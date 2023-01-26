Read full article on original website
WSIU Almanac 1.30.23
The Shawnee Group Sierra Club is hosting a zoom presentation titled “Natural Resource Damage Assessments & Restorations in Southern Illinois”. The presenter, Carson McNamara, is a restoration biologist of the Contaminant Assessment Section of Illinois Department of Natural Resources. He will discuss a variety of cases and projects with a special focus on those in the southern portion of the state including projects associated with the former Indian Refinery in Lawrenceville County, a heron and egret rookery effort in the Metro-East, and the status of Kaskaskia watershed restorations. The presentation will take place Thursday, February 9th at 7pm.
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
Pritzker announces end date of IL public health emergency
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that the state’s public health emergency will end on May 11, 2023, aligning with the federal government’s decision announced Monday. “Our state’s disaster proclamation and executive orders enabled us to use every resource at our disposal from building up testing...
Pritzker flips on wind farm support
A bill that strips local control from county governments regarding zoning matters on wind and solar energy appears to be close to becoming law. The legislation, which passed in the lame-duck session of the previous Illinois General Assembly, would provide counties with “guardrails” for sighting wind farms, and would create a commission that would oversee and approve wind turbine siting everywhere but Chicago.
COVID emergencies in Illinois will expire May 11, same as federal government
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois's COVID-19 public health emergency is coming to an end on May 11, according to an update from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker announced the move on Tuesday, Jan. 31, following a federal-level announcement from President Biden ending the national emergency on the same date. Illinois is...
The Illinois museum built on Native American burial mounds
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. This story is part of an ongoing series investigating the return of Native American ancestral remains. Sign up for ProPublica’s Repatriation Project newsletter to get updates as they publish and learn more about our reporting. Every day when Logan...
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Governor Signs Renewable Energy Bill
Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill establishing a statewide site selection process for wind and solar projects. The legislation is effective immediately. The new site standards regulate commercial wind energy and solar energy projects. The bill establishes distances from residences, occupied buildings and other property where wind and solar...
CUB challenges Ameren Illinois gas and electric rate increase request
One of Illinois’ utility watchdogs is promising to study a new rate hike request by central and southern Illinois’ largest energy provider. Ameren Illinois has asked the Illinois Commerce Commission for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and is asking for a four-year electric rate hike of about $435.6 million. It is not known yet what that would mean for the average household.
What is the big opportunity surrounding Illinois’ new DNR?
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie Potter talks about the new Illinois Director of Natural Resources and the big opportunity surrounding her. Later he discusses what it’s like to hunt the most physically challenging game bird in North America.
How old is too old to shovel snow?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Each winter in Illinois brings heavy snowfall, but doctors warn that shoveling snow over a certain age could lead to a heart attack. According to USA Today, a study estimated that nearly 200,000 people were sent to the emergency room for snow-shoveling-related health incidents over a 17-year period, or roughly 11,500 […]
Trees Bring Hope, Healing for Western Kentucky Tornado Victims
When two massive tornadoes ravaged rural west Kentucky on the evening of December 10 and the morning of December 11, 2021, aid was immediate. Thousands of volunteers, millions of dollars of donations, and support poured into the counties—many with irreparable damage. As the families began to pick up the...
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
Missouri state housing relief program applicants to be put on a waitlist due to high capacity
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The State Assistance for Housing Relief program (SAFHR) for renters and landlords says new applicants will be put on a waitlist. According to the Missouri Housing Development Commission, the reason for the waitlist is that the SAFHR program has more requests than there are funds available.
Do I legally have to carry an ID in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is a known fact that Illinois residents must have a driver’s license, to get behind the wheel of a car, but do they still need to carry an ID if they are not driving? The short answer is no, they do not. Illinois law, and U.S. law in general, does […]
Winter weather on Monday, January 30, 2023
Icy weather forced several schools to have delayed starts or to cancel school altogether. Find the closing list here. You can also find a link to the Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map here. Most of the frozen precipitation has moved out of the area, but you can check...
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for another round of severe weather in the Ozarks. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. The advisory lasts until 6 p.m. on Wednesday. It includes:. Barry, Mo. Christian, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. McDonald, Mo. Oregon,...
New cars in California must be zero-emissions by 2035. Can the power grid handle it?
California has some of the most ambitious climate goals in the country. And the state is pushing hard to eliminate as many gas-powered vehicles from its roads as quickly as possible. One key goal - that all new cars and light trucks sold in the state be electric by 2035. That's the mandate set out by the California Air Resources Board last year, and it could mean 12 million more EVs on California's roads. Nadia Lopez is an environment reporter with CalMatters, a partner in our California hub newsroom. She's reported recently on the challenges that the state is facing as it tries to reach its climate goals and joins us now. Welcome.
