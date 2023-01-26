Read full article on original website
Bruce Hanson, 67, of Jackson
Funeral services for 67-year-old Bruce Hanson of Jackson will be Tuesday, January 31st, at 11 a.m. at Crosswinds Church in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Beth Heide, 55, of Spirit Lake
A visitation for 55-year-old Beth Heide of Spirit Lake will be Monday, January 30th, from 4-7 p.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with a Celebration of Life being held at a later date in the summer. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of...
David “Dave” DeKok, 83, of Archer
Funeral services for 83-year-old David “Dave” DeKok of Archer will be Wednesday, February 1st at 11 a.m. at Archer Reformed Church with a private family burial at East Lawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Andringa Funeral Home in Sheldon is in charge of the arrangements.
Boji Kite Festival Returning to Winter Games for Fifth Year
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — This is the fifth year for the Boji Kite festival at Winter games. It started when Okoboji resident Steve Boote rigged up his own toys, and then inviting other enthusiasts. Participants this year include a pyrotechnician from Disneyworld, and the world’s most prolific kite-maker from New Zealand.
Storm Lake Woman Airlifted Following Friday Crash
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Buena Vista County woman was seriously hurt following a two vehicle crash Friday evening east of Storm Lake. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the scene at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street a shortly before 6:30 where an eastbound SUV is believed to have pulled out in front of a southbound pickup causing the two to collide.
Sheldon Woman Charged With Insurance Fraud
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A Sheldon woman has been charged with insurance fraud. 32-year-old Meranda Miller was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one felony count of presenting false information following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division that started in November. Authorities are not releasing any additional details...
Law Enforcement Urging Caution During Winter Games
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Great Lakes is going to be the place to be this weekend as the University of Okoboji Winter Games makes its annual return and that has local law enforcement urging caution. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Kevin Krull tells KICD News it is important to...
