rajah.com
What Happened After WWE Royal Rumble Ended (Photo), Piper Niven Reacts To WWE Name Change, Cody Rhodes On IMPAULSIVE
- "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be the special guest on the next episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast hosted by WWE Superstar Logan Paul. The new episode will drop this Tuesday, January 31, 2023 wherever you get your podcasts. To promote the appearance, the official Twitter feed of the IMPAULSIVE podcast tweeted out the following post on Sunday.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Thinks Seth Rollins Should Be At The Same Level Roman Reigns Is At In The WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how Seth "Freakin" Rollins is such a great wrestler and a talent as well as how he really likes Rollins. Kurt Angle said:. “I really like Seth Rollins. I love the character...
rajah.com
Sami Zayn Talks Nasty Spot That Took Place In A Hell In A Cell Match
Top WWE Star Sami Zayn spoke with The Detroit News on a number of topics such as how he was terrified during a nasty spot in a Hell in a Cell Match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon. Sami Zayn said:. “You’re talking about micro split-second timing. I almost felt...
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Comments On Viral Photo Of Himself Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Cody Rhodes
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was an absolutely terrific event. An "Absolute" must-see for all those who haven't already. Among those who have already witnessed the "Absolute Must-See" event was none other than "Absolute" Ricky Starks himself. The All Elite Wrestling contender, who is also one of Cody Rhodes' best friends...
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (1/27/2023): Sames Auto Arena, Laredo, TX.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back. The build to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view wraps up tonight with the final "go-home" show heading into the first WWE premium live event of the New Year. On tap for tonight's show, which emanates from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, is...
rajah.com
WWE No Longer Recognizes Bryan Danielson's Past Royal Rumble Record
Bryan Danielson is no longer the man who holds the record for being in a Royal Rumble match for the longest amount of time. "The American Dragon," who worked for WWE as Daniel Bryan, previously held the record at 76 minutes and 5 seconds in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, however it was not included in the latest "By The Numbers" stats-package for the annual event.
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- The 10 best moments from Friday evenings Smackdown On Fox are now available on the official YouTube account of World Wrestling Entertainment. Find out whether or not your favorite moment made the list by viewing the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the latest...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Two More Matches For This Wednesday's Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite will see AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defend his title against Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred Match, "Hangman" Adam Page battle Jon Moxley in a Singles Match, Timothy Thatcher take on Bryan Danielson in a Singles Match and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) compete in a Tag Team Match, but there is no word yet on who they will be facing.
rajah.com
Backstage News on The Rock And/Or 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Appearing at WWE's Royal Rumble
-- There is a lot of anticipation for tonight's WWE Royal Rumble, specifically the men's Rumble match or the main event with fans expecting one of The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin at tonight's event. According to fightfulselect.com, talent has noted that they haven't been told anything but that it is a well known fact that WWE wants one of them there with Austin getting more attention lately as WWE upped the amount of money they offered him - in the summer for a match against Brock Lesnar and now significantly more for a match against Roman Reigns.
rajah.com
WWE News: NXT Level Up Highlights, Ric Flair Leads Parade (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest episode of WWE NXT Level Up have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Lola Vice, Dante Chen, and SCRYPTS:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair served as the Grand Marshall at Tampa,...
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 14,451 tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 7,191 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,224 tickets. You...
rajah.com
WWE Royal Rumble Results (1/28/2023): The Alamodome, San Antonio, TX.
WWE's second biggest annual event has arrived. WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas featuring a jam-packed line-up of WWE action. Things start off with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c and leads into the main show at 8/7c. On tap for tonight's show is...
rajah.com
WWE Royal Rumble Preview For Tonight's Show In San Antonio, TX. (1/28/2023)
The road to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view has wrapped up. We have arrived at our destination. WWE Royal Rumble 2023 goes down this evening, Saturday, January 28 starting at 7/6c with the Kickoff Show and leading into the main pay-per-view event at 8/7c. from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
rajah.com
WWE News: Smackdown Superstar Turns 45, Damian Priest On San Antonio Talk Show (Video)
-- A WWE Superstar and Brawling Brutes member is celebrating his birthday today. Ahead of Saturday's WWe Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. the official Twitter acccount of WWE sent birthday wishes to "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus(45):. -- In other WWE news, Monday Night...
rajah.com
Reason Rey Mysterio Never Competed in Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble
-- Despite being scheduled for the match, Rey Mysterio never made it to Saturday's Royal Rumble with Dominik appearing with Rey's mask and ripping it up, implying that he (and the rest of Judgment Day) beat him up backstage, preventing him from being able to wrestle. -- In actuality, according...
rajah.com
Various News: Next Hey! (EW) Guests, WWE The Bump Livestream
WWE Royal Rumble (1/28) * WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens. * Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss. WWE's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event streams live from the Alamodome on Peacock in the United States, and the WWE Network everywhere else. -- In...
rajah.com
Possible Spoiler On More Names For Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match
Some international promotional materials may have led to spoilers on several additional competitors for tonight's 30-man Royal Rumble match. Ahead of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, a graphic being used on international WWE social media accounts includes Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, Otis, Chad Gable, Madcap Moss, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Damian Priest, and Elias as entrants in the Royal Rumble match.
rajah.com
Report: Michael Cole, Corey Graves Legitimately Surprised At Pat McAfee's Return At WWE Royal Rumble
Michael Cole and Corey Graves were legitimately surprised to see Pat McAfee on Saturday night. PWInsider.com is reporting that the WWE production team, most notably commentators Cole and Graves, were surprised by McAfee's return appearance as special commentator at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.
rajah.com
Sami Zayn Reveals He Never Got To Be On Screen With Roman Reigns Until Triple H Took Over Creative
Top WWE Superstar Sami Zayn spoke with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport on a variety of topics such as how he never got to be on screen with current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns until Triple H took the company's creative. Sami Zayn said:. “I can’t say because I...
rajah.com
Backstage Reaction To This Past Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble Event
WWE held their 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last Saturday night from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match kicking off the show and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match headlining the show. "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes would come out of the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match as the winner, while The Tribal Chief would end up retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. Immediately following the main event, Sami Zayn would betray The Bloodline and attack Roman with a chair after The Bloodline laid waste to Kevin Owens only for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to destroy Sami and Jey Uso to walk out of The Bloodline.
