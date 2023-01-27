ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

rajah.com

Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 14,451 tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 7,191 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,224 tickets. You...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rajah.com

Various News: Full Royal Rumble Highlights, Latest Hey! (EW)

-- Following Saturday evening's epic Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San, Antonio Texas, the full highlights from the annual show have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, footage of the latest edition of RJ City's...
rajah.com

Nick Wayne On How His AEW Signing Came About

Top Indie Star Nick Wayne recently appeared on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he signed with All Elite Wrestling last February when he was 16 years of age and how he will only be able to work with AEW once he turns 18 years old.
rajah.com

News On Until When Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Are Signed With The WWE

Fightful Select reports that former IMPACT Wrestling and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) of The O.C. have signed a five-year deal with WWE that will see them remain in the company until 2027. The Good Brothers have competed in promotions all around...
rajah.com

WWE News: NXT Level Up Highlights, Ric Flair Leads Parade (Video)

-- Highlights from the latest episode of WWE NXT Level Up have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Lola Vice, Dante Chen, and SCRYPTS:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair served as the Grand Marshall at Tampa,...
FLORIDA STATE
rajah.com

Hugo Savinovich Says WWE And AEW Are Not Catering To The Hispanic Market

Legendary pro wrestling commentator and former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as doing Spanish commentary in the WWE during the Attitude Era. Hugo Savinovich said:. “It’s one of the biggest moments in our industry, and Carlos and I...
rajah.com

Various News: Next Hey! (EW) Guests, WWE The Bump Livestream

WWE Royal Rumble (1/28) * WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens. * Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss. WWE's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event streams live from the Alamodome on Peacock in the United States, and the WWE Network everywhere else. -- In...
rajah.com

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Attendance Revealed

The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas was packed on Saturday night, January 28, 2023. It was announced during the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. that 51,338 fans packed the house for this year's special event. Check out our complete WWE...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
rajah.com

NJPW STRONG: Nemesis Night 4 Results (01/28): Los Angeles, California

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently had the fourth day of their STRONG: Nemesis Event, which took place inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw current STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser defend his title against Peter Avalon in the main event. NJPW STRONG takes place every Saturday night on NJPW World and FITE TV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rajah.com

Bill Apter Hopes The Rock And Seven Bucks Productions Will Buy WWE

Bill Apter of WrestleBinge is hopeful that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions will get invovled with the pending sale of WWE, and he recently shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “The heck with The Rock at WrestleMania. I want to see The Rock and...
rajah.com

Viewership For The January 15th Episode Of WOW (Women Of Wrestling)

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the January 15 episode of WOW (Women of Wrestling) was able to draw a total of 308,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which had virtually no difference to last week's viewership numbers. The January 15 episode of WOW marks the 6th week the viewership was over 300,000, which is higher than when WOW was averaging about 200,000 viewers in the early weeks of the show.
rajah.com

AEW Rampage Results (1/27/2023): Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY.

It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening with the latest installment of their AEW Rampage series. On tap for tonight's one-hour AEW on TNT program from Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. is "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta, Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action and Emi Sakura takes on AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter in a Women's Title Eliminator.
LEXINGTON, KY
rajah.com

Report: Michael Cole, Corey Graves Legitimately Surprised At Pat McAfee's Return At WWE Royal Rumble

Michael Cole and Corey Graves were legitimately surprised to see Pat McAfee on Saturday night. PWInsider.com is reporting that the WWE production team, most notably commentators Cole and Graves, were surprised by McAfee's return appearance as special commentator at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
rajah.com

WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)

-- The 10 best moments from Friday evenings Smackdown On Fox are now available on the official YouTube account of World Wrestling Entertainment. Find out whether or not your favorite moment made the list by viewing the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the latest...

