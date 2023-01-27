Meridian Bank House of the Week: Colonial Farmhouse With Spectacular Private Garden in Newtown
A uniquely historical and scenic Bucks County residence has just hit the market, and it is the perfect spot for those who love the outdoors.
Hortulus Farm is arguably one of the most spectacular private gardens on the American East Coast. Built in 1793, it is one of the most antique homes that has been made livable for a modern family.
Having been featured in publications across the nation, the Newtown estate is beautiful on the inside and out.
Comprising 30+ acres down a 1/4 mile long, tree-lined drive, this classic 18th C. Bucks County farmstead boasts absolute privacy, 5 ponds, a waterfall, and 30 acres of “world-class” gardens, including lavish Perennial and Summer Borders, a Woodland Walk, a birch Alee, French and Mediterranean Gardens, and state-of-the-art Vegetable and Herb Gardens.
Hortulus Farm is an extremely rare listing that can evolve in myriad directions.
Read and see more of this house at 62 Thompson Mill Road in Newtown, listed for $3,500,000, on EveryHome.com.
