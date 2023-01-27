ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Art Director of Philadelphia Gallery Turns Drawings Found Forgotten in Antique Shop into Next Big Thing

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iNI2z_0kTM2o2100
Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer

Claire Iltis, associate director at Philadelphia’s Fleisher/Ollman Gallery, turned drawings she found forgotten in an antique shop into the next big thing, writes Zoe Greenberg for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Iltis stumbled onto the drawings that looked like other-worldly collages in dusty storage bins in upstate New York. Since then, the art labeled with a Dorothy F. Foster signature has made its way onto the posters of Outsider Art Fair’s annual show, proving the powerful reputation of the Philadelphia gallery.

It also shows how a good story can make long-ignored art popular. That is reflected in the price of the drawings. The antique shop was selling them for $5 and now they sell for $1,000.

Fleisher/Ollman Gallery built its reputation on “outsider art,” made by self-taught artists who never showed their work professionally.

Foster received many rejection letters from museums and galleries during her life, which were found by her grand-nephew, Robert Young. Now, her works were the subject of a solo show at Fleisher/Ollman in the fall and with another showing at Outsider Art Fair in March.

“Now after she’s dead,” said Young, “everybody’s going goo-goo over all her stuff.”

Read more about Fleisher/Ollman Gallery in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding to Bensalem

The popular South Street bar will open a new location in Bucks County. A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bucks County, its first expansion outside of the city. Emma Dooling wrote about the new location for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Founding Fathers, a sports...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
PhillyBite

7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia

Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
multifamilybiz.com

Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County bakery serving up Eagles-themed doughnuts

COLMAR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County bakery has created a special super-sized doughnut in honor of the Eagles.The Yum-Yum Bake Shop has a sweet reward for Birds fans.Jennifer Stengel isn't officially on the Eagles.But she considers herself and her staff at Yum Yum Bake Shop in Colmar an extension of the Birds as they advance to the Super Bowl."It's very exciting, it's great to see the energy in the town and everybody coming together with excitement," Stengel said.Instead of delivering touchdowns to Philly fans hungry for a win, workers at the shop are delivering smiles to customers hungry for their...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

It Is Cheaper to Rent or Own a Home in the Philly Area?

Renting a median-priced three-bedroom house in the Philadelphia region is more affordable than buying one, even though rents have increased faster than home prices, writes Michaelle Bond for The Philadelphia Inquirer. A report by the national real estate data company Attom analyzed rental prices for 2023 and 2022 home prices...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy