ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Michigan University Chippewas

Men's Basketball Defeats Western Michigan on Brian Taylor 3-Pointer in Closing Seconds, 70-69

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.—The game had it all. The historical pre-game Toilet Paper Toss. A matchup against rival Western Michigan. CMU legend Dan Majerle was in attendance. A raucous, energetic standing-room only, sell-out crowd. A Central Michigan comeback victory. Chippewas fans rushing the floor in wild celebration. Memorable moments and events like these are what makes Central Michigan great.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan University Chippewas

CMU Women Fall at Miami

OXFORD, Ohio – Miami (Ohio) made all six of its free throw attempts in the final 2:48 and finished 27 of 32 from the line on Saturday in handing Central Michigan a 77-68 loss in a Mid-American Conference women's basketball game at Millett Hall. The Chippewas slipped to 4-15,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan University Chippewas

Wells, Rush Pace Track & Field With Victories at Saginaw Valley

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan used Saturday's Saginaw Valley State Jet's Pizza Invitational at the SVSU Fieldhouse as an opportunity to tune up for its Feb. 3 trip to Notre Dame. "It was an awesome day for us," CMU Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Jenny Swieton said....
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

‘Everyone is exhausted and burned out’: McLaren Central nurses authorize potential strike

For nearly 20 years, Christie Serniak has loved being a nurse at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant. As tends to be the case in health care, there have been plenty of ups and downs — this is, after all, a world in which life begins and ends.  But, over the past couple of […] The post ‘Everyone is exhausted and burned out’: McLaren Central nurses authorize potential strike  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

Search team finds body of missing Ogemaw Co. woman

CLARE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The body of a missing Ogemaw County woman was discovered by a search team over the weekend. The team located 34-year-old Sara Burns’ body on Jan. 28 in Leota. Burns was reported missing on Jan. 17 to the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office. She...
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Northbound I-75 reopens at Clio after crash

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - All lanes of northbound I-75 reopened between Clio and Birch Run on Monday morning after a crash in southern Saginaw County previously closed all four lanes. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. between Burt and Birch Run roads about a mile south of...
CLIO, MI
MLive

Man arrested in Kent County after leading police on car, foot chase

KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Kent City man who was arrested in connection to a series of pursuits, Sparta police said. The suspect is currently lodged in the Kent County Jail for fourth-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer as well as three outstanding warrants. Police did not say what the warrants were for.
KENT COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy