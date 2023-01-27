Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Americans Would Pay Over $27,000 to Be Rid of Insomnia Forever, New Survey Finds
Can you imagine simply writing a check and being rid of health conditions like Covid-19, acne and insomnia forever? More than 3,000 Americans were asked to do just that, in a recent poll conducted by Assurance IQ, a company that helps people secure insurance and loans. The survey asked respondents...
Long Covid Has an ‘Underappreciated' Role in Labor Shortage, Study Finds
Long Covid — also known as long-haul Covid, post-Covid or post-acute Covid syndrome — is a chronic illness with potentially debilitating symptoms. About 18% of people with long Covid hadn't returned to work for more than a year, according to a report by the New York State Insurance Fund, state's largest workers' compensation insurer.
5 Job Interview Tips From an HR Pro Who Tracked Her Job Search for 69 Days on TikTok
When Jordan Gibbs was laid off from Lyft in November, she joined thousands of other tech workers suddenly on the job market. But as a recruiter with eight years of experiencing hiring in tech, Gibbs, 31, had a leg up in terms of getting organized for her impending job search. She even documented the whole thing on TikTok, first as means of keeping herself motivated, and then because viewers commented they were going through the same thing and wanted to learn from her.
Tax Credits Vs. Tax Deductions: How They Differ, and What to Know Before You File
Tax credits are generally more valuable than tax deductions. There are many types of each: nonrefundable, partially refundable and fully refundable tax credits, and standard vs. itemized deductions, for example. Tax deductions are generally more valuable for high-income taxpayers. "Above the line" deductions can also reduce adjusted gross income, thereby...
PayPal to Lay Off 2,000 Employees in Coming Weeks, About 7% of Workforce
PayPal on Tuesday announced plans to lay off 2,000 employees, or around 7% of its workforce. President and CEO Dan Schulman wrote in a release that PayPal is working to address the "challenging macroeconomic environment." Schulman said the company has made progress focusing resources on core priorities and rightsizing its...
Some Borrowers May Qualify for a Student Loan Interest Deduction, Despite Payment Pause
Although fewer borrowers will be able to claim the student loan interest deduction this year, some will still qualify for it. Here's what you need to know. Fewer borrowers will be able to claim the student loan interest deduction for 2022, with federal loan payments on hold for the duration of the year. But some people may still qualify.
UBS Gets a Boost From Higher Interest Rates, But Warns of ‘Uncertain' Year Ahead
UBS reported $1.7 billion of net income for the fourth quarter of last year, bringing its full-year profit to $7.6 billion in 2022. "The rate environment is helping the business on one side, and that offsets some of the lower activity that we see on the investment side," CEO Ralph Hamers told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore Tuesday.
European Markets 0.5% Lower; Euro Zone GDP Beats Estimates
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets slid further Tuesday despite euro zone growth figures coming in ahead of estimates. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.5% in afternoon trade, with most sectors and all major indices trading in the red. Basic resources were the worst...
S&P 500 Gains on Tuesday as It Heads for Best January Since 2019
The S&P 500 rose Tuesday as the broader market index heads for its best January since 2019. The broader market index gained 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.98%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74 points, or 0.22%. Some large companies reported earnings. General Motors shares jumped more...
Child Tax Credit: You Could Get Up $2K in Your Taxes. Find Out If You're Eligible
This tax season might look at little different for some filers, but especially those who qualify for the child tax credit. While last year saw returns rise due to the coronavirus pandemic, another change is in store for this year. Tax filing season is officially underway, with both state governments...
