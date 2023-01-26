ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

Sami Zayn Talks The Tragic Passing Of Jay Briscoe

Top WWE Superstar Sami Zayn spoke with Ariel Helwani on a number of topics such as how it takes him a little time to process terrible news of someone passing away and how he has this delayed effect after hearing the horrible news. Sami Zayn said:. “Sometimes, I almost wonder...
rajah.com

Jay Briscoe's Funeral Will Be Streaming Live On Youtube Later Today

It was previously reported that pro wrestling legend Jay Briscoe passed away last Tuesday, January 17 due to a car accident. A tribute show would then be held for the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, which was aired for free on ROH's Honor Club and the official ROH YouTube channel. Jay's brother Mark would then get a compete in the main event of last Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, when he faced Jay Lethal in Singles action.
rajah.com

D-Von Dudley Says He Regrets Not Being Able To Work With The Briscoes

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley took part in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars and discussed a variety of topics such as how he never met Jay Briscoe, but he was actually training at the Team 3D Academy as well as how one of his biggest regrets was him and Bubba Ray Dudley not being able to work with The Briscoes.
FLORIDA STATE
rajah.com

D’Lo Brown Thinks The Nation Of Domination Could Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

Pro wrestling veteran and former IMPACT Wrestling Star D'Lo Brown took part in a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how he thinks he didn't do enough to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but he thinks that The Nation Of Domination could go in the WWE Hall of Fame.
rajah.com

Arn Anderson Weighs In On 1991 Battle With “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton

During the latest recording of The Arn Show, current All Elite Wrestling manager and WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson shared his thoughts on a May 1991 collision with Bobby Eaton. Arn also discussed spot calling, and so much more. Highlights from the podcast are featured below. On the TV...
rajah.com

Arn Anderson On The Difference Between Taking Bumps And Selling

WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “The Arn Show” podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how if you sell everything the way it should be then the pro wrestling business will be easy to follow.
rajah.com

Zelina Vega Reveals Surgery She Underwent Last May, Talks About The Injury

Zelina Vega recently appeared as a guest on the "Anna Faris Is Unqualified" podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the Legado Del Fantasma member spoke about undergoing surgery for an injury she suffered back in May of 2022. Featured below are...
rajah.com

Jake Roberts Says The Kliq Was Wrong For The Pro Wrestling Business

WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he didn't fit in The Kliq and how he wasn't part of The Kliq as they were wrong for the pro wrestling business because their influence and power ran and controlled the WWE at the time.
rajah.com

Booker T Says He Is Working On Getting NXT Talent Down To Reality Of Wrestling

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as what he thinks about the late Jay Briscoe. “I never met Jay Briscoe, but one thing, you can always tell a person’s character in this business very, very quick. I have not heard one person have a bad thing to say about this dude in my whole time I’ve heard about the Briscoe Brothers. Nothing but how stand up they are and that these guys go out and get the work done. Of course, one of the guys, you know, they never really got their break because of a post, because of a tweet. That’s one thing I always want to talk to these young people about. Do not put anything out there that you don’t need to be putting out there because it can come back to haunt you for the rest of your life. These guys were great as a tag team. I’ve heard guys praise them as far as their in-ring prowess as far as being able to go out there and make it work in the middle of that ring. It’s a damn shame that they didn’t get a chance to work in WWE. It’s a damn shame they didn’t get a chance to work on AEW TV. But, to still be remembered the way he has been, lets me know a whole lot about this dude, so I just want to say condolences to the family.”
rajah.com

Hugo Savinovich Says WWE And AEW Are Not Catering To The Hispanic Market

Legendary pro wrestling commentator and former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as doing Spanish commentary in the WWE during the Attitude Era. Hugo Savinovich said:. “It’s one of the biggest moments in our industry, and Carlos and I...
rajah.com

Bill Apter Hopes The Rock And Seven Bucks Productions Will Buy WWE

Bill Apter of WrestleBinge is hopeful that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions will get invovled with the pending sale of WWE, and he recently shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “The heck with The Rock at WrestleMania. I want to see The Rock and...
rajah.com

AEW Announces 7 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 7 matchups such as Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake), La Faccion Ingobernable's RUSH vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) vs. Varsity Athletes' Tony Nese and Trustbusters' Ari Daivari, Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian for the ROH World Championship.
rajah.com

AEW Announces Two More Matches For This Wednesday's Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite will see AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defend his title against Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred Match, "Hangman" Adam Page battle Jon Moxley in a Singles Match, Timothy Thatcher take on Bryan Danielson in a Singles Match and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) compete in a Tag Team Match, but there is no word yet on who they will be facing.
OHIO STATE
rajah.com

News On Until When Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Are Signed With The WWE

Fightful Select reports that former IMPACT Wrestling and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) of The O.C. have signed a five-year deal with WWE that will see them remain in the company until 2027. The Good Brothers have competed in promotions all around...

Comments / 0

Community Policy