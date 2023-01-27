Read full article on original website
Treasury Yields Decline as Fed Meeting Kicks Off
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as Federal Reserve's latest meeting kicked off and investors fretted over its policy outcome. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down about three basis points to 3.52%. Meanwhile, the policy sensitive 2-year Treasury yield fell by more than five basis points and was last trading at 4.207%.
Euro Zone Economy Posts Surprise Expansion in the Fourth Quarter, Curbing Recession Fears
Preliminary Eurostat data released Tuesday showed the euro zone grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter. Economists had pointed to a 0.1% contraction over the same period, according to Reuters. Energy prices cooled off in the latter part of 2022, bringing some relief to the euro zone's broader economic performance. The...
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
China's January Factory Activity Returns to Growth as Economists Cheer Its Reopening
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.1 in January, above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. "This set of PMI data confirmed that earlier reopening and peak infections have set the stage for a broad-based economic recovery," Citi economists wrote in a note. China's factory...
European Markets 0.5% Lower; Euro Zone GDP Beats Estimates
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets slid further Tuesday despite euro zone growth figures coming in ahead of estimates. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.5% in afternoon trade, with most sectors and all major indices trading in the red. Basic resources were the worst...
Tourism Is Roaring Back in China. But the $6 Trillion Consumer Market Is Digging Itself Out of a Deep Slump
China saw one of its slowest years of economic growth in decades in 2022. Within a retail sales slump of 0.2% to 43.97 trillion yuan ($6.28 trillion), catering sales dropped by a steeper 6.3%. During the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday that ended Friday, national tourism revenue surged by 30%...
S&P 500 Gains on Tuesday as It Heads for Best January Since 2019
The S&P 500 rose Tuesday as the broader market index heads for its best January since 2019. The broader market index gained 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.98%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74 points, or 0.22%. Some large companies reported earnings. General Motors shares jumped more...
Op-Ed: Keep an Eye on Medical Technology and Alternative Energy Sectors
There is pent-up post-pandemic demand for medical technology, which bodes well for the sector's stocks, says Andrew Graham, founder and managing partner of Jackson Square Capital. Investors should also watch the alternative energy field, as more governments commit funds. The usual go-to for investors seeking safety — consumer staples —...
GM Smashes Expectations and Guides Toward a Strong 2023, Despite Margin Squeeze
DETROIT — General Motors handily beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the fourth quarter, while forecasting another solid year of results in 2023. The strong report suggests GM is hanging onto record, or near-record, results even as the U.S. automotive industry begins to normalize after several years of record-low inventories and resilient consumer demand.
General Motors Doesn't Expect Significant U.S. Production of EVs Until Second Half of Year
DETROIT – When General Motors launched the GMC Hummer EV in 2021, the automaker touted it as a new benchmark for its vehicle development time, but the production and sales pace of the truck have been anything but that. The Detroit automaker only sold 854 of the vehicles in...
GM to Invest $650 Million in a Lithium Company to Support Its Electric Vehicle Business
General Motors said it plans to invest $650 million in the lithium production company Lithium Americas. Lithium is a critical component of batteries for electric vehicles. GM will get exclusive access to the first phase of lithium production and the right of first offer on the second phase of lithium production that will come out of the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada.
Some Borrowers May Qualify for a Student Loan Interest Deduction, Despite Payment Pause
Although fewer borrowers will be able to claim the student loan interest deduction this year, some will still qualify for it. Here's what you need to know. Fewer borrowers will be able to claim the student loan interest deduction for 2022, with federal loan payments on hold for the duration of the year. But some people may still qualify.
Norway's Gigantic Sovereign Wealth Fund Loses a Record $164 Billion, Citing ‘Very Unusual' Year
Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
Ford and General Motors Enter a New Phase of Uncertainty on Prices and Demand
DETROIT – Let's talk about pricing power. At least, General Motors and Ford Motor are this week as they report fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance, with Wall Street watching for signs of weakening consumer demand and a tougher pricing landscape. Either issue would mean lower profits this year for...
Debt Restructuring Framework Must Improve to Help Distressed Countries, Pakistan's Ex-Central Banker Says
Global bodies like the IMF need to step up and improve the framework for sovereign debt financing so that emerging market economies, like Sri Lanka, can get out of their debt distress problems faster, says the former central bank governor of Pakistan. Reza Baqir, currently the global head of sovereign...
Charts Suggest the S&P 500 Is Nearing a ‘Decisive' Moment, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer said the benchmark S&P 500 could be at a pivotal moment this week. The S&P fell on Monday ahead of a packed week of earnings and a potential interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said the benchmark S&P 500 could...
