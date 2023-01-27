Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
NBC Chicago
The Federal Reserve Is Likely to Hike Interest Rates Again. What That Means for You
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike rates by a smaller one-quarter of a percentage point at this week's policy meeting as inflation starts to ease. Still, another interest rate increase will make borrowing more expensive. Here's what that means for your wallet. The Federal Reserve is widely expected...
Americans Would Pay Over $27,000 to Be Rid of Insomnia Forever, New Survey Finds
Can you imagine simply writing a check and being rid of health conditions like Covid-19, acne and insomnia forever? More than 3,000 Americans were asked to do just that, in a recent poll conducted by Assurance IQ, a company that helps people secure insurance and loans. The survey asked respondents...
Child Tax Credit: You Could Get Up $2K in Your Taxes. Find Out If You're Eligible
This tax season might look at little different for some filers, but especially those who qualify for the child tax credit. While last year saw returns rise due to the coronavirus pandemic, another change is in store for this year. Tax filing season is officially underway, with both the Illinois...
NBC Chicago
Here's Who Can Claim the Home Office Deduction on This Year's Taxes
Most employees aren’t eligible for the home office deduction, but you may qualify as a contractor or with a side business. To claim the tax break, your workspace must be the main place for your business, used exclusively and regularly for work. If you worked from home in 2022,...
