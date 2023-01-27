Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the January 15 episode of WOW (Women of Wrestling) was able to draw a total of 308,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which had virtually no difference to last week's viewership numbers. The January 15 episode of WOW marks the 6th week the viewership was over 300,000, which is higher than when WOW was averaging about 200,000 viewers in the early weeks of the show.

1 DAY AGO