Monroe, LA

NBC 10 News Today: Mitch in the Morning

By Latrisha Parker
 4 days ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, the Band Delta will be live tonight at 7:00 PM in Monroe, Louisiana. For more information on this event, watch the video above.

Comments / 0

 

MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Strauss Theatre

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Kylie Daigle with Strauss Theatre joins Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living. Kylie discusses the Valentine’s Cabaret being hosted at the Strauss Theatre. For more information on the event and how to purchase tickets, watch the video above.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Simply Southern Cafe and Catering

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Rhonda Williams and Christina Willis of Simply Southern Cafe and Catering join Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living. Rhonda and Christina are in the kitchen showing viewers how to make a king cake poke cake. For more details on this recipe, be sure to watch the video above.
WEST MONROE, LA
NOLA.com

Come hungry: Biscuits and more great eats in Monroe and West Monroe

There are few things in life more nostalgic to a Southerner than a perfectly created biscuit. Top that off with delicious breakfast items and an ambiance reminiscent of New Orleans, and you’ve reached Southern culinary heaven. That’s the idea behind Delta Biscuit Co. of Monroe, a popular eatery started...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: United Way of Northeast Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ashley Doughty is joined today on Louisiana Living by Kim Lowery and Michelle Saucer from United Way of Northeast Louisiana, as well as Christie Echols, owner and design architect for Echo Development. They are in the studio to share details about the upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Miller Roy building […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe experiences decrease in not seasonally adjusted employment rate, officials confirm

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Louisiana Workforce Commission announced that Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December 2022 is 3.3%, which is the third lowest rate in series history. As for Monroe, La., the city had a 3.3% not-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December 2022 as opposed to November […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: City of West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, West Monroe mayor Staci Mitchell sits down with Ashley Doughty for Mayor’s Minute to discuss upcoming plans for the City of West Monroe. For more details, watch the clip above.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 31st

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shifting atmospheric parameters have been making this a tricky forecast heading into the next two days. Exact timing and precipitation accumulations could still shift in either direction over the next 12-24 hours. However, based on the models and numerical data on Tuesday morning, this is what I believe is most likely. There […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce creates fundraiser with local products for Valentine’s Day

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This Valentine’s Day, the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce encourages you to treat the person you love and love locally. Participants can reserve a great gift for the special person in their life that includes fantastic products from the community shops. Each surprise gift bag will include self-care items, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

The City of Ruston announces weather-permitting traffic closure

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston announces weather-permitting traffic closure on East Alabama Avenue between North Bonner Street, and North Vienna Street as of 7:00 AM on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until further notice. The Downtown Revitalization Improvement Project will remain closed in order to proceed. If you have any questions you can […]
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Ruston moving to CodeRed emergency alert system

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston has decided to move away from inclement weather sirens and is urging residents to sign up for emergency alerts through the Code Red system. Mayor Ronny Walker says this system will be more efficient. “Code Red is designed for getting the word...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Simsboro announces 2022 Homecoming Court

Simsboro High School will hold its 2022-23 homecoming activities on Friday, February 10. The school announced its homecoming court which was voted on by the students peers in their respective grade levels. The Homecoming Queen will be voted on by the entire high school student body and will be announced...
SIMSBORO, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fair Park Baptist Church to host free women’s event on February 19th; Congresswoman Julia Letlow will be a special guest

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 19, 2023, Fair Park Baptist Church will host its Champions of Faith event, which is a night of worship and faith-building stories for women. The event will include speakers such as Cancer Survivor and mother of three Amanda Alsup, Founder of The Vine Bethany Wilson, and Congresswoman Julia […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Mother accused of threatening to burn down daughter’s home in Ouachita Parish; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 30, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to Sun Valley Circle in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the caller who mentioned that her mother, 41-year-old Kristen Leigh Obier, allegedly threatened to […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

