin Song,Qin Ning,Cui Jian,Ming Ni. Carbapenem resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) colonization is a risk factor for CRE infection. CRE infection results in an increase in mortality in patients with cirrhosis. However, minimal data regarding the prevalence and the risk factors of CRE colonization in patients with liver disease yet without liver transplantation are available. The present study aimed to investigate the prevalence, risk factors and molecular epidemiology characteristics of CRE fecal carriage among patients with liver disease.
physiciansweekly.com
~10% of Deaths Among Ever-Employed Linked to COPD in 2020
About 10% of deaths among ever-employed persons aged 15 and older were associated with COPD in 2020, according to research published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Researchers analyzed the most recent 2020 multiple cause-of-death data for 46 states and New York City to describe COPD mortality among this patient population. A total of 10.3% of the more than 3 million decedents had COPD listed on their death certificate. Women, White individuals, and non-Hispanic or Latino individuals had the highest age-adjusted COPD death rates per 100,000 ever-employed persons (101.3, 116.9, and 115.8, respectively). The three industries with the highest proportionate mortality ratios were mining, accommodation and food services, and construction (1.33, 1.28, and 1.23, respectively). Food preparation and serving related, healthcare support, and construction and extraction were the three occupations with the highest proportionate mortality ratios (1.30, 1.29, and 1.29, respectively).
physiciansweekly.com
Superior mesenteric artery embolism after radiofrequency ablation in regularly anticoagulated patients with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation: a case report.
Contributor: Yongle Jing,Jianqiang Xu,Bingwei Chen,Dasheng Xia,Dachuan Xia,Yunpeng Tian,Wei Xia,Chengzhi Lu,Yuli Wu. Superior mesenteric artery embolism (SMAE) is a rare cause of acute abdomen, and the fatality rate is extremely high if it is not diagnosed and treated in time. Due to the lack of knowledge and experience of nonspecialist physicians, it is easy to misdiagnose. Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) has become the first-line treatment strategy for atrial fibrillation (AF). Thromboembolic events are some of the major complications after RFA, whereas SMAE is rarely reported.
physiciansweekly.com
Development of molecular diagnostic platform for α -thalassemia 44.6 kb (Chiang Rai, — ) deletion in individuals with microcytic red blood cells across Thailand.
Contributor: Pinyaphat Khamphikham,Oravee Hanmanoviriya,Somsakul Pop Wongpalee,Thongperm Munkongdee,Kittiphong Paiboonsukwong,Yupin Jopang,Chaowanee Wangchauy,Charan Sancharernsook,Nathawat Jinorose,Sakorn Pornprasert. The α -thalassemia 44.6 kb or Chiang Rai (– ) deletion has been reported in northern Thailand and is capable of causing hemoglobin (Hb) H disease and a lethal α-thalassemia genotype, Hb Bart’s hydrops fetalis, in this...
physiciansweekly.com
Augmenting DSM-5 diagnostic criteria with self-attention-based BiLSTM models for psychiatric diagnosis.
Contributor: Chi-Shin Wu,Chien-Hung Chen,Chu-Hsien Su,Yi-Ling Chien,Hong-Jie Dai,Hsin-Hsi Chen. Most previous studies make psychiatric diagnoses based on diagnostic terms. In this study we sought to augment Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition (DSM-5) diagnostic criteria with deep neural network models to make psychiatric diagnoses based on psychiatric notes.
Self-Soothe After An Unpleasant Experience
We’ve all been there. Something happens that triggers our emotional response and we can’t seem to shake it. Maybe we had an argument with our partner, got into an accident, or received some bad news. We might feel overwhelmed, anxious, or sad. Whatever the feeling, it’s hard to concentrate on anything else.
physiciansweekly.com
Diabetes is associated with increased burden of gastrointestinal symptoms in adults with cystic fibrosis.
Contributor: L R Caley,C Zagoya,F Duckstein,H White,D Shimmin,A M Jones,J Barrett,J L Whitehouse,R A Floto,J G Mainz,D G Peckham. Individuals with diabetes mellitus (DM) are known to frequently experience gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms. In contrast, the impact of cystic fibrosis-related diabetes (CFRD) on accentuating GI symptoms in people with cystic fibrosis (pwCF) is unknown. We sought to examine this.
physiciansweekly.com
An intelligent model involving multi-channels spectrum patterns based features for automatic sleep stage classification.
Contributor: Shahab Abdulla,Mohammed Diykh,Siuly Siuly,Mumtaz Ali. Effective sleep monitoring from electroencephalogram (EEG) signals is meaningful for the diagnosis of sleep disorders, such as sleep Apnea, Insomnia, Snoring, Sleep Hypoventilation, and restless legs syndrome. Hence, developing an automatic sleep stage scoring method based on EEGs has attracted extensive research attention in recent years. The existing methods of sleep stage classification are insufficient to investigate waveform patterns, texture patterns, and temporal transformation of EEG signals, which are most associated with sleep stages scoring. To address these issues, we proposed an intelligence model based on multi-channels texture colour analysis to automatically classify sleep staging. In the proposed model, a short-time Fourier transform is applied to each EEG 30 s segment to convert it into an image form. Then the resulted spectrum image is analysed using Multiple channels Information Local Binary Pattern (MILBP). The extracted information using MILBP is then deployed to differentiate EEG sleep stages. The extracted features are tested, and the most effective ones are used to the represented EEG sleep stages. The selected characteristics are fed to an ensemble classifier integrated with a genetic algorithm which is used to select the optimal weight for each classifier, to classify EEG signal into designated sleep stages. The experimental results on two benchmark sleep datasets showed that the proposed model obtained the best performance compared with several baseline methods, including accuracy of 0.96 and 0.95, and F1-score of 0.94 and 0.93, thus demonstrating the effectiveness of our proposed model.
physiciansweekly.com
Accuracy of implant placement using CAD-CAM tooth-supported surgical guides for an auricular prosthesis in vitro.
Contributor: Yiping Fan,Hongbo Wei,Ruifeng Zhao,Xiuwen Lin,Shizhu Bai. To evaluate the accuracy of tooth-supported surgical guides used to place implants in auricular prostheses. The accuracy (trueness and precision) of the implant positions was evaluated, and the difference between the surgical guide with and without retention of the external auditory canal was compared.
physiciansweekly.com
The burden of disease-specific multimorbidity among older adults in India and its states: evidence from LASI.
Around the world, advances in public health and changes in clinical interventions have resulted in increased life expectancy. Multimorbidity is becoming more of an issue, particularly in countries where the population is rapidly ageing. We aimed to determine the prevalence of multimorbidity and disease-specific multimorbidity and examine its association with demographic and socioeconomic characteristics among older adults in India and its states.
physiciansweekly.com
Low-dose whole-spine imaging using slot-scan digital radiography: a phantom study.
Contributor: Shigeji Ichikawa,Hiroe Muto,Masashi Imao,Takashi Nonaka,Kouji Sakekawa,Yasutaka Sato. Slot-scan digital radiography (SSDR) is equipped with detachable scatter grids and a variable copper filter. In this study, this function was used to obtain parameters for low-dose imaging for whole-spine imaging. With the scatter grid removed and the beam-hardening (BH) filters (0.0,...
Comments / 0