Mick Foley Talks How The Film "The Wrestler" Portrayed The Art Of Bleeding

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how you never saw the way pro wrestling legends Abdullah The Butcher and Terry Funk bled in a match because of how lightning quick they were. Mick Foley said:
Big Bill Says Everyone In AEW Has Been Super Kind and Accommodating To Him

AEW Star Big Bill recently appeared on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how people are a little suspicious of you when you first come into a locker room and how there's a bit of a feeling out process, but everyone in AEW has been super kind and accommodating to him.
Kenny Omega Reacts To High-Praise From Jake "The Snake" Roberts

As noted, Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently offered high-praise to AEW star Kenny Omega, calling one of the AEW Trios Champions one of the best of all-time on his "DDP Snakepit" podcast. "The Cleaner" caught wind of his this praise and surfaced on social media this week to post a...
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Jake Roberts Says The Kliq Was Wrong For The Pro Wrestling Business

WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he didn't fit in The Kliq and how he wasn't part of The Kliq as they were wrong for the pro wrestling business because their influence and power ran and controlled the WWE at the time.
Nick Wayne On How His AEW Signing Came About

Top Indie Star Nick Wayne recently appeared on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he signed with All Elite Wrestling last February when he was 16 years of age and how he will only be able to work with AEW once he turns 18 years old.
Kevin Owens Talks Rumors Of The WWE Possibly Being Sold

Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently spoke with San Antonio Express-News on topics such as how Stephanie McMahon has been nothing but amazing to him during his entire time in the WWE and how he was so happy to see her more at the shows and getting to work with her.
The Godfather Talks About His Raw Is XXX Experience, WWE Legends Contract

Charles Wright, better known to longtime WWE fans as The Godfather, recently appeared on the Universal Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about his experience at the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary show this...
Teddy Long On The Origins Of His "Holla, Holla, Holla" Catchphrase

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on Mike Chioda's "Monday Mailbag" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as where he got the dance he used to do during his time in the company. Teddy Long said:. “I got that little dance from my grandson. We bought...
Eric Bischoff Talks Putting Buff Bagwell In The nWo

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as his decision of putting Buff Bagwell in the nWo and how there could have been a great backstory. Eric Bischoff said:. “I think putting...
Roxanne Perez Talks About Saraya Being Huge Inspiration For Her

Roxanne Perez recently appeared as a guest on the Faction 919 podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE NXT. During the discussion, the reigning NXT Women's Champion spoke about AEW women's competitor Saraya being a huge inspiration to her. Featured below are some of the...
RJ City Talks Hey! (EW), More

Hey! (EW) host RJ City wants to go one on one with Bow Wow. During his recent chat with Digital Spy, RJ explained how he started working with AEW. City also discussed the feud between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Bow Wow, as well as so much more. Featured below...
NJPW STRONG: Nemesis Night 4 Results (01/28): Los Angeles, California

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently had the fourth day of their STRONG: Nemesis Event, which took place inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw current STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser defend his title against Peter Avalon in the main event. NJPW STRONG takes place every Saturday night on NJPW World and FITE TV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sami Zayn Talks Nasty Spot That Took Place In A Hell In A Cell Match

Top WWE Star Sami Zayn spoke with The Detroit News on a number of topics such as how he was terrified during a nasty spot in a Hell in a Cell Match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon. Sami Zayn said:. “You’re talking about micro split-second timing. I almost felt...
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Working With Vince Russo In TNA

During the latest recording of his own My World with Jeff Jarrett, WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett reflected on the early days of TNA. The current All Elite Wrestling Director of Business Development and in-ring talent also shared his thoughts on Vince Russo, and so much more. Featured below...
John Morrison Reveals Who His Favorite Opponent Is

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison recently appeared on Power Up with Tony Horton to discuss a number of topics such as who his favorite opponent is inside of a squared circle. According to Morrison, his favorite opponent is his wife Taya Valkyrie, who he wrestled twice and lost both times to.

