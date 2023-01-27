Manor College Recognizes Sophomore With Its Highest Honor; Dental Hygiene Student Cited as ‘Quietly Powerful’
Sophomore Neysha Medina was the recipient of the 2023 Manor College Mother Josaphat Medal. Medina is presently enrolled in the college’s dental hygiene coursework, an academic goal she undertook after graduating Constitution High School in Center City Philadelphia.
The Mother Josaphat Medal is a student award presented to a Manor College student who exhibits a responsible lifestyle evidenced through reverence, respect and service.
It is the highest honor a student can achieve.
“Her Actions Speak Volumes”
“Neysha’s strength is being quietly powerful,” Dr. Joanne Scorpio, Professor and Dental Health Clinic Coordinator at Manor College, said.
“Her actions speak volumes about her character. She routinely participates in activities that benefit the Manor community, but never broadcasts her acts of service. Always kind and positive, Neysha is a pleasure to have as a student.”
At Manor College, Medina is a member of the women’s volleyball team, a Presidential Ambassador, and can often be found, in her words, “nose deep in a textbook.”
She’s maintained a 3.93 GPA during her time on campus.
One nominating professor said of Medina: “She seems to be everywhere and with everyone, spreading her infectious spirit and happiness. She has a calming effect on people and can make anyone feel welcomed and comfortable.”
Community Involvement
In addition to her student responsibilities, Medina serves at her church, Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church, Glenside. There, she helps two- to three-year olds in the Sunday school program.
Reaction
“I would like to thank Manor College for this wonderful opportunity,” Medina said during the ceremony. “I love the connections I’ve made here, which include students, faculty, and professors. I’m truly blessed to be at Manor surrounded by great people.”
Additional Manor Standouts
The Mother Josaphat Medal presentation was part of Manor College’s Founders Day ceremonies. The annual, week-long celebration honors of Sisters of Saint Basil the Great, who established the Jenkintown college in 1947.
In addition to Medina, five other students were named finalists for the Mother Josaphat Medal:
- Anthony Caristo, Abington High School
- Caristo is a sophomore at Manor College studying Criminal Justice. He is a Resident Assistant, President of the Society for Justice, Law and Policy, President of the Chess Club, Vice President of Phi Theta Kappa and the Student Senate. Outside of Manor College, Caristo worked off campus at a local library and was instrumental in performing social service projects there.
- Edward Fortescue Jr., Wissahickon High School, Blue Bell
- Fortescue is a junior at Manor College studying for a Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Management. He is a three-sport athlete, competing in soccer, basketball, and baseball at Manor. In 2022, he became the third All-American in Manor College history. Off the field, Fortescue is a Presidential Ambassador and holds a 3.84 GPA as a USCAA Academic All-American in two sports.
- Sarah Marple, Archbishop Ryan High School, Philadelphia
- Marple is a junior at Manor College studying for her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. She is a part of Manor College’s Horse Care team and is a member of Manor College’s Mental Health Club. She works as an animal care attendant at the Women’s Animal Center and hopes to start her own shelter some day fostering animals.
- Zoma Qurashi, Philadelphia High School for Girls
- Qurashi is a senior at Manor College studying for her Bachelor’s Degree in Health Services. She is a President of Phi Theta Kappa and a Presidential Ambassador at Manor College. She is active in her community and worked for Senator John Fetterman’s office. Outside of Manor College, she tutors young students at her branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia and volunteers at Fox Chase Cancer Center.
- Brooke Strassle, Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, Conshohocken
- Strassle is a junior at Manor College studying for her Bachelor’s Degree in Child Development. She’s currently a preschool teacher in Jenkintown. On campus, she is a Presidential Ambassador, a peer tutor and a member of the women’s volleyball team. She founded the Volleyball Club at Manor College, a club separate from the team that encourages other students to play the sport. She is also a member of the Early Childhood Education Club.
