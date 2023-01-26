Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Mick Foley Talks How The Film "The Wrestler" Portrayed The Art Of Bleeding
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how you never saw the way pro wrestling legends Abdullah The Butcher and Terry Funk bled in a match because of how lightning quick they were. Mick Foley said:
Arn Anderson Says Both Brian Pillman Jr. And Brock Anderson's Singles Careers Are Going Nowhere
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “Ask Arn Anything” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how based on his tag team experience some of the best teams in the history of wrestling were two guys that were completely different from each other.
Tony Schiavone Says William Regal Is One Of The Most Valuable People You Can Have
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how pro wrestling legend William Regal is one of the most valuable people you can have in any wrestling promotion. Tony Schiavone said:. “Regal is one...
Being The Elite (Ep. 333): "Reach For The Sky, Boy" (Full Episode Video)
This week's installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, January 28, 2022, episode number 333 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. This week's show is dubbed "Reach For The Sky, Boy" and features All Elite...
Arn Anderson On The Difference Between Taking Bumps And Selling
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “The Arn Show” podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how if you sell everything the way it should be then the pro wrestling business will be easy to follow.
Arn Anderson Weighs In On 1991 Battle With “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton
During the latest recording of The Arn Show, current All Elite Wrestling manager and WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson shared his thoughts on a May 1991 collision with Bobby Eaton. Arn also discussed spot calling, and so much more. Highlights from the podcast are featured below. On the TV...
Michael Cole Reveals How He Realized He Got Ribbed By Triple H Over Pat McAfee's Surprise Royal Rumble Return
As noted, Michael Cole, Corey Graves and most of the WWE production team were kept in the dark about Pat McAfee's unadvertised return to the commentary desk at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday. Because of this, the reactions we heard on the broadcast from Cole and Graves...
Chris Jericho Reveals What He Feels Is The Most Important Thing In The Pro Wrestling Business
What is the most important thing in the pro wrestling business?. If you ask "The Ocho," it is story-telling. The Jericho Appreciation Society recently appeared as a guest on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star...
Road Dogg On Who Came Up With The Idea To Start Having A Women's Royal Rumble Match
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as who came up with the idea to start having a Women’s Royal Rumble Match.
Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz Added To MLW Superfight 2023 This Saturday In Philadelphia, PA.
You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming Major League Wrestling special event coming up this weekend. Ahead of the first premium live event of the New Year for the promotion, MLW Superfight 2023 on Saturday, February 4, a women's singles bout pitting Billie Starkz one-on-one against Taya Valkyrie has been announced.
Ricky Starks Comments On Viral Photo Of Himself Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Cody Rhodes
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was an absolutely terrific event. An "Absolute" must-see for all those who haven't already. Among those who have already witnessed the "Absolute Must-See" event was none other than "Absolute" Ricky Starks himself. The All Elite Wrestling contender, who is also one of Cody Rhodes' best friends...
Triple H Talks The Rock at WrestleMania; Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes Comment on Royal Rumble Wins
WWE held a post-Royal Rumble press conference with members of the media. Below is a recap written by Mike Johnson, pwinsider:. The first guest was Rhea Ripley. She was asked about her knee. She said it dislocated for a moment and then went back in. She said that she has issues with her knees but her knee is good. She said she can smell blood in her nose.
Zelina Vega Reveals Surgery She Underwent Last May, Talks About The Injury
Zelina Vega recently appeared as a guest on the "Anna Faris Is Unqualified" podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the Legado Del Fantasma member spoke about undergoing surgery for an injury she suffered back in May of 2022. Featured below are...
Cody Rhodes Reveals He Wasn't Fully Medically Cleared Until Day Of WWE Royal Rumble (Video)
"The American Nightmare" likes to take things down to the wire. That's what he did this weekend. Cody Rhodes spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and earning his spot in the main event at WrestleMania and revealed that he wasn't fully medically cleared until the day of the show on Saturday.
Booker T Says He Is Working On Getting NXT Talent Down To Reality Of Wrestling
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as what he thinks about the late Jay Briscoe. “I never met Jay Briscoe, but one thing, you can always tell a person’s character in this business very, very quick. I have not heard one person have a bad thing to say about this dude in my whole time I’ve heard about the Briscoe Brothers. Nothing but how stand up they are and that these guys go out and get the work done. Of course, one of the guys, you know, they never really got their break because of a post, because of a tweet. That’s one thing I always want to talk to these young people about. Do not put anything out there that you don’t need to be putting out there because it can come back to haunt you for the rest of your life. These guys were great as a tag team. I’ve heard guys praise them as far as their in-ring prowess as far as being able to go out there and make it work in the middle of that ring. It’s a damn shame that they didn’t get a chance to work in WWE. It’s a damn shame they didn’t get a chance to work on AEW TV. But, to still be remembered the way he has been, lets me know a whole lot about this dude, so I just want to say condolences to the family.”
Kevin Nash Says He Was Asked To Make An Appearance At WWE RAW XXX
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how he was generously asked by Bruce Prichard to make an appearance at WWE RAW XXX, but he turned it down. Kevin Nash said:. “I...
WWE News: Nia Jax Set For Virtual Signing, Cody Rhodes On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)
-- Following her return to WWE at the company's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Nia Jax will be part of a live Highspots virtual signing on Thursday. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced...
Nick Wayne On How His AEW Signing Came About
Top Indie Star Nick Wayne recently appeared on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he signed with All Elite Wrestling last February when he was 16 years of age and how he will only be able to work with AEW once he turns 18 years old.
Kurt Angle Thinks Seth Rollins Should Be At The Same Level Roman Reigns Is At In The WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how Seth "Freakin" Rollins is such a great wrestler and a talent as well as how he really likes Rollins. Kurt Angle said:. “I really like Seth Rollins. I love the character...
