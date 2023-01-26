ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
rajah.com

Mick Foley Talks How The Film "The Wrestler" Portrayed The Art Of Bleeding

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how you never saw the way pro wrestling legends Abdullah The Butcher and Terry Funk bled in a match because of how lightning quick they were. Mick Foley said:
rajah.com

Tony Schiavone Says William Regal Is One Of The Most Valuable People You Can Have

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how pro wrestling legend William Regal is one of the most valuable people you can have in any wrestling promotion. Tony Schiavone said:. “Regal is one...
rajah.com

Arn Anderson On The Difference Between Taking Bumps And Selling

WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “The Arn Show” podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how if you sell everything the way it should be then the pro wrestling business will be easy to follow.
rajah.com

Arn Anderson Weighs In On 1991 Battle With “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton

During the latest recording of The Arn Show, current All Elite Wrestling manager and WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson shared his thoughts on a May 1991 collision with Bobby Eaton. Arn also discussed spot calling, and so much more. Highlights from the podcast are featured below. On the TV...
rajah.com

Triple H Talks The Rock at WrestleMania; Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes Comment on Royal Rumble Wins

WWE held a post-Royal Rumble press conference with members of the media. Below is a recap written by Mike Johnson, pwinsider:. The first guest was Rhea Ripley. She was asked about her knee. She said it dislocated for a moment and then went back in. She said that she has issues with her knees but her knee is good. She said she can smell blood in her nose.
rajah.com

Zelina Vega Reveals Surgery She Underwent Last May, Talks About The Injury

Zelina Vega recently appeared as a guest on the "Anna Faris Is Unqualified" podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the Legado Del Fantasma member spoke about undergoing surgery for an injury she suffered back in May of 2022. Featured below are...
rajah.com

Cody Rhodes Reveals He Wasn't Fully Medically Cleared Until Day Of WWE Royal Rumble (Video)

"The American Nightmare" likes to take things down to the wire. That's what he did this weekend. Cody Rhodes spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and earning his spot in the main event at WrestleMania and revealed that he wasn't fully medically cleared until the day of the show on Saturday.
rajah.com

Booker T Says He Is Working On Getting NXT Talent Down To Reality Of Wrestling

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as what he thinks about the late Jay Briscoe. “I never met Jay Briscoe, but one thing, you can always tell a person’s character in this business very, very quick. I have not heard one person have a bad thing to say about this dude in my whole time I’ve heard about the Briscoe Brothers. Nothing but how stand up they are and that these guys go out and get the work done. Of course, one of the guys, you know, they never really got their break because of a post, because of a tweet. That’s one thing I always want to talk to these young people about. Do not put anything out there that you don’t need to be putting out there because it can come back to haunt you for the rest of your life. These guys were great as a tag team. I’ve heard guys praise them as far as their in-ring prowess as far as being able to go out there and make it work in the middle of that ring. It’s a damn shame that they didn’t get a chance to work in WWE. It’s a damn shame they didn’t get a chance to work on AEW TV. But, to still be remembered the way he has been, lets me know a whole lot about this dude, so I just want to say condolences to the family.”
rajah.com

Kevin Nash Says He Was Asked To Make An Appearance At WWE RAW XXX

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how he was generously asked by Bruce Prichard to make an appearance at WWE RAW XXX, but he turned it down. Kevin Nash said:. “I...
rajah.com

Nick Wayne On How His AEW Signing Came About

Top Indie Star Nick Wayne recently appeared on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he signed with All Elite Wrestling last February when he was 16 years of age and how he will only be able to work with AEW once he turns 18 years old.

