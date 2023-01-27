Longtime Volunteer at Danboro Nonprofit Honored with Bucks County Women’s History Month Award

Photo by Roxy Therapy Dogs

A Bucks County woman has been awarded for her years of service to her community and to those local residents who need the most help.

Linda McCrillis, a longtime volunteer at Roxy Therapy Dogs in Danboro, has been honored with the Bucks County Women’s History Month Award for her work in the community. The nonprofit works to comfort children through work with therapy dogs.

McCrillis has also donated her time in order to help the Doylestown Rotary and Pearl S. Buck International . Her nomination came from the latter-mentioned organization, which is based in Perkasie.

“McCrillis’ tireless efforts as a leader for Roxy Therapy Dogs has had a tremendous impact on the lives of young children in schools and youth involved in the dependency court system for more than a decade,” the nonprofit said on their website.

She will be honored at a reception on March 16 at 5:45 PM in the James-Lorah Memorial Home Auditorium, located at 132 North Main Street in Doylestown .