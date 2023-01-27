ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

Meridian Bank House of the Week: Colonial Farmhouse With Spectacular Private Garden in Newtown

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUByY_0kTLq6EC00
Photo byBright MLS

A uniquely historical and scenic Bucks County residence has just hit the market, and it is the perfect spot for those who love the outdoors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNLyU_0kTLq6EC00
Photo byBright MLS

Hortulus Farm is arguably one of the most spectacular private gardens on the American East Coast. Built in 1793, it is one of the most antique homes that has been made livable for a modern family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15C236_0kTLq6EC00
Photo byBright MLS

Having been featured in publications across the nation, the Newtown estate is beautiful on the inside and out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h6eKx_0kTLq6EC00
Photo byBright MLS

Comprising 30+ acres down a 1/4 mile long, tree-lined drive, this classic 18th C. Bucks County farmstead boasts absolute privacy, 5 ponds, a waterfall, and 30 acres of “world-class” gardens, including lavish Perennial and Summer Borders, a Woodland Walk, a birch Alee, French and Mediterranean Gardens, and state-of-the-art Vegetable and Herb Gardens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UaQBx_0kTLq6EC00
Photo byBright MLS

Hortulus Farm is an extremely rare listing that can evolve in myriad directions. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LTTrd_0kTLq6EC00
Photo byBright MLS

Read and see more of this house at 62 Thompson Mill Road in Newtown, listed for $3,500,000, on EveryHome.com.

Check out BUCKSCO Today’s previous Houses of the Week here.

