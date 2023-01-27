Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was far from 100 percent during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which only made his team’s 23-20 victory even more incredible. There were concerns about his status ahead of the Bengals game due to a problematic ankle which he also tweaked in the second half of the conference title game. Nevertheless, Mahomes got the job done, thanks to his will to finish the contest (via Adam Teicher of ESPN).

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO