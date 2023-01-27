Read full article on original website
NJPW STRONG: Nemesis Night 4 Results (01/28): Los Angeles, California
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently had the fourth day of their STRONG: Nemesis Event, which took place inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw current STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser defend his title against Peter Avalon in the main event. NJPW STRONG takes place every Saturday night on NJPW World and FITE TV.
Ricky Starks Comments On Viral Photo Of Himself Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Cody Rhodes
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was an absolutely terrific event. An "Absolute" must-see for all those who haven't already. Among those who have already witnessed the "Absolute Must-See" event was none other than "Absolute" Ricky Starks himself. The All Elite Wrestling contender, who is also one of Cody Rhodes' best friends...
What Happened After WWE Royal Rumble Ended (Photo), Piper Niven Reacts To WWE Name Change, Cody Rhodes On IMPAULSIVE
- "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be the special guest on the next episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast hosted by WWE Superstar Logan Paul. The new episode will drop this Tuesday, January 31, 2023 wherever you get your podcasts. To promote the appearance, the official Twitter feed of the IMPAULSIVE podcast tweeted out the following post on Sunday.
News On Until When Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Are Signed With The WWE
Fightful Select reports that former IMPACT Wrestling and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) of The O.C. have signed a five-year deal with WWE that will see them remain in the company until 2027. The Good Brothers have competed in promotions all around...
Sonya Deville Shows Off Nasty Cut She Suffered During Women's Royal Rumble Match (Photo)
Pro wrestling is a tough business. Saturday night's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view was a good reminder of this for Sonya Deville. The women's wrestling star took to social media after her performance in the women's Royal Rumble match, showing off a photo of a nasty cut she suffered during the bout.
Arn Anderson Says Both Brian Pillman Jr. And Brock Anderson's Singles Careers Are Going Nowhere
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “Ask Arn Anything” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how based on his tag team experience some of the best teams in the history of wrestling were two guys that were completely different from each other.
Hugo Savinovich Says WWE And AEW Are Not Catering To The Hispanic Market
Legendary pro wrestling commentator and former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as doing Spanish commentary in the WWE during the Attitude Era. Hugo Savinovich said:. “It’s one of the biggest moments in our industry, and Carlos and I...
Kurt Angle Thinks Seth Rollins Should Be At The Same Level Roman Reigns Is At In The WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how Seth "Freakin" Rollins is such a great wrestler and a talent as well as how he really likes Rollins. Kurt Angle said:. “I really like Seth Rollins. I love the character...
The Undertaker Shares Thoughts On WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Michelle McCool's Return, Hardy's Performance
"The Dead Man" was in the house this past Saturday night. WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker was among the many WWE personalities in attendance inside the jam-packed Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas this past weekend. "The Phenom" was at the event in his home state of Texas with...
Mick Foley Talks How The Film "The Wrestler" Portrayed The Art Of Bleeding
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how you never saw the way pro wrestling legends Abdullah The Butcher and Terry Funk bled in a match because of how lightning quick they were. Mick Foley said:
ROH Ring Announcer Bobby Cruise Gives High-Praise To Tony Khan For Getting Jay Tribute Show On TBS
Bobby Cruise recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the ROH ring announcer gave high-praise to AEW and ROH President Tony Khan for getting the Jay Briscoe Tribute on the air. Featured below are some of...
Cody Rhodes Reveals He Wasn't Fully Medically Cleared Until Day Of WWE Royal Rumble (Video)
"The American Nightmare" likes to take things down to the wire. That's what he did this weekend. Cody Rhodes spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and earning his spot in the main event at WrestleMania and revealed that he wasn't fully medically cleared until the day of the show on Saturday.
Backstage Reaction To This Past Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble Event
WWE held their 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last Saturday night from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match kicking off the show and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match headlining the show. "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes would come out of the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match as the winner, while The Tribal Chief would end up retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. Immediately following the main event, Sami Zayn would betray The Bloodline and attack Roman with a chair after The Bloodline laid waste to Kevin Owens only for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to destroy Sami and Jey Uso to walk out of The Bloodline.
Sami Zayn Talks Nasty Spot That Took Place In A Hell In A Cell Match
Top WWE Star Sami Zayn spoke with The Detroit News on a number of topics such as how he was terrified during a nasty spot in a Hell in a Cell Match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon. Sami Zayn said:. “You’re talking about micro split-second timing. I almost felt...
Sami Zayn Talks The Tragic Passing Of Jay Briscoe
Top WWE Superstar Sami Zayn spoke with Ariel Helwani on a number of topics such as how it takes him a little time to process terrible news of someone passing away and how he has this delayed effect after hearing the horrible news. Sami Zayn said:. “Sometimes, I almost wonder...
WWE No Longer Recognizes Bryan Danielson's Past Royal Rumble Record
Bryan Danielson is no longer the man who holds the record for being in a Royal Rumble match for the longest amount of time. "The American Dragon," who worked for WWE as Daniel Bryan, previously held the record at 76 minutes and 5 seconds in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, however it was not included in the latest "By The Numbers" stats-package for the annual event.
Bill Apter Hopes The Rock And Seven Bucks Productions Will Buy WWE
Bill Apter of WrestleBinge is hopeful that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions will get invovled with the pending sale of WWE, and he recently shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “The heck with The Rock at WrestleMania. I want to see The Rock and...
"Speedball" Mike Bailey Reflects On Time In WWE NXT, Says He Wants To Remain In IMPACT
"Speedball" Mike Bailey recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his time in WWE NXT, as well as how he wants to remain with IMPACT Wrestling going forward. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
Kenny Omega Reacts To High-Praise From Jake "The Snake" Roberts
As noted, Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently offered high-praise to AEW star Kenny Omega, calling one of the AEW Trios Champions one of the best of all-time on his "DDP Snakepit" podcast. "The Cleaner" caught wind of his this praise and surfaced on social media this week to post a...
Tony Khan Talks About Adam Cole's Return To AEW
Adam Cole's health was the first and foremost priority to All Elite Wrestling when dealing with the recovery and return of the beloved pro wrestling veteran. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on 98 Rock in Baltimore, Maryland and spoke about this during the interview.
