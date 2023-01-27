NBC 10 News Today: Mitch in the Morning

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shifting atmospheric parameters have been making this a tricky forecast heading into the next two days. Exact timing and precipitation accumulations could still shift in either direction over the next 12-24 hours. However, based on the models and numerical data on Tuesday morning, this is what I believe is most likely. There […]

OUACHITA PARISH, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO