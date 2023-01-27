NWA Star Alex Taylor recently spoke with PWMania.com on a number of topics such as being able to make his debut for the NWA (National Wrestling Alliance). “It was a huge deal to me to be able to debut in the NWA. It felt like a lot of hard work had finally paid off, and to get that opportunity is sweet. You kind of get jaded at some point in this business. You see the matches and you go out and do it. However, when I saw the sheet and saw I was facing Homicide, it was crazy to see. The nerves came up, but I held my own and it was a lot of fun.”

1 DAY AGO