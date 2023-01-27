Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Jake Roberts Says The Kliq Was Wrong For The Pro Wrestling Business
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he didn't fit in The Kliq and how he wasn't part of The Kliq as they were wrong for the pro wrestling business because their influence and power ran and controlled the WWE at the time.
rajah.com
The Undertaker Shares Thoughts On WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Michelle McCool's Return, Hardy's Performance
"The Dead Man" was in the house this past Saturday night. WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker was among the many WWE personalities in attendance inside the jam-packed Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas this past weekend. "The Phenom" was at the event in his home state of Texas with...
rajah.com
Bianca Belair Talks About Her Match Against Alexa Bliss At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
"The EST of WWE" is ready for the first premium live event for WWE of the New Year. Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night, the Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair spoke with Wrestling Inc. for an interview. During...
rajah.com
Hugo Savinovich Says WWE And AEW Are Not Catering To The Hispanic Market
Legendary pro wrestling commentator and former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as doing Spanish commentary in the WWE during the Attitude Era. Hugo Savinovich said:. “It’s one of the biggest moments in our industry, and Carlos and I...
rajah.com
D-Von Dudley Says He Regrets Not Being Able To Work With The Briscoes
WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley took part in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars and discussed a variety of topics such as how he never met Jay Briscoe, but he was actually training at the Team 3D Academy as well as how one of his biggest regrets was him and Bubba Ray Dudley not being able to work with The Briscoes.
rajah.com
WWE News: NXT Level Up Highlights, Ric Flair Leads Parade (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest episode of WWE NXT Level Up have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Lola Vice, Dante Chen, and SCRYPTS:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair served as the Grand Marshall at Tampa,...
rajah.com
News On Until When Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Are Signed With The WWE
Fightful Select reports that former IMPACT Wrestling and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) of The O.C. have signed a five-year deal with WWE that will see them remain in the company until 2027. The Good Brothers have competed in promotions all around...
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- The 10 best moments from Friday evenings Smackdown On Fox are now available on the official YouTube account of World Wrestling Entertainment. Find out whether or not your favorite moment made the list by viewing the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the latest...
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Comments On Viral Photo Of Himself Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Cody Rhodes
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was an absolutely terrific event. An "Absolute" must-see for all those who haven't already. Among those who have already witnessed the "Absolute Must-See" event was none other than "Absolute" Ricky Starks himself. The All Elite Wrestling contender, who is also one of Cody Rhodes' best friends...
rajah.com
Report: Michael Cole, Corey Graves Legitimately Surprised At Pat McAfee's Return At WWE Royal Rumble
Michael Cole and Corey Graves were legitimately surprised to see Pat McAfee on Saturday night. PWInsider.com is reporting that the WWE production team, most notably commentators Cole and Graves, were surprised by McAfee's return appearance as special commentator at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.
rajah.com
Cody Rhodes Reveals He Wasn't Fully Medically Cleared Until Day Of WWE Royal Rumble (Video)
"The American Nightmare" likes to take things down to the wire. That's what he did this weekend. Cody Rhodes spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and earning his spot in the main event at WrestleMania and revealed that he wasn't fully medically cleared until the day of the show on Saturday.
rajah.com
Various News: Full Royal Rumble Highlights, Latest Hey! (EW)
-- Following Saturday evening's epic Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San, Antonio Texas, the full highlights from the annual show have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, footage of the latest edition of RJ City's...
rajah.com
Arn Anderson Weighs In On 1991 Battle With “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton
During the latest recording of The Arn Show, current All Elite Wrestling manager and WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson shared his thoughts on a May 1991 collision with Bobby Eaton. Arn also discussed spot calling, and so much more. Highlights from the podcast are featured below. On the TV...
rajah.com
Reason Rey Mysterio Never Competed in Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble
-- Despite being scheduled for the match, Rey Mysterio never made it to Saturday's Royal Rumble with Dominik appearing with Rey's mask and ripping it up, implying that he (and the rest of Judgment Day) beat him up backstage, preventing him from being able to wrestle. -- In actuality, according...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Talks How The Film "The Wrestler" Portrayed The Art Of Bleeding
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how you never saw the way pro wrestling legends Abdullah The Butcher and Terry Funk bled in a match because of how lightning quick they were. Mick Foley said:
rajah.com
Nia Jax, Chelsea Green Make Their Returns to WWE in Women's Royal Rumble Match
-- After a few months of speculation, Chelsea Green finally made her return to WWE last night in the women's Royal Rumble match though she lasted only a short period of time before being eliminated. Green - rumored to have signed a WWE contract dating back to October - is said to be playing some sort of comedic "Karen" character and she had that on full display following her elimination as seen in the video below:
rajah.com
Sami Zayn Talks Nasty Spot That Took Place In A Hell In A Cell Match
Top WWE Star Sami Zayn spoke with The Detroit News on a number of topics such as how he was terrified during a nasty spot in a Hell in a Cell Match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon. Sami Zayn said:. “You’re talking about micro split-second timing. I almost felt...
rajah.com
What Happened After WWE Royal Rumble Ended (Photo), Piper Niven Reacts To WWE Name Change, Cody Rhodes On IMPAULSIVE
- "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be the special guest on the next episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast hosted by WWE Superstar Logan Paul. The new episode will drop this Tuesday, January 31, 2023 wherever you get your podcasts. To promote the appearance, the official Twitter feed of the IMPAULSIVE podcast tweeted out the following post on Sunday.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Talks Putting Buff Bagwell In The nWo
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as his decision of putting Buff Bagwell in the nWo and how there could have been a great backstory. Eric Bischoff said:. “I think putting...
rajah.com
Frankie Kazarian Reveals His Elite Hunter Persona In AEW Was Born Out Of Anger And Aggression
Pro wrestling veteran and former AEW Star Frankie Kazarian recently took part in an IMPACT Press Pass Conference Call, where he talked about a number of topics such as how his Elite Hunter persona in AEW was born out of anger and aggression of how he and Christopher Daniels ended as a team.
Comments / 0