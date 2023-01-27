Read full article on original website
venangoextra.com
Oil City couple charged with child endangerment
An Oil City couple have been charged with endangering the welfare of three children in their care. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they received a report in April 2022 of a child who didn’t want to go home because she didn’t feel safe there. Children...
explore venango
Man Accused of Assaulting Nurse at Area Hospital
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony aggravated assault and related charges for assaulting a nurse at Clarion Hospital earlier this month. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old John Aaron Morris, of Clarion, on Wednesday, January 18, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.
explore venango
Man Shot and Killed in Clarion County
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
explore venango
Man Allegedly Found with Explosive Devices in Seneca Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for a Tionesta man who overdosed in Oil City and was allegedly caught with two active explosive devices after being transported to an area hospital. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel,...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Identity Fraud
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a report of an identity theft fraud at 12:33 a.m. on Friday, January 27, near Walnut Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County. Police say the victim reported an unknown actor(s) filed for unemployment...
74-year-old man killed in Clarion Co. shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One man is dead and another is in jail after a fight turned deadly in Clarion County.State Police say 46-year-old Jeremy Dailey went to a home on Sandy Flat Road in Limestone Township and got into a fight with 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer.Troopers say Dailey shot Kemmer, who died at the scene.Dailey remains in jail this morning without bail.
explore venango
Police Ask Public’s Help Regarding Hit-and-Run on Route 257
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a hit-and-run accident that occured on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 6:38 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say an unknown...
Police: Clearfield County man drove to station to be fingerprinted drunk with a child
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield County man was jailed after he came to the police station with a child when he was drunk, police report. Christopher Yasko, 41, was almost four times over the legal limit when he arrived at the Lawrence Township Police Department, with a child, to be fingerprinted on Thursday at […]
explore venango
Police Identify Two Area Men Who Allegedly Provided Marijuana to Juvenile
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Sugarcreek Borough Police have released the names of two area men who provided marijuana to a juvenile. According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Gavin Lee Carson, of Stoneboro, and 19-year-old Gavin Tanner Bishop, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, January 20.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges after walking out of a Country Fair Convenience Store with three cans of Red Bull in his pockets. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 26.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Police Investigating Drug Possession in Jenks Township
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Route 66, at its intersection with State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say...
explore venango
Historical Series: The Time the Trial of an Accused Husband Killer, Lydia Dean, Began
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time the Trial of an Accused Husband Killer, Lydia Dean, Began” Part Four. In his opening statement in the first-degree murder trial of Lydia Dean, Venango County District Attorney Robert T. Grannis asked a jury of seven men and five women to return a verdict of guilty.
CBC News
Niagara police charge two 15-year-olds in relation to school threats in Fort Erie
Niagara police have arrested and charged two 15-year-old males from Fort Erie in relation to a recent series of threats made to local schools. Last week, staff and students at four schools in Fort Erie were told to "shelter in place," causing what Mayor Wayne Redekop said was "a lot of concern" in the closely knit town of 30,000 residents.
WFMJ.com
Mercer County District Attorney investigating video involving Farrell Police, suspect
Mercer County's District Attorney is investigating an incident after a video of an arrest between Farrell Police and a suspect began circulating on social media. According to a press release, Farrell Police Chief Charles Rubano requested Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker to investigate the incident which has drawn accusations of improperly handling an arrest on social media.
explore venango
Seneca Man Accused of Attempting to Kidnap Ex-Girlfriend with BB Gun
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca man allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend with a BB pistol at a residence in Oil City on Wednesday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Brenton Lee Shaw, of Seneca, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
WJAC TV
Troopers: Indiana man fled scene of fatal Route 119 crash; was found intoxicated at hotel
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Indiana County say a local man is behind bars for reportedly causing a fatal crash along Route 119 late Thursday night. Troopers say first responders were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash scene, located in Center Township, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According...
venangoextra.com
Seneca man facing kidnapping, other charges
A Seneca man is facing kidnapping and other charges for threatening his former girlfriend with a BB gun. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called Wednesday evening to a house in Lewis Alley where Brenton Shaw, 44, had showed up “brandishing a firearm” that police later determined was a black BB gun.
WJAC TV
Police: DuBois officer injured trying to rescue woman who committed 'suicide by chemical'
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County confirmed that a DuBois City Police Officer was hospitalized Thursday while attempting to rescue a woman who was attempting suicide inside a residence. Police say first responders were called to the home, located along the 200 block of South Ave....
explore venango
Franklin Woman Charged for Allegedly Stealing Donations From Goodwill
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into a theft of donations from Goodwill in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on Thursday, January 26, officers were contacted by an employee of the Goodwill store located on State Route 8 in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a theft that happened around 9:35 a.m. on August 15, 2022.
YAHOO!
DA cites suspected gang ties as Erie man sentenced in 2020 shootout that damaged buildings
The lawyer for a 20-year-old Erie man accused of taking part in a shootout in an eastside neighborhood that involved high-powered weapons said his client's house was mistakenly targeted by the people who fired the first shots. Cazier M. Graham thought his life was in danger and acted accordingly on...
