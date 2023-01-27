Read full article on original website
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
rajah.com
NJPW STRONG: Nemesis Night 4 Results (01/28): Los Angeles, California
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently had the fourth day of their STRONG: Nemesis Event, which took place inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw current STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser defend his title against Peter Avalon in the main event. NJPW STRONG takes place every Saturday night on NJPW World and FITE TV.
rajah.com
The Undertaker Shares Thoughts On WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Michelle McCool's Return, Hardy's Performance
"The Dead Man" was in the house this past Saturday night. WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker was among the many WWE personalities in attendance inside the jam-packed Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas this past weekend. "The Phenom" was at the event in his home state of Texas with...
rajah.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Attendance Revealed
The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas was packed on Saturday night, January 28, 2023. It was announced during the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. that 51,338 fans packed the house for this year's special event. Check out our complete WWE...
rajah.com
Mia Yim Talks About The Camaraderie Among Wrestlers In Women's WWE Locker Room
Mia Yim recently spoke with Denise Salcedo to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about the camaraderie among the wrestlers in the women's locker room in WWE. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com
News On Until When Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Are Signed With The WWE
Fightful Select reports that former IMPACT Wrestling and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) of The O.C. have signed a five-year deal with WWE that will see them remain in the company until 2027. The Good Brothers have competed in promotions all around...
rajah.com
Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz Added To MLW Superfight 2023 This Saturday In Philadelphia, PA.
You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming Major League Wrestling special event coming up this weekend. Ahead of the first premium live event of the New Year for the promotion, MLW Superfight 2023 on Saturday, February 4, a women's singles bout pitting Billie Starkz one-on-one against Taya Valkyrie has been announced.
rajah.com
Will Ospreay Reveals Goals For 2023, Talks About Gaining Attention For NJPW & More
Will Ospreay recently spoke with Tokyo Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the decorated international pro wrestling veteran spoke about gaining attention for New Japan Pro Wrestling through his work, losing titles recently and his goals for 2023. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Two More Matches For This Wednesday's Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite will see AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defend his title against Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred Match, "Hangman" Adam Page battle Jon Moxley in a Singles Match, Timothy Thatcher take on Bryan Danielson in a Singles Match and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) compete in a Tag Team Match, but there is no word yet on who they will be facing.
rajah.com
Kenny Omega Says He Is Still Feeling The Effects Of The WK17 And Escalera De La Muerte Matches
Top AEW Star and one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions Kenny Omega spoke with Comicbook.com on a variety of topics such as feeling pretty good prior to competing in the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Match against Will Ospreay and the Escalera De La Muerte Match with The Young Bucks against Death Triangle, but thinking he can no longer be 100% again after that.
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the three matches that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) will battle Kevin Knight and KUSHIDA in Tag Team action, Savannah Evans will take on Gisele Shaw in Knockouts Division Singles action and The Design (Deaner, Angels and Kon) and Callihan will face Yuya Uemura, Rich Swann, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.
rajah.com
Report: Michael Cole, Corey Graves Legitimately Surprised At Pat McAfee's Return At WWE Royal Rumble
Michael Cole and Corey Graves were legitimately surprised to see Pat McAfee on Saturday night. PWInsider.com is reporting that the WWE production team, most notably commentators Cole and Graves, were surprised by McAfee's return appearance as special commentator at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.
rajah.com
NJPW Road To The New Beginning Night 4 Results (01/28): Ibaraki, Japan
NJPW recently had the fourth day of their Road To The New Beginning Event, which emanated from inside the Koga City Yes Central Athletic Park Hanamomo Gymnasium in Ibaraki, Japan. The show saw YOH, Shota Umino, Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe and Kazuchika Okada face Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI of Los Ingobernables de Japon in a 10-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Big Bill Reveals NJPW Star He Wants Match With, Aspirations To Pursue Stand-Up Comedy Career
Big Bill wants to be a big stand-up comedy act. The pro wrestling veteran formerly known as Will Morrissey recently appeared as a guest on the Comedy Store Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about wanting a match...
rajah.com
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Signs Autographs Ahead Of Smackdown, Best Of Royal Rumble Matches Livestream (Video)
-- Before last nights edition of Smackdown On Fox went live from the The Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre held a signing event. Check out the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the greatest moments in Royal Rumble...
rajah.com
More Possible Names For Tonight's Royal Rumble Matches (Potential Spoilers)
-- Fightfulselect.com is reporting that several wrestlers are speculating that Pat McAfee could be back with WWE soon, possibly as early as tonight's Royal Rumble by competing in the men's match. -- Dana Brooke was heard speaking as if he was going to be competing in the Royal Rumble. Shotzi...
rajah.com
Rhea Ripley Talks About WWE Putting Women's Royal Rumble On After Men's Once Again
Rhea Ripley is headed to WrestleMania. After her victory in the women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night, The Judgment Day member spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport for a post-show interview backstage at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
rajah.com
WWE News: NXT Level Up Highlights, Ric Flair Leads Parade (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest episode of WWE NXT Level Up have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Lola Vice, Dante Chen, and SCRYPTS:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair served as the Grand Marshall at Tampa,...
rajah.com
Road Dogg On Who Came Up With The Idea To Start Having A Women's Royal Rumble Match
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as who came up with the idea to start having a Women’s Royal Rumble Match.
rajah.com
AEW Dark Night Session Taping Results From Universal Studios In Orlando, FL. (Spoilers)
All Elite Wrestling held a round of television tapings at Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Saturday night, January 28, 2023. The following matches were taped during the night session taping for future episodes of AEW Dark. * The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake, Anthony Henry) defeated Jay Malachi...
rajah.com
Jay Briscoe's Funeral Will Be Streaming Live On Youtube Later Today
It was previously reported that pro wrestling legend Jay Briscoe passed away last Tuesday, January 17 due to a car accident. A tribute show would then be held for the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, which was aired for free on ROH's Honor Club and the official ROH YouTube channel. Jay's brother Mark would then get a compete in the main event of last Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, when he faced Jay Lethal in Singles action.
