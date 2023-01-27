Read full article on original website
El Paso News
Borderland woman named ‘Mother of Year’ for New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Borderland woman has been selected as 2023 Mother of the Year for the state of New Mexico. Mary Carter, executive director of the Women’s Intercultural Center in Anthony, New Mexico, was selected as the 2023 Mother of the Year honoree for the state of New Mexico.
No. 25 New Mexico uses hot finish to ground Air Force
Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 24 points — his sixth consecutive game with at least 20 — and Jaelen House added
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for their food and great service.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Las Cruces
Are you searching for a entire list of hotel in the Las Cruces region? You’ll know on this post a details entire list of the top hotel in the Las Cruces region. You will get a Contact, details direction, Web Link information, estimate user ratings, and also a direction link from your area. All information has been gathered from these hotel ‘, official page.
Last-place New Mexico State looks for first WAC win at tough Utah Valley team
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Greg Heiar and New Mexico State fell to 7-13 and 0-8 in WAC play with last weekend’s embarrassing trip to Utah. The Aggies lost games to Southern Utah and Utah Tech by 35 points and 13 points, respectively, digging themselves an even deeper hole at the bottom of the WAC […]
Food Network names Hatch eatery as ‘Best BBQ in New Mexico’
HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve been wanting to treat your tastebuds to some barbecue, Food Network suggests you take a trip down to Hatch, New Mexico. The network recently came out with its take on the “Best Barbecue Joint in Every State” and named Sparky’s Burgers, Barbecue & Espresso the best in New Mexico. Teako […]
generalaviationnews.com
Video: A behind the scenes look at the Thunderbirds training for air show season
While the 2023 air show season is still a few months away, performers are busy throughout the country preparing for the upcoming season. That includes the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, who have been deployed to Las Cruces, New Mexico, for winter training. Of Wings & Things columnist Frederick A....
krwg.org
Las Cruces astronomy organization gives tips on spotting recently discovered comet
The Astronomical Society of Las Cruces is an organization that provides opportunities for Astronomical observation and education in Southern New Mexico. The organization is holding an event on February 11th at their observatory in Leasburg Dam State Park to observe a comet that will be aligned closely with Mars. According...
krwg.org
City of Las Cruces aims to launch crisis intervention unit by March
This year, the city of Las Cruces is planning on launching Project L.I.G.H.T., a crisis intervention unit that will respond to individuals in the midst of a mental health crisis. It will be a part of the fire department’s Mobile Integrated Health Unit (M.I.H.), and the city is expected to receive over $1 million in federal funds for the project.
KVIA
Las Cruces cannabis manufacturer defies all odds in business, personal life
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces business owner has defied all odds by opening her cannabis manufacturing company with no outside funding from other large out-of-state companies, all while providing care for her husband, who is a disabled veteran. Corina Cuellar is a mother, caregiver, and sol proprietor...
El Paso News
A warm, gorgeous Monday; cold front, drops Wednesday; 70s next weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast
Karla Draksler and I both love the movies, so you can imagine how glamorous we felt (pic below) when we were handed VIP Passes to El Paso Media Fest, coming up this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Alamo Draft House East. They are featuring over 70 films and lots of local talent. More information? Go to ElPasoMediaFest.com. Here’s your forecast…
Oven fire breaks out at West El Paso business that had car recently crash into it
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been a tough week and a half for one West El Paso business. Friday night, a fire broke out at the Valley Super Market store at Redd and Resler. No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly extinguished. Initial reports say it was an oven fire, but fire […]
cbs4local.com
Crash in central El Paso sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving two cars sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The crash happened on Piedras Street and San Jose Avenue in central El Paso around 10 a.m., dispatch added. No...
Police: Dog shot after 2 pit bulls bite 2 people in far East El Paso
An El Paso police officer fired his weapon and shot a dog that was being aggressive toward people after two dogs reportedly had bitten two people along the 12400 block of Tierra Limon.
KVIA
West Towne Marketplace expanding with new stores
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is underway for new stores at the West Towne Marketplace that will open up later in 2023. Two of the new businesses will be a Cheddar Scratch Kitchen and a Sherman-Williams Paint Store, according to Adam Frank, President of River Oaks Properties. One of...
cbs4local.com
Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. opening first restaurant in Picacho Hills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces business Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. is expanding with its first sit-down restaurant. Juan Morales and his daughter Mariah Baeza are turning the former Forghedaboutit Italian restaurant at 1338 Picacho Hills Dr. into a new eatery called Santa Fe Restaurant. "We...
El Paso News
Frankie Valli postpones concerts, while recovering from illness
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The acclaimed frontman of the Four Seasons band Frankie Valli has postponed his forthcoming concerts through February 4th including the one in El Paso, TX., as he continues to recover from pneumonia. All January dates will be rescheduled, and tickets will be honored. The...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 26, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story located the crash at 11710 Pebble Hills Blvd. The crash happened at the 11700 block of Pebble Hills. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died and two more are seriously injured after a car crash in east El Paso Saturday night. The crash happened at The post One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash appeared first on KVIA.
17-year-old dead, 2 others left with serious burns after vehicle rollover in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police and fire crews responded to a single rollover crash located on the 11700 block of Pebble Hills Blvd in front of Montwood Middle Saturday night. According to police, the crash happened before 11 p.m. Saturday night. Officers found the vehicle on fire and a 17-year-old male passenger […]
