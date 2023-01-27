Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall
Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeVonta Smith’s heartfelt message to Jalen Hurts after reaching Super Bowl 57
After watching the Cincinnati Bengals make the Super Bowl 56 last season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts felt compelled to call wide receiver DeVonta Smith, to paint a vision of what they could be as a team going forward. “Man, that could be us. We’re going to get there,” Smith...
Joe Burrow’s message to Patrick Mahomes right after AFC Championship Game
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals ultimately took a step back in the 2022 NFL season, as they failed to reach the Super Bowl again following a dramatic 23-20 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in last Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. It hurts for Burrow to come up just […] The post Joe Burrow’s message to Patrick Mahomes right after AFC Championship Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts’ Alabama-Oklahoma debate settled by former Tide star
The debate on whether Alabama or Oklahoma football can claim Jalen Hurts was spurred again by former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, according to a Tuesday tweet from On3 Sports. ‘They can both claim him because he started and was a finalist at Oklahoma,” Greg McElroy said. “He was at Alabama for three years and started […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Alabama-Oklahoma debate settled by former Tide star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat
An hour after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals, a fire broke out at GEHA Arrowhead Stadium. Jackson Kurtz was the first to report this incident, which is happening currently at Gate 6. The Kansas City Fire Department quickly put out the fire. BREAKING: A very […] The post Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat star Jimmy Butler gets concerning injury update ahead of Cavs game
Jimmy Butler had another big game for the Miami Heat on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets. Unfortunately, not even Butler’s heroics was enough to lead the Heat to a win over a lowly Hornets side. It also seems like Butler has come out of the matchup a bit worse for wear.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons shares jaw-dropping reaction to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers trash talk
Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons couldn’t believe what just New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said about the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game early on, Thibodeaux couldn’t help but talk trash to the San Francisco franchise, saying that they “might be better” than the Niners considering how the game was going.
‘Definitely didn’t feel good’: Patrick Mahomes drops truth bomb on playing through injury in AFC Championship Game
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was far from 100 percent during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which only made his team’s 23-20 victory even more incredible. There were concerns about his status ahead of the Bengals game due to a problematic ankle which he also tweaked in the second half of the conference title game. Nevertheless, Mahomes got the job done, thanks to his will to finish the contest (via Adam Teicher of ESPN).
Fred Warner’s strong Brock Purdy message after 49ers’ NFC title loss to Eagles
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers fell short of the Super Bowl. However, they went on an incredible run, and Purdy certainly deserves all the credit in the world for his play. San Francisco lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles after Purdy suffered an elbow injury. It was later confirmed he suffered a torn […] The post Fred Warner’s strong Brock Purdy message after 49ers’ NFC title loss to Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeMeco Ryans finalizes 6-year deal to become Texans’ next head coach
DeMeco Ryans didn’t wait long to find his next NFL home. Less than two full days after the San Francisco 49ers lost in the NFC Championship Game, the team’s former defensive coordinator has agreed to a six-year deal to become head coach of the Houston Texans. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston […] The post DeMeco Ryans finalizes 6-year deal to become Texans’ next head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
BREAKING: Sean Payton-Broncos reach deal for him to become next head coach
The Denver Broncos appear to have found their man, as Sean Payton and the franchise are finalizing compensation in a trade for the former New Orleans Saints head coach, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Payton is expected to become the next head coach of the Broncos. Schefter reports that the Broncos are trading their 2023 […] The post BREAKING: Sean Payton-Broncos reach deal for him to become next head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy
Sean Payton has been one of the hottest names in this year’s head coaching search. After a number rumors spread about Payton‘s candidacy, the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach decided to set the record straight. Payton has been interviewed by seemingly every team with a head coach spot available this offseason. However, with him […] The post Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 major fixes Bears must make this offseason to reach the NFL playoffs in 2023
The Chicago Bears started the season near or at the bottom of most preseason power rankings. And while there were some optimistic moments during the season, it’s no surprise they ultimately ended up with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a 3-14 campaign. The good news is the NFL is a […] The post 3 major fixes Bears must make this offseason to reach the NFL playoffs in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lamar Jackson’s contract situation with Ravens gets ‘exclusive’ update
Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson could get the franchise tag with the team this offseason, Ian Rapoport speculated on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “Lamar Jackson is going to be tagged,” Rapoport confidently stated. “I don’t firmly know if [it will be exclusive or non-exclusive], but my sense is it will be the […] The post RUMOR: Lamar Jackson’s contract situation with Ravens gets ‘exclusive’ update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy
The Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship showdown left quite the controversy in its wake following the decisive late hit penalty called against Joseph Ossai on Patrick Mahomes. Just about everyone has weighed in on the call, and now Tom Brady shared his own eye-opening take during a recent episode of his Let’s Go! Podcast. Brady admitted that, if it was his job, he’d only call a penalty if it met three specific criteria.
Alabama, Nick Saban target Ryan Grubb makes final decision on OC job
Alabama football and Nick Saban can cross Washington coach Ryan Grubb’s name off of their list as the search for their new offensive coordinator heats up. Grubb, who reportedly emerged as a top OC target for the Crimson Tide- and who interviewed with Saban on Monday- informed the program that he has decided to remain […] The post Alabama, Nick Saban target Ryan Grubb makes final decision on OC job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
