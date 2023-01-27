Penndel Center Continues to Provide Food, Shelter, and Other Necessities to the Area’s Homeless Population

The center works with the homeless and unsheltered in Bucks County. Photo by iStock.

A Bucks County center is working with a local nonprofit to ensure that those most in need receive the help they require. Peg Quann wrote about the center for the Bucks County Courier Times.

The Reach Out Foundation of Bucks County, which has a location in Penndel , has been collaborating with the nonprofit organization Advocates for the Homeless and Those in Need in order to provide food, shelter and clothes to the local homeless and unsheltered population.

During the winter season, work such as this can be life-saving. The organization works to help those in need of basic necessities to find them and utilize them. During Code Blue weather, shelter is a must for those without homes.

The two organizations are working with local churches to help people all around Bucks County.