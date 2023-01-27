Meridian Bank House of the Week: Colonial Farmhouse With Spectacular Private Garden in Newtown

Photo by Bright MLS

A uniquely historical and scenic Bucks County residence has just hit the market, and it is the perfect spot for those who love the outdoors.

Photo by Bright MLS

Hortulus Farm is arguably one of the most spectacular private gardens on the American East Coast. Built in 1793, it is one of the most antique homes that has been made livable for a modern family.

Photo by Bright MLS

Having been featured in publications across the nation, the Newtown estate is beautiful on the inside and out.

Photo by Bright MLS

Comprising 30+ acres down a 1/4 mile long, tree-lined drive, this classic 18th C. Bucks County farmstead boasts absolute privacy, 5 ponds, a waterfall, and 30 acres of “world-class” gardens, including lavish Perennial and Summer Borders, a Woodland Walk, a birch Alee, French and Mediterranean Gardens, and state-of-the-art Vegetable and Herb Gardens.

Photo by Bright MLS

Hortulus Farm is an extremely rare listing that can evolve in myriad directions.

Photo by Bright MLS

Read and see more of this house at 62 Thompson Mill Road in Newtown, listed for $3,500,000, on EveryHome.com .