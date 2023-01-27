Read full article on original website
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston to star in body-swap comedy
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston will swap bodies in a new comedy from “Palm Springs” filmmaker Max Barbakow. Amazon landed the film after a bidding war between several studios and streamers, according to Deadline, which first reported the news of the project. Barbakow will write and direct the movie, which is backed by Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment. CAA brokered the sale to Amazon.
9 of the best movies starring Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s first movie release in 2023 will reunite her with a genre she has mastered: The rom com. “Shotgun Wedding,” an action-packed movie co-starring Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz, will be released on Jan. 27 on Amazon Prime Video. In the movie, Lopez and Duhamel’s...
Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday in the original ‘Addams Family,’ dies at 64
Lisa Loring, the actor who originated the role of Wednesday Addams on the 1960s TV series “The Addams Family,” has died, her agent confirmed to NBC News. She was 64. “Lisa was a very loving Mother, Grandmother and friend with a lifetime of amazing stories and experiences,” agent Chris Carbaugh said in a statement.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Naomi Campbell shares rare photos with her 20-month-old daughter
When your mom is Naomi Campbell, every walk probably feels like you're on the catwalk. The supermodel posted pictures and a video on Instagram Jan. 31 of walking through the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with her 20-month-year-old daughter. Her baby girl, whose name has...
Ed Sheeran posts video about ‘turbulent things happening’ in his personal life
Ed Sheeran has been navigating tough times in his personal life. The singer-songwriter recently returned to Instagram after stepping away from the platform for a couple of months. But as he explains in a new video, Sheeran felt like he distanced himself from his fans and followers long before his break was official.
Brad Pitt reacts to Shania Twain singing Ryan Reynolds’ name in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’
Brad Pitt has no problem sharing the spotlight with another actor when it comes to being featured in Shania Twain’s popular 1998 single “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”. Last month, the country singer performed the song during a medley of her biggest hits at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards and she decided to make a slight lyric change.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Sarah Michelle Gellar shares memories of Dolly Parton as a producer on 'Buffy'
Sarah Michelle Gellar is giving props to Dolly Parton for being an uncredited producer on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." During a recent visit to "The Tonight Show," the 45-year-old actor, who played the show's titular character, Buffy Summers, confirmed that Parton, 77, helped bring the spooky drama to TV. “Little-known...
Ireland Baldwin reveals the 'classy' name she chose for her daughter
Ireland Baldwin still has a few months before she welcomes her daughter, but the mom-to-be already has a name picked out for her baby girl. Baldwin, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend musician André Allen Anjos, also known as RAC, appeared on the Jan. 31 episode of the "Girlboss Radio" podcast and revealed her daughter's name.
Viola Davis learns a 'messy truth' about her ancestry via DNA test: 'A lot of secrets'
Viola Davis has always felt connected to her mother's ancestors from South Carolina, even if she's never known much about them. The Academy Award-winning actor uncovers a "messy truth" about her family in the latest episode of "Finding Your Roots," thanks to a DNA test. With the help of the...
Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore reveal they got tattoos together
Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore have given their friendship a permanent stamp of approval. Savannah showed off a tattoo on TODAY Jan. 31 that she got with Barrymore after the duo revealed in an interview on the show that they were getting ink. The tat, which is on her right...
Drew Barrymore tears up talking about her struggle to ‘receive love’: ‘I am so stuck’
Drew Barrymore isn’t afraid to ask for help with her love life. The “Drew Barrymore Show” host opened up about her recent dating experiences and became emotional as she spoke about accepting love during an episode of the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast on Jan. 30.
Carrie Underwood talks 'lazy' beauty, everyday must-haves and workout advice for busy moms
There's no denying that Carrie Underwood has a lot on her plate. The Grammy Award-winning mom of two is gearing up to embark on another leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, prepping for the summer return of her Las Vegas residency, "Reflection," and yet she still somehow finds time to keep up with her intense fitness regimen.
Meghan Trainor announces she’s pregnant with baby No. 2
Meghan Trainor is making us look with her baby news. On Jan. 30, the “All About That Bass” singer, 29, announced during an appearance on TODAY that she’s pregnant with baby No. 2. "I'm pregnant!" Trainor, who already shares a son, Riley, with husband Daryl Sabara, told...
Here's why Linda Ronstadt's 'Long Long Time' is everywhere right now
Everyone's talking about Linda Ronstadt's "Long Long Time" and for good reason. Soulful and deeply moving, the song is making an epic comeback more than five decades after it first charted in the '70s thanks to the new HBO show, “The Last of Us." The new series, based on...
Jessica Biel celebrates husband Justin Timberlake’s 42nd birthday with sunny photos
The pop star's wife, Jessica Biel, celebrated her husband's birthday with a sweet post on Instagram. "Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all," she wrote on Jan. 31. "The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you."
Jenna Bush Hager reveals February book club pick
Jenna Bush Hager announces that the February selection for her Read with Jenna book club is “Maame,” a debut novel by Jessica George about a late-in-life, coming of age story!Jan. 31, 2023.
‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown asks fans for advice about dating at 50
Christine Brown is both single and ready to mingle. But before she gets out there, she's soliciting some dating advice. The "Sister Wives" star, 50, recently begun dating again after leaving Kody Brown, her husband of 26 years, in 2021. The former couple was part of a plural marriage and have six children together.
Why Chrishell Stause won't keep quiet about G Flip relationship
Chrishell Stause and G Flip, the stage name of the musician Georgia Flipo, know that people are curious about their love story. Now, they’re telling people about it directly with more detail than ever. In a new Vogue Australia story, the couple opens up about how they first met,...
