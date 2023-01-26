Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Sami Zayn Talks The Tragic Passing Of Jay Briscoe
Top WWE Superstar Sami Zayn spoke with Ariel Helwani on a number of topics such as how it takes him a little time to process terrible news of someone passing away and how he has this delayed effect after hearing the horrible news. Sami Zayn said:. “Sometimes, I almost wonder...
rajah.com
Being The Elite (Ep. 333): "Reach For The Sky, Boy" (Full Episode Video)
This week's installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, January 28, 2022, episode number 333 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. This week's show is dubbed "Reach For The Sky, Boy" and features All Elite...
rajah.com
Jay Briscoe's Funeral Will Be Streaming Live On Youtube Later Today
It was previously reported that pro wrestling legend Jay Briscoe passed away last Tuesday, January 17 due to a car accident. A tribute show would then be held for the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, which was aired for free on ROH's Honor Club and the official ROH YouTube channel. Jay's brother Mark would then get a compete in the main event of last Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, when he faced Jay Lethal in Singles action.
rajah.com
D-Von Dudley Says He Regrets Not Being Able To Work With The Briscoes
WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley took part in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars and discussed a variety of topics such as how he never met Jay Briscoe, but he was actually training at the Team 3D Academy as well as how one of his biggest regrets was him and Bubba Ray Dudley not being able to work with The Briscoes.
rajah.com
D’Lo Brown Thinks The Nation Of Domination Could Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame
Pro wrestling veteran and former IMPACT Wrestling Star D'Lo Brown took part in a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how he thinks he didn't do enough to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but he thinks that The Nation Of Domination could go in the WWE Hall of Fame.
rajah.com
The Undertaker Shares Thoughts On WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Michelle McCool's Return, Hardy's Performance
"The Dead Man" was in the house this past Saturday night. WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker was among the many WWE personalities in attendance inside the jam-packed Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas this past weekend. "The Phenom" was at the event in his home state of Texas with...
rajah.com
Arn Anderson Weighs In On 1991 Battle With “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton
During the latest recording of The Arn Show, current All Elite Wrestling manager and WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson shared his thoughts on a May 1991 collision with Bobby Eaton. Arn also discussed spot calling, and so much more. Highlights from the podcast are featured below. On the TV...
rajah.com
Seth Rollins Posts Heartfelt Birthday Message For Becky Lynch: "You Inspire Me Daily ..."
Seth "Freakin'" Rollins knows how to word a "freakin'" tweet for a special occasion. On Monday, the WWE veteran surfaced on social media to share a heartfelt, touching birthday message for his better-half, his wife Becky Lynch. "You inspire me daily to be a better husband, friend, and father," Rollins...
rajah.com
Arn Anderson On The Difference Between Taking Bumps And Selling
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “The Arn Show” podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how if you sell everything the way it should be then the pro wrestling business will be easy to follow.
rajah.com
"Speedball" Mike Bailey Reflects On Time In WWE NXT, Says He Wants To Remain In IMPACT
"Speedball" Mike Bailey recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his time in WWE NXT, as well as how he wants to remain with IMPACT Wrestling going forward. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
rajah.com
Zelina Vega Reveals Surgery She Underwent Last May, Talks About The Injury
Zelina Vega recently appeared as a guest on the "Anna Faris Is Unqualified" podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the Legado Del Fantasma member spoke about undergoing surgery for an injury she suffered back in May of 2022. Featured below are...
rajah.com
Jake Roberts Says The Kliq Was Wrong For The Pro Wrestling Business
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he didn't fit in The Kliq and how he wasn't part of The Kliq as they were wrong for the pro wrestling business because their influence and power ran and controlled the WWE at the time.
rajah.com
Booker T Says He Is Working On Getting NXT Talent Down To Reality Of Wrestling
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as what he thinks about the late Jay Briscoe. “I never met Jay Briscoe, but one thing, you can always tell a person’s character in this business very, very quick. I have not heard one person have a bad thing to say about this dude in my whole time I’ve heard about the Briscoe Brothers. Nothing but how stand up they are and that these guys go out and get the work done. Of course, one of the guys, you know, they never really got their break because of a post, because of a tweet. That’s one thing I always want to talk to these young people about. Do not put anything out there that you don’t need to be putting out there because it can come back to haunt you for the rest of your life. These guys were great as a tag team. I’ve heard guys praise them as far as their in-ring prowess as far as being able to go out there and make it work in the middle of that ring. It’s a damn shame that they didn’t get a chance to work in WWE. It’s a damn shame they didn’t get a chance to work on AEW TV. But, to still be remembered the way he has been, lets me know a whole lot about this dude, so I just want to say condolences to the family.”
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Comments On Viral Photo Of Himself Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Cody Rhodes
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was an absolutely terrific event. An "Absolute" must-see for all those who haven't already. Among those who have already witnessed the "Absolute Must-See" event was none other than "Absolute" Ricky Starks himself. The All Elite Wrestling contender, who is also one of Cody Rhodes' best friends...
rajah.com
Hugo Savinovich Says WWE And AEW Are Not Catering To The Hispanic Market
Legendary pro wrestling commentator and former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as doing Spanish commentary in the WWE during the Attitude Era. Hugo Savinovich said:. “It’s one of the biggest moments in our industry, and Carlos and I...
rajah.com
Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz Added To MLW Superfight 2023 This Saturday In Philadelphia, PA.
You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming Major League Wrestling special event coming up this weekend. Ahead of the first premium live event of the New Year for the promotion, MLW Superfight 2023 on Saturday, February 4, a women's singles bout pitting Billie Starkz one-on-one against Taya Valkyrie has been announced.
rajah.com
Bill Apter Hopes The Rock And Seven Bucks Productions Will Buy WWE
Bill Apter of WrestleBinge is hopeful that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions will get invovled with the pending sale of WWE, and he recently shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “The heck with The Rock at WrestleMania. I want to see The Rock and...
rajah.com
AEW Announces 7 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 7 matchups such as Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake), La Faccion Ingobernable's RUSH vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) vs. Varsity Athletes' Tony Nese and Trustbusters' Ari Daivari, Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian for the ROH World Championship.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Two More Matches For This Wednesday's Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite will see AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defend his title against Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred Match, "Hangman" Adam Page battle Jon Moxley in a Singles Match, Timothy Thatcher take on Bryan Danielson in a Singles Match and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) compete in a Tag Team Match, but there is no word yet on who they will be facing.
rajah.com
News On Until When Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Are Signed With The WWE
Fightful Select reports that former IMPACT Wrestling and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) of The O.C. have signed a five-year deal with WWE that will see them remain in the company until 2027. The Good Brothers have competed in promotions all around...
