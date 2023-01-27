Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Talks How The Film "The Wrestler" Portrayed The Art Of Bleeding
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how you never saw the way pro wrestling legends Abdullah The Butcher and Terry Funk bled in a match because of how lightning quick they were. Mick Foley said:
rajah.com
D-Von Dudley Says He Regrets Not Being Able To Work With The Briscoes
WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley took part in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars and discussed a variety of topics such as how he never met Jay Briscoe, but he was actually training at the Team 3D Academy as well as how one of his biggest regrets was him and Bubba Ray Dudley not being able to work with The Briscoes.
rajah.com
Booker T Says He Is Working On Getting NXT Talent Down To Reality Of Wrestling
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as what he thinks about the late Jay Briscoe. “I never met Jay Briscoe, but one thing, you can always tell a person’s character in this business very, very quick. I have not heard one person have a bad thing to say about this dude in my whole time I’ve heard about the Briscoe Brothers. Nothing but how stand up they are and that these guys go out and get the work done. Of course, one of the guys, you know, they never really got their break because of a post, because of a tweet. That’s one thing I always want to talk to these young people about. Do not put anything out there that you don’t need to be putting out there because it can come back to haunt you for the rest of your life. These guys were great as a tag team. I’ve heard guys praise them as far as their in-ring prowess as far as being able to go out there and make it work in the middle of that ring. It’s a damn shame that they didn’t get a chance to work in WWE. It’s a damn shame they didn’t get a chance to work on AEW TV. But, to still be remembered the way he has been, lets me know a whole lot about this dude, so I just want to say condolences to the family.”
rajah.com
Nick Wayne On How His AEW Signing Came About
Top Indie Star Nick Wayne recently appeared on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he signed with All Elite Wrestling last February when he was 16 years of age and how he will only be able to work with AEW once he turns 18 years old.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Thinks Seth Rollins Should Be At The Same Level Roman Reigns Is At In The WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how Seth "Freakin" Rollins is such a great wrestler and a talent as well as how he really likes Rollins. Kurt Angle said:. “I really like Seth Rollins. I love the character...
rajah.com
RJ City Talks Hey! (EW), More
Hey! (EW) host RJ City wants to go one on one with Bow Wow. During his recent chat with Digital Spy, RJ explained how he started working with AEW. City also discussed the feud between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Bow Wow, as well as so much more. Featured below...
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Comments On Viral Photo Of Himself Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Cody Rhodes
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was an absolutely terrific event. An "Absolute" must-see for all those who haven't already. Among those who have already witnessed the "Absolute Must-See" event was none other than "Absolute" Ricky Starks himself. The All Elite Wrestling contender, who is also one of Cody Rhodes' best friends...
rajah.com
Jay Briscoe's Funeral Will Be Streaming Live On Youtube Later Today
It was previously reported that pro wrestling legend Jay Briscoe passed away last Tuesday, January 17 due to a car accident. A tribute show would then be held for the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, which was aired for free on ROH's Honor Club and the official ROH YouTube channel. Jay's brother Mark would then get a compete in the main event of last Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, when he faced Jay Lethal in Singles action.
rajah.com
"Speedball" Mike Bailey Reflects On Time In WWE NXT, Says He Wants To Remain In IMPACT
"Speedball" Mike Bailey recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his time in WWE NXT, as well as how he wants to remain with IMPACT Wrestling going forward. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
rajah.com
Frankie Kazarian Reveals His Elite Hunter Persona In AEW Was Born Out Of Anger And Aggression
Pro wrestling veteran and former AEW Star Frankie Kazarian recently took part in an IMPACT Press Pass Conference Call, where he talked about a number of topics such as how his Elite Hunter persona in AEW was born out of anger and aggression of how he and Christopher Daniels ended as a team.
rajah.com
Big Bill Says Everyone In AEW Has Been Super Kind and Accommodating To Him
AEW Star Big Bill recently appeared on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how people are a little suspicious of you when you first come into a locker room and how there's a bit of a feeling out process, but everyone in AEW has been super kind and accommodating to him.
rajah.com
Kenny Omega Reacts To High-Praise From Jake "The Snake" Roberts
As noted, Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently offered high-praise to AEW star Kenny Omega, calling one of the AEW Trios Champions one of the best of all-time on his "DDP Snakepit" podcast. "The Cleaner" caught wind of his this praise and surfaced on social media this week to post a...
rajah.com
Teddy Long Says Sami Zayn Is Going To Be The Next Big Superstar If WWE Pushes Him Right
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on The Wrestling Time Machine to speak about a variety of topics such as returning to the WWE on the 30th Anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW. Teddy Long said:. “It's always great to go back to the WWE, you know, that's...
rajah.com
ROH Ring Announcer Bobby Cruise Gives High-Praise To Tony Khan For Getting Jay Tribute Show On TBS
Bobby Cruise recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the ROH ring announcer gave high-praise to AEW and ROH President Tony Khan for getting the Jay Briscoe Tribute on the air. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com
Sami Zayn Talks Nasty Spot That Took Place In A Hell In A Cell Match
Top WWE Star Sami Zayn spoke with The Detroit News on a number of topics such as how he was terrified during a nasty spot in a Hell in a Cell Match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon. Sami Zayn said:. “You’re talking about micro split-second timing. I almost felt...
rajah.com
Richard Holliday Provides An Update On His Health Following Cancer Diagnosis
Top MLW Star Richard Holliday made an appearance on a recent episode of MLW Fusion, where he provided an update on his health following a cancer diagnosis last December in the form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Richard Holliday also talked about how him finding out about his cancer diagnosis was devastating and shocking.
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Talks Rumors Of The WWE Possibly Being Sold
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently spoke with San Antonio Express-News on topics such as how Stephanie McMahon has been nothing but amazing to him during his entire time in the WWE and how he was so happy to see her more at the shows and getting to work with her.
rajah.com
Teddy Long On The Origins Of His "Holla, Holla, Holla" Catchphrase
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on Mike Chioda's "Monday Mailbag" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as where he got the dance he used to do during his time in the company. Teddy Long said:. “I got that little dance from my grandson. We bought...
rajah.com
WWE No Longer Recognizes Bryan Danielson's Past Royal Rumble Record
Bryan Danielson is no longer the man who holds the record for being in a Royal Rumble match for the longest amount of time. "The American Dragon," who worked for WWE as Daniel Bryan, previously held the record at 76 minutes and 5 seconds in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, however it was not included in the latest "By The Numbers" stats-package for the annual event.
Comments / 0