Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Related
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 14,451 tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 7,191 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,224 tickets. You...
rajah.com
Former WWE Prospect, MLW Star Debuts At AEW TV Taping (Spoiler Photos)
A former WWE prospect and MLW star has made his All Elite Wrestling debut. EJ Nduka, the former WWE prospect and Major League Wrestling competitor worked a match at the taping held today at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. for AEW Dark. Nduka competed in a match against rising star...
rajah.com
Various News: Full Royal Rumble Highlights, Latest Hey! (EW)
-- Following Saturday evening's epic Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San, Antonio Texas, the full highlights from the annual show have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, footage of the latest edition of RJ City's...
rajah.com
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Signs Autographs Ahead Of Smackdown, Best Of Royal Rumble Matches Livestream (Video)
-- Before last nights edition of Smackdown On Fox went live from the The Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre held a signing event. Check out the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the greatest moments in Royal Rumble...
rajah.com
Nick Wayne On How His AEW Signing Came About
Top Indie Star Nick Wayne recently appeared on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he signed with All Elite Wrestling last February when he was 16 years of age and how he will only be able to work with AEW once he turns 18 years old.
rajah.com
News On Until When Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Are Signed With The WWE
Fightful Select reports that former IMPACT Wrestling and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) of The O.C. have signed a five-year deal with WWE that will see them remain in the company until 2027. The Good Brothers have competed in promotions all around...
rajah.com
WWE News: NXT Level Up Highlights, Ric Flair Leads Parade (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest episode of WWE NXT Level Up have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Lola Vice, Dante Chen, and SCRYPTS:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair served as the Grand Marshall at Tampa,...
rajah.com
Hugo Savinovich Says WWE And AEW Are Not Catering To The Hispanic Market
Legendary pro wrestling commentator and former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as doing Spanish commentary in the WWE during the Attitude Era. Hugo Savinovich said:. “It’s one of the biggest moments in our industry, and Carlos and I...
rajah.com
Various News: Next Hey! (EW) Guests, WWE The Bump Livestream
WWE Royal Rumble (1/28) * WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens. * Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss. WWE's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event streams live from the Alamodome on Peacock in the United States, and the WWE Network everywhere else. -- In...
rajah.com
Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz Added To MLW Superfight 2023 This Saturday In Philadelphia, PA.
You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming Major League Wrestling special event coming up this weekend. Ahead of the first premium live event of the New Year for the promotion, MLW Superfight 2023 on Saturday, February 4, a women's singles bout pitting Billie Starkz one-on-one against Taya Valkyrie has been announced.
rajah.com
WWE Royal Rumble Preview For Tonight's Show In San Antonio, TX. (1/28/2023)
The road to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view has wrapped up. We have arrived at our destination. WWE Royal Rumble 2023 goes down this evening, Saturday, January 28 starting at 7/6c with the Kickoff Show and leading into the main pay-per-view event at 8/7c. from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
rajah.com
WWE News: Smackdown Superstar Turns 45, Damian Priest On San Antonio Talk Show (Video)
-- A WWE Superstar and Brawling Brutes member is celebrating his birthday today. Ahead of Saturday's WWe Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. the official Twitter acccount of WWE sent birthday wishes to "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus(45):. -- In other WWE news, Monday Night...
rajah.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Attendance Revealed
The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas was packed on Saturday night, January 28, 2023. It was announced during the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. that 51,338 fans packed the house for this year's special event. Check out our complete WWE...
rajah.com
NJPW STRONG: Nemesis Night 4 Results (01/28): Los Angeles, California
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently had the fourth day of their STRONG: Nemesis Event, which took place inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw current STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser defend his title against Peter Avalon in the main event. NJPW STRONG takes place every Saturday night on NJPW World and FITE TV.
rajah.com
Bill Apter Hopes The Rock And Seven Bucks Productions Will Buy WWE
Bill Apter of WrestleBinge is hopeful that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions will get invovled with the pending sale of WWE, and he recently shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “The heck with The Rock at WrestleMania. I want to see The Rock and...
rajah.com
Viewership For The January 15th Episode Of WOW (Women Of Wrestling)
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the January 15 episode of WOW (Women of Wrestling) was able to draw a total of 308,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which had virtually no difference to last week's viewership numbers. The January 15 episode of WOW marks the 6th week the viewership was over 300,000, which is higher than when WOW was averaging about 200,000 viewers in the early weeks of the show.
rajah.com
Frankie Kazarian Reveals His Elite Hunter Persona In AEW Was Born Out Of Anger And Aggression
Pro wrestling veteran and former AEW Star Frankie Kazarian recently took part in an IMPACT Press Pass Conference Call, where he talked about a number of topics such as how his Elite Hunter persona in AEW was born out of anger and aggression of how he and Christopher Daniels ended as a team.
rajah.com
AEW Rampage Results (1/27/2023): Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY.
It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening with the latest installment of their AEW Rampage series. On tap for tonight's one-hour AEW on TNT program from Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. is "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta, Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action and Emi Sakura takes on AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter in a Women's Title Eliminator.
rajah.com
Report: Michael Cole, Corey Graves Legitimately Surprised At Pat McAfee's Return At WWE Royal Rumble
Michael Cole and Corey Graves were legitimately surprised to see Pat McAfee on Saturday night. PWInsider.com is reporting that the WWE production team, most notably commentators Cole and Graves, were surprised by McAfee's return appearance as special commentator at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- The 10 best moments from Friday evenings Smackdown On Fox are now available on the official YouTube account of World Wrestling Entertainment. Find out whether or not your favorite moment made the list by viewing the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the latest...
Comments / 0