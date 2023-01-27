Manor College Recognizes Sophomore With Its Highest Honor; Dental Hygiene Student Cited as ‘Quietly Powerful’

Neysha Medina. Photo by Manor College.

Sophomore Neysha Medina was the recipient of the 2023 Manor College Mother Josaphat Medal. Medina is presently enrolled in the college’s dental hygiene coursework, an academic goal she undertook after graduating Constitution High School in Center City Philadelphia .

The Mother Josaphat Medal is a student award presented to a Manor College student who exhibits a responsible lifestyle evidenced through reverence, respect and service.

It is the highest honor a student can achieve.

“Her Actions Speak Volumes”

“Neysha’s strength is being quietly powerful,” Dr. Joanne Scorpio, Professor and Dental Health Clinic Coordinator at Manor College, said.

“Her actions speak volumes about her character. She routinely participates in activities that benefit the Manor community, but never broadcasts her acts of service. Always kind and positive, Neysha is a pleasure to have as a student.”

At Manor College, Medina is a member of the women’s volleyball team, a Presidential Ambassador, and can often be found, in her words, “nose deep in a textbook.”

She’s maintained a 3.93 GPA during her time on campus.

One nominating professor said of Medina: “She seems to be everywhere and with everyone, spreading her infectious spirit and happiness. She has a calming effect on people and can make anyone feel welcomed and comfortable.”

Community Involvement

In addition to her student responsibilities, Medina serves at her church, Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church, Glenside . There, she helps two- to three-year olds in the Sunday school program.

Reaction

“I would like to thank Manor College for this wonderful opportunity,” Medina said during the ceremony. “I love the connections I’ve made here, which include students, faculty, and professors. I’m truly blessed to be at Manor surrounded by great people.”

Additional Manor Standouts

The Mother Josaphat Medal presentation was part of Manor College’s Founders Day ceremonies. The annual, week-long celebration honors of Sisters of Saint Basil the Great, who established the Jenkintown college in 1947.

In addition to Medina, five other students were named finalists for the Mother Josaphat Medal: