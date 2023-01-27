Read full article on original website
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Men's Basketball Defeats Western Michigan on Brian Taylor 3-Pointer in Closing Seconds, 70-69
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.—The game had it all. The historical pre-game Toilet Paper Toss. A matchup against rival Western Michigan. CMU legend Dan Majerle was in attendance. A raucous, energetic standing-room only, sell-out crowd. A Central Michigan comeback victory. Chippewas fans rushing the floor in wild celebration. Memorable moments and events like these are what makes Central Michigan great.
Central Michigan University Chippewas
CMU Women Fall at Miami
OXFORD, Ohio – Miami (Ohio) made all six of its free throw attempts in the final 2:48 and finished 27 of 32 from the line on Saturday in handing Central Michigan a 77-68 loss in a Mid-American Conference women's basketball game at Millett Hall. The Chippewas slipped to 4-15,...
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Wells, Rush Pace Track & Field With Victories at Saginaw Valley
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan used Saturday's Saginaw Valley State Jet's Pizza Invitational at the SVSU Fieldhouse as an opportunity to tune up for its Feb. 3 trip to Notre Dame. "It was an awesome day for us," CMU Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Jenny Swieton said....
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Deep-fried Monte Cristo from the Junction
SAGINAW, MI — The sweet and salty deep-fried Monte Cristo is one of Saginaw Old Town Junction’s popular specials, but it’s only available for a couple of weeks at a time. “It’s a very good sandwich,” said head cook Rob Dawson. “You just can’t go wrong with...
Rare piebald deer seen in Mid-Michigan
A Mid-Michigan woman was in for a rare sight after she spotted an unusual looking deer roaming near medical offices in Alma. A photo of the animal was captured
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
‘Everyone is exhausted and burned out’: McLaren Central nurses authorize potential strike
For nearly 20 years, Christie Serniak has loved being a nurse at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant. As tends to be the case in health care, there have been plenty of ups and downs — this is, after all, a world in which life begins and ends. But, over the past couple of […] The post ‘Everyone is exhausted and burned out’: McLaren Central nurses authorize potential strike appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
Victim identified in Grand Rapids-area fire
KENT COUNTY, MI – Investigators identified Steven Dood, 71, as the victim of a fatal fire late Sunday, Jan. 29, in an apartment over a business in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he died of smoke inhalation. A mother and two children who...
Carrollton Township Police Chief Craig Oatten dies at home
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — After nearly 40 years of service, Carrolltown Township Police Chief Craig A. Oatten has died following an illness. Oatten, 64, died early Saturday, Jan. 28, at his Bay City home, surrounded by his family. He died following a long battle with cancer. A Saginaw native,...
WNEM
Search team finds body of missing Ogemaw Co. woman
CLARE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The body of a missing Ogemaw County woman was discovered by a search team over the weekend. The team located 34-year-old Sara Burns’ body on Jan. 28 in Leota. Burns was reported missing on Jan. 17 to the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office. She...
Saginaw man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot teen in dice game gone awry, defense says
SAGINAW, MI — Three Februarys ago, an afternoon dice game between friends turned violent, a scuffle escalating to gunfire. When the smoke cleared, 16-year-old Saginaw resident De’Tavion L. Favorite lay dying from three bullet wounds. More than 1,000 days later, the man accused of pulling the trigger and...
Eastbound I-96 near Portland reopens after crash
The eastbound lanes of I-96 are closed near Portland due to a crash.
abc12.com
Northbound I-75 reopens at Clio after crash
BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - All lanes of northbound I-75 reopened between Clio and Birch Run on Monday morning after a crash in southern Saginaw County previously closed all four lanes. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. between Burt and Birch Run roads about a mile south of...
Saginaw man gave teen ‘enough time to turn his back’ before fatally shooting him, witness testifies
SAGINAW, MI — Sifting through memories at times hazy and precise, a Saginaw woman testified to seeing a houseguest fatally shoot a 16-year-old in her home nearly three years ago. In her recollection, the shooting happened suddenly, so quickly she didn’t see where the gun came from. She...
Can you Help Identify This Person? Suspect Robbed Grand Rapids Area Smoke Shop at Gunpoint
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery occurred December 22nd, 2022, just before 9p.m. at Rise Smoke Shop on Alpine Ave. NW, just north of 4 Mile. According to police, the individual pictured held a pistol in his right hand and...
Man arrested in Kent County after leading police on car, foot chase
KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Kent City man who was arrested in connection to a series of pursuits, Sparta police said. The suspect is currently lodged in the Kent County Jail for fourth-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer as well as three outstanding warrants. Police did not say what the warrants were for.
Northern Michigan man charged with drunk driving for third time after slamming into mailboxes, becoming combative with police
A Northern Michigan man has been charged with drunk driving for a third time after plowing through a row of mailboxes then becoming combative with police.
Edible Arrangements delivery driver chased, shot at on I-675 in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, MI — Shortly after delivering a fruit bouquet on Saginaw’s East Side, an Edible Arrangements employee found himself pursued and shot at as he drove back to work on Interstate 675. The man thankfully managed to avoid the flying bullets, though his work vehicle was peppered with...
