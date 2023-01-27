ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

NJPW STRONG: Nemesis Night 4 Results (01/28): Los Angeles, California

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently had the fourth day of their STRONG: Nemesis Event, which took place inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw current STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser defend his title against Peter Avalon in the main event. NJPW STRONG takes place every Saturday night on NJPW World and FITE TV.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Attendance Revealed

The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas was packed on Saturday night, January 28, 2023. It was announced during the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. that 51,338 fans packed the house for this year's special event. Check out our complete WWE...
News On Until When Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Are Signed With The WWE

Fightful Select reports that former IMPACT Wrestling and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) of The O.C. have signed a five-year deal with WWE that will see them remain in the company until 2027. The Good Brothers have competed in promotions all around...
Will Ospreay Reveals Goals For 2023, Talks About Gaining Attention For NJPW & More

Will Ospreay recently spoke with Tokyo Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the decorated international pro wrestling veteran spoke about gaining attention for New Japan Pro Wrestling through his work, losing titles recently and his goals for 2023. Featured below are some of...
AEW Announces Two More Matches For This Wednesday's Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite will see AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defend his title against Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred Match, "Hangman" Adam Page battle Jon Moxley in a Singles Match, Timothy Thatcher take on Bryan Danielson in a Singles Match and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) compete in a Tag Team Match, but there is no word yet on who they will be facing.
Kenny Omega Says He Is Still Feeling The Effects Of The WK17 And Escalera De La Muerte Matches

Top AEW Star and one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions Kenny Omega spoke with Comicbook.com on a variety of topics such as feeling pretty good prior to competing in the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Match against Will Ospreay and the Escalera De La Muerte Match with The Young Bucks against Death Triangle, but thinking he can no longer be 100% again after that.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Episode

IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the three matches that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) will battle Kevin Knight and KUSHIDA in Tag Team action, Savannah Evans will take on Gisele Shaw in Knockouts Division Singles action and The Design (Deaner, Angels and Kon) and Callihan will face Yuya Uemura, Rich Swann, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.
Report: Michael Cole, Corey Graves Legitimately Surprised At Pat McAfee's Return At WWE Royal Rumble

Michael Cole and Corey Graves were legitimately surprised to see Pat McAfee on Saturday night. PWInsider.com is reporting that the WWE production team, most notably commentators Cole and Graves, were surprised by McAfee's return appearance as special commentator at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.
NJPW Road To The New Beginning Night 4 Results (01/28): Ibaraki, Japan

NJPW recently had the fourth day of their Road To The New Beginning Event, which emanated from inside the Koga City Yes Central Athletic Park Hanamomo Gymnasium in Ibaraki, Japan. The show saw YOH, Shota Umino, Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe and Kazuchika Okada face Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI of Los Ingobernables de Japon in a 10-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
WWE News: NXT Level Up Highlights, Ric Flair Leads Parade (Video)

-- Highlights from the latest episode of WWE NXT Level Up have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Lola Vice, Dante Chen, and SCRYPTS:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair served as the Grand Marshall at Tampa,...
Jay Briscoe's Funeral Will Be Streaming Live On Youtube Later Today

It was previously reported that pro wrestling legend Jay Briscoe passed away last Tuesday, January 17 due to a car accident. A tribute show would then be held for the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, which was aired for free on ROH's Honor Club and the official ROH YouTube channel. Jay's brother Mark would then get a compete in the main event of last Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, when he faced Jay Lethal in Singles action.

