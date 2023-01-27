Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
The Undertaker Shares Thoughts On WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Michelle McCool's Return, Hardy's Performance
"The Dead Man" was in the house this past Saturday night. WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker was among the many WWE personalities in attendance inside the jam-packed Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas this past weekend. "The Phenom" was at the event in his home state of Texas with...
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 14,451 tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 7,191 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,224 tickets. You...
rajah.com
Jake Roberts Says The Kliq Was Wrong For The Pro Wrestling Business
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he didn't fit in The Kliq and how he wasn't part of The Kliq as they were wrong for the pro wrestling business because their influence and power ran and controlled the WWE at the time.
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the three matches that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) will battle Kevin Knight and KUSHIDA in Tag Team action, Savannah Evans will take on Gisele Shaw in Knockouts Division Singles action and The Design (Deaner, Angels and Kon) and Callihan will face Yuya Uemura, Rich Swann, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.
rajah.com
What Happened After WWE Royal Rumble Ended (Photo), Piper Niven Reacts To WWE Name Change, Cody Rhodes On IMPAULSIVE
- "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be the special guest on the next episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast hosted by WWE Superstar Logan Paul. The new episode will drop this Tuesday, January 31, 2023 wherever you get your podcasts. To promote the appearance, the official Twitter feed of the IMPAULSIVE podcast tweeted out the following post on Sunday.
rajah.com
News On Until When Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Are Signed With The WWE
Fightful Select reports that former IMPACT Wrestling and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) of The O.C. have signed a five-year deal with WWE that will see them remain in the company until 2027. The Good Brothers have competed in promotions all around...
rajah.com
Frankie Kazarian Reveals His Elite Hunter Persona In AEW Was Born Out Of Anger And Aggression
Pro wrestling veteran and former AEW Star Frankie Kazarian recently took part in an IMPACT Press Pass Conference Call, where he talked about a number of topics such as how his Elite Hunter persona in AEW was born out of anger and aggression of how he and Christopher Daniels ended as a team.
rajah.com
Mick Foley Talks How The Film "The Wrestler" Portrayed The Art Of Bleeding
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how you never saw the way pro wrestling legends Abdullah The Butcher and Terry Funk bled in a match because of how lightning quick they were. Mick Foley said:
rajah.com
Mickie James Says She Considers IMPACT Wrestling Her Home
IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Mickie James spoke with SEScoops on a number of topics such as how she considers IMPACT her home because if it wasn't for them she wouldn't be where she is today since they are the ones who gave the pro wrestling legend her first chance.
rajah.com
Bill Apter Hopes The Rock And Seven Bucks Productions Will Buy WWE
Bill Apter of WrestleBinge is hopeful that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions will get invovled with the pending sale of WWE, and he recently shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “The heck with The Rock at WrestleMania. I want to see The Rock and...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Two More Matches For This Wednesday's Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite will see AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defend his title against Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred Match, "Hangman" Adam Page battle Jon Moxley in a Singles Match, Timothy Thatcher take on Bryan Danielson in a Singles Match and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) compete in a Tag Team Match, but there is no word yet on who they will be facing.
rajah.com
Mia Yim Talks About The Camaraderie Among Wrestlers In Women's WWE Locker Room
Mia Yim recently spoke with Denise Salcedo to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about the camaraderie among the wrestlers in the women's locker room in WWE. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com
John Morrison Reveals Who His Favorite Opponent Is
Former WWE Superstar John Morrison recently appeared on Power Up with Tony Horton to discuss a number of topics such as who his favorite opponent is inside of a squared circle. According to Morrison, his favorite opponent is his wife Taya Valkyrie, who he wrestled twice and lost both times to.
rajah.com
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Signs Autographs Ahead Of Smackdown, Best Of Royal Rumble Matches Livestream (Video)
-- Before last nights edition of Smackdown On Fox went live from the The Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre held a signing event. Check out the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the greatest moments in Royal Rumble...
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Tulsa, OK. (1/30/2023)
The road to the WWE Elimination Chamber officially begins tonight. With the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view in the rear view mirror, WWE now switches focus to the build-up to their upcoming premium live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on February 18, 2023, and things get started with tonight's post-Royal Rumble edition of Monday Night Raw.
rajah.com
Summer Rae Comments On Missing Performance Aspect Of Pro Wrestling Business
Summer Rae recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about how she misses the performance aspect of the pro wrestling business. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
rajah.com
WWE No Longer Recognizes Bryan Danielson's Past Royal Rumble Record
Bryan Danielson is no longer the man who holds the record for being in a Royal Rumble match for the longest amount of time. "The American Dragon," who worked for WWE as Daniel Bryan, previously held the record at 76 minutes and 5 seconds in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, however it was not included in the latest "By The Numbers" stats-package for the annual event.
rajah.com
Former WWE Prospect, MLW Star Debuts At AEW TV Taping (Spoiler Photos)
A former WWE prospect and MLW star has made his All Elite Wrestling debut. EJ Nduka, the former WWE prospect and Major League Wrestling competitor worked a match at the taping held today at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. for AEW Dark. Nduka competed in a match against rising star...
rajah.com
Triple H Talks The Rock at WrestleMania; Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes Comment on Royal Rumble Wins
WWE held a post-Royal Rumble press conference with members of the media. Below is a recap written by Mike Johnson, pwinsider:. The first guest was Rhea Ripley. She was asked about her knee. She said it dislocated for a moment and then went back in. She said that she has issues with her knees but her knee is good. She said she can smell blood in her nose.
rajah.com
Cody Rhodes Reveals He Wasn't Fully Medically Cleared Until Day Of WWE Royal Rumble (Video)
"The American Nightmare" likes to take things down to the wire. That's what he did this weekend. Cody Rhodes spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and earning his spot in the main event at WrestleMania and revealed that he wasn't fully medically cleared until the day of the show on Saturday.
Comments / 0