All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite will see AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defend his title against Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred Match, "Hangman" Adam Page battle Jon Moxley in a Singles Match, Timothy Thatcher take on Bryan Danielson in a Singles Match and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) compete in a Tag Team Match, but there is no word yet on who they will be facing.

